German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (L) and the British Secretary of State for Defense John Healey (R) walk to lay a British wreath of flowers for the German soldiers who died in the line of duty, in Berlin, Germany, on July 24, 2024. Healey warned of a Russian spy ship on Wednesday. File Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/EPA-EFE

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A British official sent a public warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday after the Royal Navy started tracking the Russian spy vessel Yantar in British waters this week. Defense Secretary John Healey said that Moscow uses the Yantar for gathering intelligence and mapping the sea floor where Britain has undersea infrastructure. He said the ship was currently in the North Sea but has passed through British waters twice since November. Advertisement

European countries have been on high alert about its underwater infrastructure such as pipelines and communication cables after lines have been severed and damaged in the Baltic Sea as late as December.

"Yantar entered the UK Exclusive Economic Zone about 45 nautical miles off the British coast on Monday," Healey told Parliament. "For the last two days, the Royal Navy has deployed HMS Somerset and HMS Tyne to monitor the vessel every minute through our waters.

In his comments to Parliament, Healey issued a warning to the Kremlin and Putin about operating in British waters unannounced.

"And I also want President Putin to hear this message: We see you. We know what you are doing. And we will not shy away from robust action to protect this country," Healey said.

"And with our NATO allies, we are strengthening our response to ensure that Russian ships and aircraft cannot operate in secrecy near the UK or near NATO territory."