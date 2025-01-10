South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's security chief resigns

1 of 4 | South Korea's Presidential Security Service chief resigned Friday and acting President Choi Sang-mok accepted it. President Yoon Suk-yeol was still holed up in his fortified residence as law enforcement seeks to arrest him for briefly declaring martial law Dec. 3. File photo by Kim Min-Hee EPA-EFE/Pool

Park acted as head bodyguard to President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was still holed up in his fortified residence as law enforcement sought to arrest him for briefly declaring martial law on Dec. 3.

Park was questioned about allegations he obstructed the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials from carrying out a court-issued arrest warrant for Yoon.

"I believe many people must be deeply concerned about the current situation, whether government agencies are clashing and confronting each other. There should be no physical clashes and bloodshed under any circumstances," Park said.

Authorities are criminally investigating those who allegedly participated in Yoon's unconstitutional martial law declaration and have tried to arrest Yoon. His arrest has been thwarted by the PSS security detail protecting the president.

Yoon has refused to cooperate with the CIO investigation, defying warrant execution and attempts to question him.

Park replaced Kim Yong-hyun as head of the PSS.

According to the Korea Herald, Kim is in detention for allegedly participating in an insurrection by playing a key role in trying to implement martial law.

When police tried to arrest Yoon Jan. 3 more than 200 armed PSS guards and soldiers prevented it. The standoff lasted five hours before the outnumbered police from the National Office of Investigation probe team withdrew.

The PSS also blocked an attempted police search of Yoon's official residence Dec. 11.

Yoon declared martial law late at night on Dec. 3, but hours later South Korea's National Assembly voted to lift it as protesters opposing martial law gathered.