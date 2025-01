1 of 2 | Pope Francis delivers Urbi et Orbi Christmas Day at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, Vatican in 2024. The pontiff injured his right arm in fall at home Thursday. Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Pope Francis injured his arm in a fall at his residence, the Vatican announced Thursday. Officials said the pontiff was not severely injured but was taken for medical attention as a precaution. "This morning, due to a fall at the Santa Marta house, Pope Francis suffered a bruise to his right forearm, without fractures," a statement released by the Vatican said. "The arm was immobilized as a precautionary measure." Advertisement

The Vatican released a photo of Pope Francis, 88, with his right arm immobilized and in a sling.

This is the second time in as many months that Pope Francis has been injured. On December 6, he fell and hit his chin on a bedside table, which left him with bruises on his face, according to the National Catholic Reporter.

The Roman Catholic pontiff has had difficulty getting around in recent years due to a torn ligament in his left knee and often uses a wheelchair, though he sometimes insists on entering a room on foot, under his own power, for public appearances.

The Vatican said that, despite Thursday's fall, there have been no changes to his schedule.

Advertisement