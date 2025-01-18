An installation at a roadside round-about shows portraits of Israelis held hostage by Hamas inside the Gaza Strip on yell chairs at Bror Hayil, a small village near Sderot in southern Israel on Thursday. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The first three hostages held by Hamas and some prisoners held captive by Israel are scheduled to be exchanged following the cessation of hostilities Sunday. The Israeli government on Friday approved the cease-fire agreement with Hamas that ends fighting in Gaza and could see Hamas release three Israelis hostages in exchange for Israel releasing several Palestinians held prisoner in Israeli jails on Sunday morning, the Washington Post reported. Advertisement

The cease-fire officially takes effect at 8:30 a.m. local time Sunday in Gaza, which is 1:30 a.m. EST. The war began Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel and took hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a nationally televised address on Saturday night warned his nation will not move forward until Hamas gives a list of the hostages to be released.

Advertisement

"If we need to resume fighting we will do so in new ways and we will do so with tremendous force," Netanyahu said. "We maintain our right to resume the war if necessary with the backing of the U.S."

Netanyhau said the negotiated cease-fire terms are based on three fundamental principles.

The first was affirming Israel's right to resume the war with U.S. backing if negotiations failed regarding the cease-fire's second phase.

"If we need to return to fighting, we will do so in new ways," Netanyahu said, "and we will do it with great strength."

The second was increasing the number of living hostages returned to Israel among the initial 33 to be released during the first phase of the cease-fire.

He said the number of living hostages to be released among the first 33 nearly doubled during negotiations.

The third negotiating principle was maintaining Israel's control of security buffer zone surrounding Gaza, including the Philadelphi Corridor, which is a narrow strip of land separating Gaza and Egypt

"This agreement is ... the result of the courage of our fighters in battle," Netanyahu said, "and it is also the result of our steadfast stand on Israel's vital interests. A tough stand in the face of heavy pressures, both from within and abroad."

Advertisement

When the cease-fire takes effect on Sunday morning, Israel Defense Forces "will implement the operational procedures in the field in accordance with the set agreements," IDF officials told the Jerusalem Post.

The IDF is preparing to receive hostages and provide them with medical and psychological support while continuing to ensure security for Israeli citizens, especially those living in communities located near the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Qatari officials, who helped negotiate the cease-fire terms, have confirmed the official starting time for the cease-fire to clear up confusion regarding when the hostilities must end.

"We advise the [Gaza Strip] inhabitants to take precaution, exercise the utmost caution and wait for directions from official source," Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said in a post on X.

The cease-fire is scheduled to occur in three phases with the first one lasting 42 days.

During that phase, Hamas is required to release 33 Israeli hostages, leaving 65 still held by Hamas, while Israel is required to release potentially hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

The first hostages Hamas is to release are women, children, men over age 55 and those with medical conditions requiring treatment.

The 33 hostages scheduled for the initial release are identified by The Times of Israel.

Advertisement

They include 10 women, two children, including a toddler and a 5-year-old, and 21 men.

The youngest hostage is 2, while the oldest is 86.

Hamas has not indicated how many of those 33 hostages are alive, but Israeli officials expect the majority of those hostages are still living.

The bodies of those who are not living also are required to be returned to Israel to enable their families to bury them and provide them with closure.

Three hostages are scheduled for release on Sunday followed by four more on the cease-fire's seventh day.

Three more hostages are to be released each of the following four weeks, followed by 14 hostages release on the sixth week of the cease-fire.

If the second phase of the cease-fire comes to fruition, the remaining 65 hostages are to be released then. Many of those hostages are dead, The Times of Israel reported.

The number of hostages to be released by Israel in the first phase has not been announced. The BBC reported 1,890 will be freed. Israel's justice ministry earlier said 737 Palestinians would be released.

The second phase also brings a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.