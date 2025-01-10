IDF confirms death of Hamas hostage after retrieving remains from Gaza

1 of 2 | The Israeli military confirmed Friday morning that Hamza Alzayadni, who was kidnapped alive by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, was killed in captivity and his body was retrieved from Gaza earlier this week. Photo courtesy of Hostages Families Forum/ X

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Israeli military confirmed Friday morning that Hamas hostage Hamza Alzayadni was killed in Gaza, days after it had that announced his father's body had been retrieved along with unidentified remains from a tunnel in the Palestinian enclave. In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces said the AlZiyadni family was informed Friday morning of the 23-year-old's death. Advertisement

The remains of his father, 53-year-old Yosef AlZayadni, along with what the IDF described as "findings" linked to Hamza, were located by the military in a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Tuesday.

The discovery of the unidentified remains led the military to have "serious concerns" for Hamza's life.

The IDF said it was able to inform the AlZayadni family of Hamza's death Friday morning after the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police completed the identification process.

"Our hearts break once again upon receiving news of Hamza AlZayadni's murder in Hamas captivity. The lengthy identification process is painful evidence of the urgency needed in returning the deceased for burial," Hostages Families Forum said in a statement.

Four members of the AlZayadni family were alive from their Kibbutz Holitz on Oct. 7, 2023, during Iran-backed Hamas' bloody surprise attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 Israelis. Two hundred and fifty-one Israelis were also kidnapped.

While two of Yosef's three abducted children were among the roughly 100 hostages released in a November 2023 cease-fire, he and Hamza remained in Hamas captivity.

Fewer than 100 hostages remain in Hamas captivity in Gaza, some of whom are believed dead. Most of the hostages who were released were freed through prisoner exchanges with Israel, while a handful were rescued in Israeli military operations. The Israeli military has also recovered a few bodies of hostages during searches in Gaza.

The announcement comes as the Biden administration has been working for months to secure the release of the remaining hostages during another cease-fire.

"The time and conditions are ripe for all the hostages to return -- bringing the living home for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial," The Hostages Families Forum said.

"The negotiations must be expedited to secure an immediate deal for their return. This historic window of opportunity stands before us and must not be lost."