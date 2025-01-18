Advertisement
World News
Jan. 18, 2025 / 5:10 PM

South Korean court issues warrant to detain Yoon for extended period over martial law bid

By Song Sang-ho, Yonhap News Agency
South Korean impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol is shown being taken to the Seoul Detention Center on Wednesday after being questioned over his short-lived imposition of martial law at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials in Gwacheon, South Korea. On Saturday a Seoul court issued a warrant to hold Yoon for an extended period. Pool Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE
South Korean impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol is shown being taken to the Seoul Detention Center on Wednesday after being questioned over his short-lived imposition of martial law at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials in Gwacheon, South Korea. On Saturday a Seoul court issued a warrant to hold Yoon for an extended period. Pool Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A Seoul court issued a warrant Saturday to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for an extended period over his botched martial law bid last month, marking the first such detention of a sitting South Korean president in the country's modern history.

Citing the risks of destroying evidence, a judge at the Seoul Western District Court granted the warrant on charges Yoon led an insurrection and abused his power when he declared martial law on Dec. 3 and allegedly sent troops to the National Assembly to stop lawmakers from voting down the decree.

Advertisement

With the warrant's issuance, investigators can keep Yoon in custody for up to 20 days, including the days he has already spent at a detention center following his apprehension at his residence in Seoul on Wednesday.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, or CIO, plans to transfer custody of Yoon to the prosecution after 10 days. The prosecution is then expected to investigate him further and indict him before the 20 days are up.

Related

CIO officials said that they will carry out a probe into the president "in accordance with the law and procedures."

Advertisement

Yoon's lawyers have said the martial law bid was an "act of governance" and cannot be subject to a court judgment as it was implemented to overcome a national crisis caused by the opposition-led impeachments of Cabinet members, gridlock in legislation and unilateral budget reduction.

After the warrant was issued, angry supporters of the president broke windows of the court and pushed their way into the court in protest, creating a commotion. Some threw a plastic chair, trash and other items toward police officers surrounding the court building.

"President Yoon Suk Yeol!, President Yoon!," they shouted.

Citizens in support of Yoon's detention rejoiced when Yoon's warrant was granted.

"Indeed, legal justice lives on," one person said.

Police authorities have mobilized hundreds of personnel to ensure safety in areas where Yoon's supporters and critics staged rallies.

The court's issuance of the warrant marked a face-saving moment for the CIO as questions have persisted over its investigation capabilities with critics underscoring the absence of substantial achievements since the launch of the body four years ago.

The CIO's ability to lead major cases was called into question when its first attempt to detain Yoon got bogged down due to the Presidential Security Service's defiant move to block the execution of the warrant earlier this month.

Advertisement

Yoon's presidential powers were suspended after the opposition-dominated assembly voted to impeach him on Dec. 14.

The Constitutional Court is deliberating whether to reinstate or remove Yoon from office.

Latest Headlines

Hamas to free first 3 Israeli hostages Sunday if cease-fire takes effect
World News // 6 hours ago
Hamas to free first 3 Israeli hostages Sunday if cease-fire takes effect
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The first three hostages held by Hamas and some prisoners held by Israel are scheduled to be exchanged following the cessation of hostilities Sunday.
Serious injuries, no fatalities after Spanish resort ski lift collapse
World News // 3 hours ago
Serious injuries, no fatalities after Spanish resort ski lift collapse
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Over a dozen people were injured including three who suffered serious injuries after a ski lift collapsed in a resort town in northern Spain Saturday.
Israeli government approves Hamas hostage release cease-fire deal
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli government approves Hamas hostage release cease-fire deal
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Israeli government on Friday approved a cease-fire deal with Hamas that will see the release of all hostages held by the Palestinian group after more than seven hours of debate, local media reported.
Trump, Xi Jinping talk on phone before inauguration
World News // 1 day ago
Trump, Xi Jinping talk on phone before inauguration
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping talked on the phone on Friday over a variety of issues with China announcing that its vice president will attend inauguration ceremonies on Monday.
Macron, U.N. Secretary-General: Israel must pull out of southern Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
Macron, U.N. Secretary-General: Israel must pull out of southern Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 17 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that Israel must accelerate its withdrawal from south Lebanon to achieve a full pullout,
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan gets 14-year sentence on corruption charges
World News // 1 day ago
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan gets 14-year sentence on corruption charges
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Pakistan's anti-corruption court handed former Prime Minister Imran Khan a 14-year jail sentence in a land bribery case against him, his attorney said on Friday.
Navalny's lawyers sentenced to prison terms of up to 5 1/2 years on 'extremism' charges
World News // 1 day ago
Navalny's lawyers sentenced to prison terms of up to 5 1/2 years on 'extremism' charges
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A Russian court handed down prison sentences of between 42 and 66 months Friday to three lawyers of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny after they were convicted of aiding his Anti Corruption Foundation.
North Korea warns of responding 'more intensively' to U.S. drills with South Korea, Japan
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea warns of responding 'more intensively' to U.S. drills with South Korea, Japan
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (UPI) -- North Korea warned Friday that it would exercise its right to self-defense "more intensively" as it condemned recent joint air drills among South Korea, the United States and Japan.
BP to cut 5% of global workforce, mostly from office staff
World News // 1 day ago
BP to cut 5% of global workforce, mostly from office staff
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Petroleum giant British Petroleum will cut 4,700 jobs this year in a cost cutting measure, the company announced Thursday. That amounts to about 5% of its total workforce.
Pope Francis injures arm in fall at his Vatican residence
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis injures arm in fall at his Vatican residence
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Pope Francis injured his arm in a fall at his residence, the Vatican announced Thursday. Officials said the pontiff was not severely injured but was taken for medical attention as a precaution.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Incursion of non-native fruit flies requires $129M in emergency funding
Incursion of non-native fruit flies requires $129M in emergency funding
Arctic temps spread into Midwest, will reach East Coast by late Sunday
Arctic temps spread into Midwest, will reach East Coast by late Sunday
Deportation raids reportedly to begin in Chicago after Trump sworn in
Deportation raids reportedly to begin in Chicago after Trump sworn in
Hamas to free first 3 Israeli hostages Sunday if cease-fire takes effect
Hamas to free first 3 Israeli hostages Sunday if cease-fire takes effect
Serious injuries, no fatalities after Spanish resort ski lift collapse
Serious injuries, no fatalities after Spanish resort ski lift collapse
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement