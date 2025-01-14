Trending
Jan. 14, 2025 / 7:02 AM

TikTok calls reports of potential sale to Elon Musk 'pure fiction'

By Clyde Hughes
TikTok on Tuesday dismissed reporting that China was weighing considering selling the platform to U.S. billionaire and X owner Elon Musk as "pure fiction." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
TikTok on Tuesday dismissed reporting that China was weighing considering selling the platform to U.S. billionaire and X owner Elon Musk as "pure fiction." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- TikTok officials threw cold water on a report that China is considering a deal that would allow ByteDance to sell the U.S. portion of the popular video app to Elon Musk, owner of X.

The report and denial come just days before the platform is scheduled to be banned in the United States and the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on whether that ban is constitutional.

"We can't be expected to comment on pure fiction," a TikTok representative told Variety on Monday about a report in Bloomberg detailing the consideration by Chinese authorities over a purchase by Musk, the world's richest man and the ardent supporter of President-elect Donald Trump.

Bloomberg reported that Beijing, which would have to sign off on such a sale, is evaluating the potential of Musk operating TikTok alongside X, formerly Twitter if the video app is banned in the United States. Musk is the founder of Tesla, which sells vehicles in China.

Sources told Bloomberg that the discussion about Musk buying TikTok in the United States grew out of senior Chinese officials developing plans to work with the incoming Trump administration and its allies.

Last April, Musk posted on X that he was against banning TikTok in the United States despite the ban possibly benefitting his social media outlet.

"Doing so would be contrary to freedom of speech and expression," Musk said then. "It is not what America stands for."

Sources told Bloomberg, however, that Beijing would prefer that ByteDance continue to own TikTok and has not decided how to proceed. Musk has not commented on the report.

Unless the Supreme Court steps in, on Jan. 19 third-party Internet providers will be penalized for supporting TikTok operations in the United States. Trump, who pushed for the ban during his first administration, has since asked the court to delay the ban until his incoming administration can find a "political resolution."

German defense minister Boris Pistorius visits Ukraine in show of support
World News // 1 hour ago
German defense minister Boris Pistorius visits Ukraine in show of support
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- German defense minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on a surprise visit amid rising uncertainty with growing splits in Europe over Ukraine as the coalition he represents stares down the barrel of defeat in elections.
North Korea launches short-range ballistic missiles ahead of Trump's return to White House
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea launches short-range ballistic missiles ahead of Trump's return to White House
SEOUL, Jan. 14 (UPI) -- North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Tuesday, Seoul's military said, in a provocation just days before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
Israeli, Hamas cease-fire deal, hostage release 'on the brink'
World News // 14 hours ago
Israeli, Hamas cease-fire deal, hostage release 'on the brink'
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- An initial 42-day cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas, being negotiated in Doha, could be finalized in the next 24 hours with the release of 33 hostages currently being held in Gaza, according to senior officials.
Int'l Court of Justice top judge Nawaf Salam named Lebanon's prime minister
World News // 19 hours ago
Int'l Court of Justice top judge Nawaf Salam named Lebanon's prime minister
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Nawaf Salam, the head of the International Court of Justice, was named Monday as Lebanon's new Prime Minister after he won the support of 84 parliamentarians in another blow to the once powerful Hezbollah.
6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Japan
World News // 20 hours ago
6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Japan
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Miyazaki Prefecture Monday evening in Japan, initially setting off a tsunami warning before it was called off, officials said.
Italy releases Mohammad Abedini, indicted in the United States over Jordan drone attack
World News // 23 hours ago
Italy releases Mohammad Abedini, indicted in the United States over Jordan drone attack
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Italy freed Iranian businessman Mohammad Abedini whom it was holding on a U.S. warrant in connection with a drone attack in Jordan in which three American service members were killed and more than 30 were injured.
Russian drone, artillery onslaught against Ukraine kills at least 1, injures 17
World News // 1 day ago
Russian drone, artillery onslaught against Ukraine kills at least 1, injures 17
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and 17 injured in Russian bombardment of Ukrainian provinces countrywide overnight from Sumy in the northeast to Khmelnytskyi in the southwest.
Apple begins trial in Britain over claims it overcharged App Store users
World News // 1 day ago
Apple begins trial in Britain over claims it overcharged App Store users
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Tech giant Apple is expected to face overcharging claims in Britain on Monday based on a complaint led by a King's College London academic who said the company is breaking competition laws.
IDF says it hit Hezbollah in Lebanon after truce mechanism failed to address threats
World News // 1 day ago
IDF says it hit Hezbollah in Lebanon after truce mechanism failed to address threats
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Israeli war planes struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Force said early Monday, as it accused the truce monitoring mechanism of ignoring the threat the targets posed to Israel.
Another Australian synagogue attacked with graffiti, potential arson
World News // 1 day ago
Another Australian synagogue attacked with graffiti, potential arson
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in Australia are investigating the defacement of a Sydney synagogue as a potential arson attack, marking the latest crime targeting the Oceania's Jewish community in recent weeks.
