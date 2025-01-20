Advertisement
World News
Jan. 20, 2025 / 4:12 PM

British mass murderer Axel Rudakubana pleads guilty to dance school stabbings

By Mike Heuer
A prison van carrying Axel Rudakubana leaves Liverpool Crown Court in Liverpool, Britain, after the teen pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder for a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in Southport on July 29. Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE
1 of 4 | A prison van carrying Axel Rudakubana leaves Liverpool Crown Court in Liverpool, Britain, after the teen pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder for a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in Southport on July 29. Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Axel Rudakubana, 18, on Monday unexpectedly pleaded guilty in the Liverpool Crown Court to the stabbing deaths of three young girls and stabbing 10 others in Southport, Britain, on July 29.

He also pleaded guilty to carrying a kitchen knife in a public place, producing ricin poison and a terrorism charge due to his possession of an Al Qaeda PDF manual entitled, "Military Studies in the Jihad Against the Tyrants, the Al Qaeda training Manual," the BBC reported.

Advertisement

The court earlier acted on Rudakubana's behalf by entering not guilty pleas to all charges against him, but he changed his pleas to guilty on the first day of the trial.

As the court clerk read each of 16 charges against him, the teen responded, "guilty," which the clerk confirmed by stating Rudakubana wished to change his plea.

Related

"You have now pleaded guilty to this indictment and to each of the charges upon it," Judge Justice Goose said after the teen responded to each charge, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Advertisement

"You will understand it is inevitable the sentence to be imposed upon you will mean a life sentence equivalent will be imposed upon you," Goose said. "I will have to complete the sentencing process on that on that occasion."

Rudakubana is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday at 11 a.m. local time.

Rudakubana was 17 when he attacked and killed Bebe King, 6; Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7; and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on July 29.

Rudakubana also stabbed eight other girls and two adults with a kitchen knife during the mass-stabbing event.

The teen "meticulously planned rampage" and had a "sickening and sustained interest in death and violence" leading up to the mass stabbing attack, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Ursula Doyle said in a statement following Monday's court hearing.

"This was an unspeakable attack, on which left an enduring mark on our community and the nation for its savagery and senselessness," Doyle said, adding the teen has shown no sign of remorse.

"The prosecution was determined to prove his guilt," Doyle said. "I am deeply grateful today's plea has spared the families at the heart of this case the pain of having to relive their ordeal through a trial."

Advertisement

Rudakubana had a history of violence prior to the mass stabbing attack, including attacking another student with a hockey stick, which led to his expulsion from their mutual high school, The Standard reported.

The July 29th mass murder triggered riots in many parts of the United Kingdom as speculation on the teen's motivation raised concerns of terrorism.

Rudakubana was born in Cardiff and is a British citizen, but his parents immigrated to the United Kingdom from Rwanda many years earlier.

They are Christians, but misinformation shared online and on social media incorrectly identified Rudakubana as Muslim and an asylum-seeker who recently had immigrated to Britain.

Prosecutors for three months also withheld information regarding the terrorism charge arising from his possession of the Al Qaeda manual.

Protesters and counter-protesters clashed and more than 1,000 arrests were made to quell the violence that also targeted mosques and hotels where asylum seekers were sheltered.

Latest Headlines

Recently free Israeli hostages in 'high spirits' with next captives slated for freedom over weekend
World News // 45 minutes ago
Recently free Israeli hostages in 'high spirits' with next captives slated for freedom over weekend
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Displaced Palestinian's returned home as a cease-fire took effect with three recently-returned hostages long-held by Iran's proxy terror outfit Hamas, according to several reports.
China executes 2 men behind separate deadly attacks in November
World News // 12 hours ago
China executes 2 men behind separate deadly attacks in November
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- China on Monday executed two men convicted of separate deadly attacks carried out in November amid a series of violent crimes committed in the Asian nation.
Billionaire wealth surged in 2024, says Oxfam as world leaders meet for Davos
World News // 14 hours ago
Billionaire wealth surged in 2024, says Oxfam as world leaders meet for Davos
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Billionaire wealth surged last year, with the world's richest individuals adding $2 trillion to their pockets in 2024, according to a new report released Monday.
First Israeli hostages, Palestinian captives released as cease-fire takes effect
World News // 1 day ago
First Israeli hostages, Palestinian captives released as cease-fire takes effect
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The first three Israeli hostages and 90 Palestinian captives were released Sunday, signs that a long-awaited cease-fire was taking effect in Gaza.
'We have mixed feelings:' Gaza researcher describes mood on ground after ceasefire
World News // 1 day ago
'We have mixed feelings:' Gaza researcher describes mood on ground after ceasefire
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- An artist and arts researcher in Gaza said that Palestinians in the enclave have mixed feelings as the ceasefire takes effect Sunday.
Hamas to free first 3 Israeli hostages Sunday if cease-fire takes effect
World News // 2 days ago
Hamas to free first 3 Israeli hostages Sunday if cease-fire takes effect
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The first three hostages held by Hamas and some prisoners held by Israel are scheduled to be exchanged following the cessation of hostilities Sunday.
More than 70 killed, dozens injured in Nigeria fuel tanker explosion
World News // 1 day ago
More than 70 killed, dozens injured in Nigeria fuel tanker explosion
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- More than 70 were killed and dozens more were injured in a fuel tanker fire and explosion along a highway in central Nigeria, authorities said Saturday. 
South Korean court issues warrant to detain Yoon for extended period over martial law bid
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean court issues warrant to detain Yoon for extended period over martial law bid
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A Seoul court issued a warrant Saturday to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for an extended period over his botched martial law bid last month in the first such detention of a sitting South Korean president.
Serious injuries, no fatalities after Spanish resort ski lift collapse
World News // 2 days ago
Serious injuries, no fatalities after Spanish resort ski lift collapse
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Over a dozen people were injured including three who suffered serious injuries after a ski lift collapsed in a resort town in northern Spain Saturday.
Israeli government approves Hamas hostage release cease-fire deal
World News // 3 days ago
Israeli government approves Hamas hostage release cease-fire deal
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Israeli government on Friday approved a cease-fire deal with Hamas that will see the release of all hostages held by the Palestinian group after more than seven hours of debate, local media reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
Trump declares border, energy emergencies after sworn in as 47th president
Melania Trump launches cryptocurrency ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration
Melania Trump launches cryptocurrency ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration
Biden closes out term with more clemency orders, pardons
Biden closes out term with more clemency orders, pardons
Biden issues preemptive pardons for Fauci, Milley, Capitol police, family members
Biden issues preemptive pardons for Fauci, Milley, Capitol police, family members
Newsom deploys more firefighting resources as red flag warnings issued for Los Angeles
Newsom deploys more firefighting resources as red flag warnings issued for Los Angeles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement