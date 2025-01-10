Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 10, 2025 / 9:44 AM

Donald Trump says his team setting up meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

By Paul Godfrey
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July 2018 at a Russia-United States summit in Helsinki, Finland, where election meddling, the war in Syria, and Ukraine were top of the agenda. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July 2018 at a Russia-United States summit in Helsinki, Finland, where election meddling, the war in Syria, and Ukraine were top of the agenda. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Donald Trump said talks between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin were in the process of being arranged and while he provided no timeline, the president-elect stressed that his preference would be for after inauguration day.

Trump, who boasted during his campaign to win back the White House that he would end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office, said the meeting was at Putin's request.

Advertisement

"He wants to meet and we are setting it up," Trump said Thursday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida. "He has said that even publicly and we have to get that war over with. That's a bloody mess."

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Friday that Putin was ready to meet "without preconditions but played down expectations saying that while Russia was working from the position that both Moscow and Washington wanted to resume contact, firmer confirmation would emerge only after Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Related

"There are still no specifics," Peskov told a news briefing. "We proceed from the mutual readiness for such meetings."

"Apparently, there will be some movements in this direction after Trump enters the Oval Office," he added.

Advertisement

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry was also expectant of senior-level talks with Trump administration officials, according to a spokesman who said Kyiv hoped the contacts would lead to a Trump-Zelensky meeting at some point.

On Tuesday, Trump scaled back his campaign claims regarding the war from one day to six months.

Former national security adviser Keith Kellogg, his pick for his special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, said Wednesday he expected Kyiv and Moscow to reach "a solvable solution" with a target date of 100 days.

Kellogg's position is understood to be that future U.S. assistance to Ukraine should be conditional on it agreeing to talks with Moscow, according to a paper penned by the retired U.S. Army lt. general.

However, the April 2024 paper published by the pro-Trump Arlington, Va.,-headquartered America First Policy Institute argued Washington should not cut off aid to Kyiv in the event Moscow refused to cooperate.

"I think what people need to understand [re Trump's Ukraine policy] -- he's not trying to give something to Putin or to the Russians. He actually trying to save Ukraine and save their sovereignty," Kellogg told Fox News on Wednesday.

Ten days after Trump's decisive Nov. 5 victory over his Democratic Party rival Kamala Harris, Zelensky said Trump entering the White House would hasten the end of the war due to the importance his administration placed on resolving the conflict.

Advertisement

"This is their approach, their promise to their society, and it is also very important to them," Zelensky told Ukraine state media.

Trump has never detailed how he would bring about a swift end to the conflict he promised, except to say that strength was the best route to peace and that it would never have happened if he were president when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Zelensky has expressed optimism that Trump's "peace through strength" strategem could yield results.

Latest Headlines

EU climate monitor warns global temperature rise breached 1.5 degrees Celcius for first time in 2024
World News // 2 hours ago
EU climate monitor warns global temperature rise breached 1.5 degrees Celcius for first time in 2024
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The average global surface temperature for 2024 exceeded the 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels threshold set by the Paris Agreement for the first time, according to the European Union's climate watchdog.
IDF confirms death of Hamas hostage after retrieving remains from Gaza
World News // 6 hours ago
IDF confirms death of Hamas hostage after retrieving remains from Gaza
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Israeli military confirmed Friday morning that Hamas hostage Hamza Alzayadni was killed in Gaza, days after it had announced his father's body had been retrieved along with unidentified remains from a tunnel in Gaza.
Britain-led coalition to send Ukraine 30K drones
World News // 10 hours ago
Britain-led coalition to send Ukraine 30K drones
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A British-led international coalition will send Ukraine 30,000 drones, London announced Thursday, amid uncertainty over the future of U.S. support for the besieged European ally.
Venezuelan security forces arrest, release opposition leader Machado
World News // 15 hours ago
Venezuelan security forces arrest, release opposition leader Machado
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Maria Corina Machado was arrested following an opposition rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on Thursday but has been released.
Game publisher Ubisoft prepares for potential buyout
World News // 17 hours ago
Game publisher Ubisoft prepares for potential buyout
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A potential buyout by a majority of Ubisoft's investors has officials for the French game publisher looking for ways to maximize value for shareholders.
Lebanon's new president, Joseph Aoun, says a new phase has begun
World News // 23 hours ago
Lebanon's new president, Joseph Aoun, says a new phase has begun
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Lebanon's newly elected president, Joseph Aoun, said Thursday that "a new phase" has started for the war-ravaged country and pledged to rebuild the state, adopt a policy of "positive neutrality" and fight corruption.
Flights, shipping delayed as South Korea struggles in grip of extreme low temperatures
World News // 19 hours ago
Flights, shipping delayed as South Korea struggles in grip of extreme low temperatures
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- South Korea was experiencing the coldest day of the winter so far Thursday with temperatures ranging from 14 degrees Fahrenheit down to minus 4 degrees.
Recent record flu cases in Japan overwhelm hospitals, drugmakers
World News // 19 hours ago
Recent record flu cases in Japan overwhelm hospitals, drugmakers
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Influenza is affecting hundreds of thousands of people in Japan and rising rapidly among that nation's population of 124.5 million and overwhelming many healthcare providers and drugmakers.
Brussels prosecutor: Toxic powder sent to Belgium prime minister's office was strychnine
World News // 23 hours ago
Brussels prosecutor: Toxic powder sent to Belgium prime minister's office was strychnine
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Brussels public prosecutor's office said Wednesday toxic powder containing strychnine sent to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo's office Nov. 22 is what injured a staff member.
U.S. unveils $500M in military aid at final Ukraine defense summit before Trump takes office
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. unveils $500M in military aid at final Ukraine defense summit before Trump takes office
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin answered a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for more help to keep Russian warplanes away from its cities and borders with a $500 million package of fresh military aid.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
'Pizzagate' gunman shot dead during N.C. traffic stop
'Pizzagate' gunman shot dead during N.C. traffic stop
Federal judge rules Title IX 'gender identity' changes are unconstitutional and excessive
Federal judge rules Title IX 'gender identity' changes are unconstitutional and excessive
17,000 doctors call RFK Jr. 'actively dangerous' to national healthcare
17,000 doctors call RFK Jr. 'actively dangerous' to national healthcare
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement