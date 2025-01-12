Advertisement
Jan. 12, 2025 / 6:13 PM

Zelensky vows 'there will be more' North Korean troops captured

By Mark Moran
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, in 2024. Zelensky vowed Sunday to capture more North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia after saying Ukraine detained two on Saturday. File photo by Al Drago/UPI
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, in 2024. Zelensky vowed Sunday to capture more North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia after saying Ukraine detained two on Saturday. File photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to catch more North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia after two were captured over the weekend, calling attention to what Zelensky considers Moscow's weakened military.

"There should be no doubt left in the world that the Russian army is dependent on military assistance from North Korea," Zelensky posted on Facebook.

The two North Korean soldiers were captured in the Kursk Oblast, a region of Russia bordering Ukraine, Zelensky said in a post on X. "Putin started three years ago with ultimatums to NATO and attempts to rewrite history, but now he cannot manage without military support from Pyongyang," he continued, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky went on to say that North Koreans who have a change of heart after arriving on the front lines and are willing to advance peaceful efforts by "spreading the truth about this war in Korean will be given that opportunity."

North Korean soldiers began fortifying Russian troops in the battle zone late last year. The United Nations has estimated that Pyongyang has deployed over 12,000 soldiers to Russia to support Moscow's forces.

Zelensky said that he is willing to release North Korean soldiers being held captive in Ukraine in Russia's Kursk region in exchange for Ukrainian soldiers being held in Russia, CNN reported Sunday.

"Ukraine is ready to hand over (North Korean leader) Kim Jong Un's soldiers to him if he can organize their exchange for our warriors who are being held captive in Russia," Zelensky wrote in a post on X Sunday that included a video purportedly showing two North Korean POWs being interrogated."

Both North Korean soldiers that were captured Saturday are shown in the video posted on Zelensky's X page and appear to be injured, one with a wounded jaw, the other with injuries to his hands.

U.N. expresses concern Gaza's communications could go dark
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. expresses concern Gaza's communications could go dark
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Last week, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs quietly warned that telecommunications services like phone and internet access could go dark in Gaza.
Illegal Israeli settlers continue West Bank violence
World News // 3 hours ago
Illegal Israeli settlers continue West Bank violence
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Illegal Israeli settlers in the West Bank are continuing to engage in violence against Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian enclave.
Syria's new ruler pledges long-term strategic ties with Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
Syria's new ruler pledges long-term strategic ties with Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Syria's new leader Ahmad Sharaa called on Lebanon Saturday to forget about the past "negative" relations resulting from decades of the Assad family's rule.
German tugs towing stricken oil tanker thought part of Russia's 'shadow fleet'
World News // 1 day ago
German tugs towing stricken oil tanker thought part of Russia's 'shadow fleet'
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- German maritime authorities said Saturday they are towing a disabled oil tanker in the Baltic Sea thought to be part of Russia's clandestine "shadow fleet" used to evade Western sanctions.
Israeli intelligence chief to head hostage release delegeation in Qatar
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli intelligence chief to head hostage release delegeation in Qatar
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Israel is sending the head of the country's intelligence service to Qatar to engage in negotiations to free remaining hostages held by Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed on Saturday.
Jeju Air black boxes stopped working minutes before deadly crash in South Korea
World News // 1 day ago
Jeju Air black boxes stopped working minutes before deadly crash in South Korea
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The two flight recorders on board a South Korean airliner stopped working before the jet crashed during an emergency landing and subsequent crash that killed 179 of the 181 people on board, officials said Saturday.
Ukraine captures 2 North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia, releases photos
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine captures 2 North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia, releases photos
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Ukraine has captured two North Korean soldiers alive after they were wounded while fighting for Russia, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Saturday.
Venezuela's Maduro sworn into office as opposition, U.S. denounce 'coup d'etat'
World News // 2 days ago
Venezuela's Maduro sworn into office as opposition, U.S. denounce 'coup d'etat'
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Nicolás Maduro was sworn in as president of Venezuela for a new six-year term on Friday, consolidating his dictatorship amid protests from opposition parties and the United States that his election win was illegitimate.
Sweeping new U.S. sanctions target Russia's oil production and exports
World News // 2 days ago
Sweeping new U.S. sanctions target Russia's oil production and exports
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Departments of Treasury and State Friday applied new sanctions on Russia's oil production and exports. Sanctioned were oil companies, 183 ships, dozens of oil traders, insurance companies and energy officials.
Wayfair announces departure from German market
World News // 2 days ago
Wayfair announces departure from German market
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Wayfair announced on Friday that it was leaving the German market after 15 years, citing lagging sales compared to Britain and "weak macroeconomic conditions" in the country.
