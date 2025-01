1 of 3 | Maria Corina Machado addresses protesters in Caracas, Venezuela, on Thursday and one day before incumbent President Nicolas Maduro has scheduled his third inauguration following his controversial claim of winning the July 28 presidential election. Photo by Miguel Gutierrez/EPA-EFE

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Maria Corina Machado was arrested following an opposition rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on Thursday but has been released. Machado addressed a political rally opposing Maduro that was held one day prior to his pending inauguration on Friday, the Washington Post reported. Advertisement

"All this strength that we have built and that grows every day prepares us to finish this final phase," Machado said Thursday afternoon in a post on X. "Whatever they do tomorrow, they will finish burying themselves."

Venezuelan security forces loyal to Maduro "violently intercepted" Machado's caravan as she left the rally and briefly detained her before setting her free, her support team told El Pais.

"Regime troops shot at the motorcycles that were transporting her," Machado's Comando con Venezuela opposition group said Thursday in a post on X.

At least eight of Maduro's security officers were involved in her arrest, members of Machado's opposition group told CNN. There was no report of injuries or deaths due to the incident.

Machado's appearance at the opposition rally was her first in months after the Venezuelan government began cracking down on the opposition shortly after Maduro claimed the election win.

Maduro claimed victory in the nation's July 28 presidential election, but Machado and other opposition leaders say Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia secured 67% of votes to Maduro's 30% and is the rightful winner.

A Maduro supporter is in charge of Venezuela's National Electoral Council, which has not released its accounting of votes in the election that some international organizations say Urrutia likely won after polling voters.

Maduro is scheduled to start his third term as president of Venezuela after Friday's inauguration ceremony.