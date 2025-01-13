As seen from Misgav Am in northern Israel and unidentified attack on a southern Lebanon village close to Metula show smoke billowing up seconds after a large explosion on December 1, 2024, the first day of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire. Israel on Monday said it conducted attacks in Lebanon overnight after hezbollah threats conveyed to the truce mechanism weren't addressed, it said. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Israeli war planes struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces said early Monday, as it accused the truce monitoring mechanism of ignoring the threat the targets posed to Israel. A rocket launcher site, a military location and Hezbollah smuggling routes along the Syria-Lebanon were among those hit by the Israeli Air Force throughout Lebanon overnight.

Israeli military officials said the strikes were conducted after the threats to Israel were conveyed to the truce monitoring mechanism but "weren't addressed."

"The IDF continues to act to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will operate to prevent any attempt by Hezbollah to rebuild its forces in accordance with the cease-fire understanding," the IDF said in a statement.

Israel and Hezbollah have been maintaining a fragile 60-day cease-fire established in late November, which includes the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon and Hezbollah pulling its forces north of the Litani River.

Hezbollah had been attacking Israel over the southern Lebanese border since the second day of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, which began on Oct. 7, 2023. The cross-border attacks prompted Israel to evacuate tens of thousands of northern Israelis.

Fighting between the Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel intensified starting in the fall with Israel updating its war objectives to include returning evacuated citizens to their homes in the north.

The year-long fighting, which killed more than 3,500 people and displaced 1 million in Lebanon, came to a halt in late November when the long-sought truce which included a monitoring mechanism, was reached.