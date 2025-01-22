Trending
Jan. 22, 2025 / 12:01 PM

One dead, two hurt in stabbing attack at Japan's Nagano train station

By Doug Cunningham
One person was killed and two hurt in a stabbing attack Wednesday at Japan's JR Nagano train station. One woman and two men were waiting for a bus on the station's north side when they were attacked. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- One person was killed and two hurt in a stabbing attack Wednesday at Japan's JR Nagano train station.

One woman and two men were waiting for a bus on the station's north side when they were attacked, police said.

A man in his 40s was stabbed in his abdomen, suffered cardiac arrest and died.

The second man, in his 30s, was wounded in the right side of his back but survived. He was seriously hurt but was conscious at the scene

A woman in her 40s had her clothing slashed and injured her head as she fell during the attack.

The assailant escaped on foot toward the south of the station where a bus station and restaurant are located. He was as a slim man about 5'5" described who appeared to be in his 40s.

Police investigators said the victims appeared not to know the attacker.

"As I was crossing the intersection toward the station, I saw many police officers and wondered what was going on," A university student in his 20s told NHK. "Then, I saw a bloodied man, around 50, lying at the station entrance as paramedics tried to save him. There were no screams, but some people looked visibly shocked."

