Advertisement
World News
Jan. 12, 2025 / 3:55 PM

U.N. expresses concern Gaza's communications could go dark

By Adam Schrader
Palestinians, including children, hold metal pots and pans as they gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on January 10, 2025. According to the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, over 1.8 million people across the Gaza Strip are experiencing 'high levels' of acute food insecurity. Photo by Haitham Imad/EPA-EFE
Palestinians, including children, hold metal pots and pans as they gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on January 10, 2025. According to the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, over 1.8 million people across the Gaza Strip are experiencing 'high levels' of acute food insecurity. Photo by Haitham Imad/EPA-EFE

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Last week, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs quietly warned that telecommunications services like phone and internet access could go dark in Gaza, which human rights workers say could have catastrophic effects for Palestinians.

"OCHA is deeply concerned about the impact that dwindling fuel supplies are having on essential services in Gaza," the U.N. agency said in a brief statement on the matter. "Palestinian telecommunication providers are now warning that their services may start to shut down tomorrow due to fuel shortages."

Advertisement

Human rights groups like the Gisha Legal Center for the Freedom of Movement, an Israeli nonprofit, have called Israel's targeting of civilian infrastructure like telecommunications systems a "grave breach of international law" since soon after the hostilities began.

"It was quite clear that these disruptions resulted from deliberate actions perpetrated by Israeli authorities, and it happened twice afterwards," Abdulmajeed Melhem, the chief executive of the Paltel Group, the largest telecommunications company in Palestine, said in November 2023 after disruptions to services began.

Advertisement

"All international fiber cables that connect Gaza to the West Bank and the world go through Israeli Territories and, as a matter of fact, the Israeli Authorities can bring down connections whenever they want. They did just that despite all political, legal, and commercial agreements that are signed between all concerned parties."

In a March 2024 report, Gisha said that telecommunications networks in Gaza have been repeatedly disrupted or shut down completely, affecting emergency services and the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

"Like countless aspects of Palestinians' day-to-day lives under occupation, telecommunication systems in Gaza and the West Bank are subject to Israel's control, including the internet, landlines and cellular networks," Gisha reported.

"Palestinians' connection to the World Wide Web runs through Israeli infrastructure. Israel also controls the electromagnetic space in Gaza, Israel, and the West Bank and blocks the allocation of advanced frequencies, which impact the functioning of cellular technology."

Gisha noted that, while Israel now has 5G wireless internet and Gaza has been upgraded to 3G wireless internet, Gaza is still operating with far slower 2G internet. In fact, after the latest hostilities between Israel and Gaza began, Israel reportedly planned to intentionally block all communications in Gaza but ultimately decided not to do so.

Advertisement

"Now, when I want to call, I dial each family member one by one, calling them four or five times to see who connects," Rana, a 46-year-old woman in the West Bank told NPR last March. "Just tell me you're fine, and that's it. I don't need more."

By June, the United Nations activated an emergency telecommunications cluster for Palestine, which included examining the viability of providing satellite-based solutions to Gaza purchased from the Israeli firm Gilat Telecom.

"The reduced internet services capacity and recurrent connectivity disruptions across Gaza continues to severely affect life-saving humanitarian aid access, especially in Deir Al Balah where most of the humanitarian responders are now based," U.N. officials said at the time. "The local ISP faces multiple challenges, including reduced staff, lack of spare parts and safe access to repair and maintain the remaining network services."

Netblocks, a company that tracks cybersecurity and digital governance globally, noted in September that overall service in Gaza also remains "significantly below pre-war levels." And Israel intentionally cut internet in northern Gaza in October.

The Palestinian human rights organization 7amleh said later that month that 75% of telecommunications infrastructure had been affected with at least 50% of it fully destroyed. Its report found that the recovery and reconstruction of telecom services in Palestinian territories may only resume if a ceasefire is reached.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Facebook's parent company Meta is facing increased scrutiny over alleged censorship of Palestinians.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Illegal Israeli settlers continue West Bank violence
World News // 2 hours ago
Illegal Israeli settlers continue West Bank violence
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Illegal Israeli settlers in the West Bank are continuing to engage in violence against Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian enclave.
Syria's new ruler pledges long-term strategic ties with Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
Syria's new ruler pledges long-term strategic ties with Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Syria's new leader Ahmad Sharaa called on Lebanon Saturday to forget about the past "negative" relations resulting from decades of the Assad family's rule.
German tugs towing stricken oil tanker thought part of Russia's 'shadow fleet'
World News // 1 day ago
German tugs towing stricken oil tanker thought part of Russia's 'shadow fleet'
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- German maritime authorities said Saturday they are towing a disabled oil tanker in the Baltic Sea thought to be part of Russia's clandestine "shadow fleet" used to evade Western sanctions.
Israeli intelligence chief to head hostage release delegeation in Qatar
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli intelligence chief to head hostage release delegeation in Qatar
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Israel is sending the head of the country's intelligence service to Qatar to engage in negotiations to free remaining hostages held by Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed on Saturday.
Jeju Air black boxes stopped working minutes before deadly crash in South Korea
World News // 1 day ago
Jeju Air black boxes stopped working minutes before deadly crash in South Korea
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The two flight recorders on board a South Korean airliner stopped working before the jet crashed during an emergency landing and subsequent crash that killed 179 of the 181 people on board, officials said Saturday.
Ukraine captures 2 North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia, releases photos
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine captures 2 North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia, releases photos
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Ukraine has captured two North Korean soldiers alive after they were wounded while fighting for Russia, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Saturday.
Venezuela's Maduro sworn into office as opposition, U.S. denounce 'coup d'etat'
World News // 2 days ago
Venezuela's Maduro sworn into office as opposition, U.S. denounce 'coup d'etat'
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Nicolás Maduro was sworn in as president of Venezuela for a new six-year term on Friday, consolidating his dictatorship amid protests from opposition parties and the United States that his election win was illegitimate.
Sweeping new U.S. sanctions target Russia's oil production and exports
World News // 2 days ago
Sweeping new U.S. sanctions target Russia's oil production and exports
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Departments of Treasury and State Friday applied new sanctions on Russia's oil production and exports. Sanctioned were oil companies, 183 ships, dozens of oil traders, insurance companies and energy officials.
Wayfair announces departure from German market
World News // 2 days ago
Wayfair announces departure from German market
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Wayfair announced on Friday that it was leaving the German market after 15 years, citing lagging sales compared to Britain and "weak macroeconomic conditions" in the country.
EU climate monitor warns global temperature rise breached 1.5 degrees Celsius for first time in 2024
World News // 2 days ago
EU climate monitor warns global temperature rise breached 1.5 degrees Celsius for first time in 2024
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The average global surface temperature for 2024 exceeded the 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels threshold set by the Paris Agreement for the first time, according to the European Union's climate watchdog.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Death toll climbs in California fires as authorities combat looting
Death toll climbs in California fires as authorities combat looting
Software problem prompts Tesla recall of 239,000+ cars
Software problem prompts Tesla recall of 239,000+ cars
German tugs towing stricken oil tanker thought part of Russia's 'shadow fleet'
German tugs towing stricken oil tanker thought part of Russia's 'shadow fleet'
DOJ probe of Tulsa Race Massacre finds no one to prosecute, but chronicles tragedy
DOJ probe of Tulsa Race Massacre finds no one to prosecute, but chronicles tragedy
Federal prosecutor Jack Smith resigns ahead of Trump's inauguration
Federal prosecutor Jack Smith resigns ahead of Trump's inauguration
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement