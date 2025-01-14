Officials for the United States and Thailand on Tuesday signed a nuclear non-proliferation agreement governing the safe use of nuclear reactors to generate clean energy at facilities like the now-closed Indian Point nuclear power plant that is pictured along the Hudson River in 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Officials for the United States and Thailand on Tuesday signed an Agreement for Cooperation Concerning Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy between the two nations. U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec and Thailand's Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Supamas Isaraghakdi signed the cooperative agreement on behalf of their respective nations in Bangkok, the U..S. Department of State announced in a news release. Advertisement

The document also is called the "123 Agreement" and helps the United States and Thai officials create a framework for nuclear non-proliferation.

The agreement enables the transfer of nuclear material, equipment, reactors, components and information pertaining to nuclear research and civil nuclear energy production.

The agreement also supports the generation of clean energy to establish energy security while strengthening the diplomatic and economic relationships between Thailand and the United States.

"Nuclear energy offers a clean energy solution with a stable baseload of power providing affordable, long-term options for critically needed energy," the State Department news release stated. "The United States looks forward to developing a robust civil nuclear energy partnership with Thailand in the years to come."

The agreement replaces a former civil nuclear cooperation agreement that officials for each nation signed in 1974 but which expired in 2014.

The new agreement comes after China in November agreed to send a miniature neutron source reactor to Thailand's Suranaree University of Technology.

The miniature reactor will assist Thai engineers and scientists to safely conduct scientific research while in densely populated areas without concern for potentially endangering nearby communities.

Officials with Thailand's Electricity Generating Authority recently announced the nation's intent to use small modular nuclear reactors to stabilize the nation's energy supply while pursuing a zero-emissions carbon goal.

The effort also would make energy more affordable to produce and use in Thailand.

The International Atomic Energy Agency in September reviewed Thailand's nuclear energy efforts and determined the nation has established a suitable framework for the safe handling of nuclear and other radioactive materials.