Lebanon's PM designate calls for 'unity' to save war-ravaged country

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam delivers a statement following a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, Lebanon, on Tuesday. Salam called for "unity and cooperation" to save, reform and reconstruct Lebanon. Photo by Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- BEIRUT, Lebanon, January 14 (UPI) -- Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam on Tuesday called for "unity and cooperation" to save, reform and reconstruct Lebanon, saying he is extending his hands to "all," in specific reference to Iran-backed Hezbollah, which was angered by his nomination to lead the new government. Now that he has officially been designated by newly elected President Joseph Aoun, Salam said, it is time "to say enough" and "start a new chapter rooted in justice, security, progress and opportunities" for Lebanon. Advertisement

He was referring to the Lebanese "sufferings" resulting from the recent Israeli "barbaric aggression" on their country and the worst financial and economic crisis they have faced in 2019 and which led to their impoverishment.

Salam, the current president of the International Court of Justice who was nominated on Monday by the majority of the 128-member parliament to form the new government, emphasized that the "most important challenge" facing Lebanon was to confront the outcome of the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war.

The war, which broke out in October 2023 in support of Gaza and ended last November 27 with a U.S.-brokered cease-fire agreement, killed or wounded more than 20,000 in Lebanon and destroyed large parts of Hezbollah's strongholds in Beirut's southern suburbs, as well as southern and eastern regions.

Salam pledged to rebuild the war-ravaged areas, saying "reconstruction is not just a promise but a commitment."

He, thus, stressed the need to fully implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, all articles related to the cease-fire accord and "impose the full withdrawal of the enemy to the last inch of our occupied territories."

"There is no security or stability for our country without that," he said, noting that it also requires extending state authority over all its territories through its own forces at a time the issue of disarming Hezbollah remains a main challenge.

Under the 60-day cease-fire deal, Hezbollah should withdraw to south of the Litani River and would not be allowed to rebuild its infrastructure. On its part, Israel was to gradually pull out from occupied parts in southern Lebanon, paving the way for the Lebanese Army and security forces to deploy and take control of the border area. The withdrawal process should be completed by January 27.

The once powerful Hezbollah suffered heavy blows during its war with Israel. The ouster of its main regional ally, Syrian President Bashar Assad, on December 8 further weakened the militant group.

On Monday, Hezbollah was greatly dismayed by Salam's nomination, saying it was meant to "exclude" the group and "tarnish" the consensus that emerged with the election of President Aoun last week.

Hezbollah and the Amal movement voted for Aoun reportedly as part of a deal under which the incumbent Prime Minister Najib Mikati, whom they support, was to be named again as prime minister.

Salam dismissed his intention to exclude any party and, rather, supports "national partnership," saying, "this is my sincere call, and both my hands are extended to all" to save, reform and construct the country.

It was not yet clear whether Hezbollah and the Amal movement led by House Speaker Nabih Berri, both with wide representation of the Shiite community, would be willing to join Salam's new cabinet.

Lebanon has a unique power-sharing system to secure representation of the country's different communities. Under this system, the president, who is also the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, should be a Christian Maronite, the prime minister should be a Sunni Muslim and the house speaker should be a Shiite Muslim.

President Aoun assured the Shiite community, saying "not only the Shiites are threatened but all of Lebanon" and "if one of us is broken, all of Lebanon is broken".

"We have many big opportunities that we need to exploit hand by hand," Aoun said during a meeting Tuesday with a delegation from the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council.

Salam, on his part, promised to rebuild a "capable and just state" and "a modern and productive economy," to achieve justice for the 220 victims of the 2020 Beirut port explosion and to provide justice to bank depositors who lost their savings during the 2019 financial collapse because of decades of corruption and mismanagement by the ruling elite.

"Enough of lost opportunities," said Salam, who is to start his consultations to form a new cabinet as quickly as possible.