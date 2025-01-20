Advertisement
World News
Jan. 20, 2025 / 2:27 AM

Billionaire wealth surged in 2024, says Oxfam as world leaders meet for Davos

By Darryl Coote
Elon Musk, the world's richest man, speaks at a rally for Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Oct. 27, 2024. On Monday, Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar said the "crown jewel" of a growing billionaire oligarchy is President Donald Trump, who was "backed and bought" by Musk. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Elon Musk, the world's richest man, speaks at a rally for Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Oct. 27, 2024. On Monday, Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar said the "crown jewel" of a growing billionaire oligarchy is President Donald Trump, who was "backed and bought" by Musk. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Billionaire wealth surged last year, with the world's richest individuals adding $2 trillion to their pockets in 2024, according to a new report released Monday to coincide with world leaders converging on Switzerland for the annual World Economic Forum.

The World Economic Forum, also known as the Davos Forum for the city where it is held, kicked off Monday under the theme "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," where political, business, academic and civil society leaders will gather to discuss global issues, such as inequality.

Advertisement

As it does ahead of each Davos Forum, the Britain-based non-governmental organization Oxfam International released its annual report on the worsening state of global inequality.

Titled Takers Not Makers, Oxfam's report, states that billionaire wealth grew by a combined $5.7 billion per day last year, while poverty has barely changed since the 1990s.

Advertisement

Last year also saw the number of billionaires rise from 2,565 in 2023 to 2,769, with their combined wealth surging from $13 trillion to $15 trillion in the 12-month period. According to the report, this represents the second-largest annual increase in billionaire wealth since records began.

The surge has prompted Oxfam, which last year predicted the world's first trillionaire would emerge within a decade, to now state it expects to see at least five trillionaires in the same time frame.

"The capture of our global economy by a privileged few has reached heights once considered unimaginable," Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar said in a statement.

"The failure to stop billionaires is now spawning soon-to-be-trillionaires."

The report was published not only at the start of Davos but also ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as president of the United States on Monday. In his farewell address, outgoing President Joe Biden warned of the growing threat posed by the unchecked power of the extremely wealthy.

In doing so, Biden alluded to Trump and those in his inner circle, in particular the world's richest man, Elon Musk. Biden warned that there was "an oligarchy" of extreme wealth, power and influence taking shape in the United States.

Advertisement

Mirroring that sentiment, the report from Oxfam references Trump and his November election win as having given "a huge further boost to billionaire fortunes, while his policies are set to fan the flames of inequality further."

It continues by stating there is "a new aristocratic oligarchy" wielding immense power in politics and the economy.

The report states that 60% of billionaire wealth comes from either inheritance, cronyism, corruption or monopoly power. If left unchecked, the world will see the "biggest transfer of the largest generational wealth in human history."

"The crown jewel of this oligarchy is a billionaire president, backed and bought by the world's richest man, Elon Musk, running the world's largest economy," Behar said.

"We present this report as a stark wake-up call that ordinary people the world over are being crushed by the wealth of a tiny few."

To right the situation, Oxfam is calling for governments to ensure that the incomes of the top 10% of their citizenry are no higher than the bottom 40%. Additionally, it urges the world's richest and their companies pay to their fair share in taxes.

Oxfam is also calling for the abolishment of tax havens and for governments to end the exodus of wealth from the southern half of the world to the north by breaking up monopolies, democratizing patent rules and regulating corporations.

Advertisement

Former colonial powers, it said, must also offer formal apologies and provide reparations to those they have harmed.

Read More

Latest Headlines

First Israeli hostages, Palestinian captives released as cease-fire takes effect
World News // 14 hours ago
First Israeli hostages, Palestinian captives released as cease-fire takes effect
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The first three Israeli hostages and 90 Palestinian captives were released Sunday, signs that a long-awaited cease-fire was taking effect in Gaza.
'We have mixed feelings:' Gaza researcher describes mood on ground after ceasefire
World News // 11 hours ago
'We have mixed feelings:' Gaza researcher describes mood on ground after ceasefire
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- An artist and arts researcher in Gaza said that Palestinians in the enclave have mixed feelings as the ceasefire takes effect Sunday.
Hamas to free first 3 Israeli hostages Sunday if cease-fire takes effect
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas to free first 3 Israeli hostages Sunday if cease-fire takes effect
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The first three hostages held by Hamas and some prisoners held by Israel are scheduled to be exchanged following the cessation of hostilities Sunday.
More than 70 killed, dozens injured in Nigeria fuel tanker explosion
World News // 1 day ago
More than 70 killed, dozens injured in Nigeria fuel tanker explosion
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- More than 70 were killed and dozens more were injured in a fuel tanker fire and explosion along a highway in central Nigeria, authorities said Saturday. 
South Korean court issues warrant to detain Yoon for extended period over martial law bid
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean court issues warrant to detain Yoon for extended period over martial law bid
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A Seoul court issued a warrant Saturday to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for an extended period over his botched martial law bid last month in the first such detention of a sitting South Korean president.
Serious injuries, no fatalities after Spanish resort ski lift collapse
World News // 1 day ago
Serious injuries, no fatalities after Spanish resort ski lift collapse
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Over a dozen people were injured including three who suffered serious injuries after a ski lift collapsed in a resort town in northern Spain Saturday.
Israeli government approves Hamas hostage release cease-fire deal
World News // 2 days ago
Israeli government approves Hamas hostage release cease-fire deal
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Israeli government on Friday approved a cease-fire deal with Hamas that will see the release of all hostages held by the Palestinian group after more than seven hours of debate, local media reported.
Trump, Xi Jinping talk on phone before inauguration
World News // 2 days ago
Trump, Xi Jinping talk on phone before inauguration
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping talked on the phone on Friday over a variety of issues with China announcing that its vice president will attend inauguration ceremonies on Monday.
Macron, U.N. Secretary-General: Israel must pull out of southern Lebanon
World News // 2 days ago
Macron, U.N. Secretary-General: Israel must pull out of southern Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 17 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that Israel must accelerate its withdrawal from south Lebanon to achieve a full pullout,
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan gets 14-year sentence on corruption charges
World News // 2 days ago
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan gets 14-year sentence on corruption charges
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Pakistan's anti-corruption court handed former Prime Minister Imran Khan a 14-year jail sentence in a land bribery case against him, his attorney said on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden closes out term with more clemency orders, pardons
Biden closes out term with more clemency orders, pardons
Chinese app Xiaohongshu springs to U.S. dominance as TikTok ban takes effect
Chinese app Xiaohongshu springs to U.S. dominance as TikTok ban takes effect
TikTok returns after Trump says users 'deserve to see' inauguration
TikTok returns after Trump says users 'deserve to see' inauguration
Newsom deploys more firefighting resources as red flag warnings issued for Los Angeles
Newsom deploys more firefighting resources as red flag warnings issued for Los Angeles
First Israeli hostages, Palestinian captives released as cease-fire takes effect
First Israeli hostages, Palestinian captives released as cease-fire takes effect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement