Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 10, 2025 / 3:11 AM

IDF confirms death of Hamas hostage after retrieving remains from Gaza

By Darryl Coote
The Israeli military confirmed Friday morning that Hamza Alzayadni, who was kidnapped alive by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, was killed in captivity and his body was retrieved from Gaza earlier this week. Photo courtesy of Hostages Families Forum/X
1 of 2 | The Israeli military confirmed Friday morning that Hamza Alzayadni, who was kidnapped alive by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, was killed in captivity and his body was retrieved from Gaza earlier this week. Photo courtesy of Hostages Families Forum/X

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Israeli military confirmed Friday morning that Hamas hostage Hamza Alzayadni was killed in Gaza, days after it had that announced his father's body had been retrieved along with unidentified remains from a tunnel in the Palestinian enclave.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces said the AlZiyadni family was informed Friday morning of the 23-year-old's death.

Advertisement

The remains of his father, 53-year-old Yosef AlZayadni, along with what the IDF described as "findings" linked to Hamza, were located by the military in a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Tuesday.

The discovery of the unidentified remains led the military to have "serious concerns" for Hamza's life.

Related

The IDF said it was able to inform the AlZayadni family of Hamza's death Friday morning after the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police completed the identification process.

"Our hearts break once again upon receiving news of Hamza AlZayadni's murder in Hamas captivity. The lengthy identification process is painful evidence of the urgency needed in returning the deceased for burial," Hostages Families Forum said in a statement.

Advertisement

Four members of the AlZayadni family were alive from their Kibbutz Holitz on Oct. 7, 2023, during Iran-backed Hamas' bloody surprise attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 Israelis. Two hundred and fifty-one Israelis were also kidnapped.

While two of Yosef's three abducted children were among the roughly 100 hostages released in a November 2023 cease-fire, he and Hamza remained in Hamas captivity.

Fewer than 100 hostages remain in Hamas captivity in Gaza, some of whom are believed dead. Most of the hostages who were released were freed through prisoner exchanges with Israel, while a handful were rescued in Israeli military operations. The Israeli military has also recovered a few bodies of hostages during searches in Gaza.

The announcement comes as the Biden administration has been working for months to secure the release of the remaining hostages during another cease-fire.

"The time and conditions are ripe for all the hostages to return -- bringing the living home for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial," The Hostages Families Forum said.

"The negotiations must be expedited to secure an immediate deal for their return. This historic window of opportunity stands before us and must not be lost."

Latest Headlines

Britain-led coalition to send Ukraine 30K drones
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain-led coalition to send Ukraine 30K drones
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A British-led international coalition will send Ukraine 30,000 drones, London announced Thursday, amid uncertainty over the future of U.S. support for the besieged European ally.
Venezuelan security forces arrest, release opposition leader Machado
World News // 9 hours ago
Venezuelan security forces arrest, release opposition leader Machado
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Maria Corina Machado was arrested following an opposition rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on Thursday but has been released.
Game publisher Ubisoft prepares for potential buyout
World News // 11 hours ago
Game publisher Ubisoft prepares for potential buyout
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A potential buyout by a majority of Ubisoft's investors has officials for the French game publisher looking for ways to maximize value for shareholders.
Lebanon's new president, Joseph Aoun, says a new phase has begun
World News // 17 hours ago
Lebanon's new president, Joseph Aoun, says a new phase has begun
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Lebanon's newly elected president, Joseph Aoun, said Thursday that "a new phase" has started for the war-ravaged country and pledged to rebuild the state, adopt a policy of "positive neutrality" and fight corruption.
Flights, shipping delayed as South Korea struggles in grip of extreme low temperatures
World News // 13 hours ago
Flights, shipping delayed as South Korea struggles in grip of extreme low temperatures
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- South Korea was experiencing the coldest day of the winter so far Thursday with temperatures ranging from 14 degrees Fahrenheit down to minus 4 degrees.
Recent record flu cases in Japan overwhelm hospitals, drugmakers
World News // 13 hours ago
Recent record flu cases in Japan overwhelm hospitals, drugmakers
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Influenza is affecting hundreds of thousands of people in Japan and rising rapidly among that nation's population of 124.5 million and overwhelming many healthcare providers and drugmakers.
Brussels prosecutor: Toxic powder sent to Belgium prime minister's office was strychnine
World News // 17 hours ago
Brussels prosecutor: Toxic powder sent to Belgium prime minister's office was strychnine
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Brussels public prosecutor's office said Wednesday toxic powder containing strychnine sent to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo's office Nov. 22 is what injured a staff member.
U.S. unveils $500M in military aid at final Ukraine defense summit before Trump takes office
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S. unveils $500M in military aid at final Ukraine defense summit before Trump takes office
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin answered a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for more help to keep Russian warplanes away from its cities and borders with a $500 million package of fresh military aid.
At least 19 killed, 132 injured after Russian aerial assault on eastern Ukraine
World News // 20 hours ago
At least 19 killed, 132 injured after Russian aerial assault on eastern Ukraine
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Russian forces bombed, shelled and deployed more than 200 attack drones in a wave of airborne assaults against targets across the eastern half of Ukraine, killing at least 19 people and injuring 132 over the past 24 hour
North Korea becoming more dangerous by sending troops to Russia: U.S. official
World News // 22 hours ago
North Korea becoming more dangerous by sending troops to Russia: U.S. official
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (UPI) -- North Korea is gaining crucial military experience and equipment by sending troops to Russia, a U.S. official warned the United Nations, making the regime a growing threat to neighboring countries.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
Yakuza crime boss pleads guilty in the U.S. to trying sell Iran nuclear material
Yakuza crime boss pleads guilty in the U.S. to trying sell Iran nuclear material
Alito spoke to Trump ahead of considering hush-money sentencing request
Alito spoke to Trump ahead of considering hush-money sentencing request
At least 19 killed, 132 injured after Russian aerial assault on eastern Ukraine
At least 19 killed, 132 injured after Russian aerial assault on eastern Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement