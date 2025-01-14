Trending
Kate Middleton announces she is in remission from cancer

By Sheri Walsh
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, announced Tuesday that she is in remission from cancer, months after completing chemotherapy as she "looks forward to a fulfilling year ahead." File Photo courtesy of The British Monarchy
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Britain's Princess Catherine announced Tuesday she is in remission, months after completing chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer that she disclosed to the world nearly a year ago.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery," the 43-year-old princess revealed in a post on X.

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead," she added. "There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

The princess of Wales and wife of Prince William, next in line for the British throne after his father, King Charles III, also thanked The Royal Marsden Hospital, one of Britain's leading oncology facilities, for "looking after me so well during the past year."

In Tuesday's post, Catherine announced she will take on a new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, where she surprised patients and staff with a visit Tuesday.

"By supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer," she added.

In March, Buckingham Palace announced Catherine had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving treatment after she underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" in January of last year. In a video message, she revealed she would undergo "a course of preventative chemotherapy" on the advice of her doctors.

Catherine's diagnosis came shortly after King Charles III confirmed he was undergoing treatment for cancer after seeking medical options for an enlarged prostate. The palace has said he does not have prostate cancer.

During her treatment and recovery, the princess made several public appearances with her children. She hosted the fourth annual Christmas carol service at London's Westminster Abbey last month with sons Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 6. And she attended the men's tennis final at Wimbledon with her daughter Charlotte, 9, in July.

