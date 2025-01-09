Trending
Jan. 9, 2025 / 2:18 AM

IDF: Body of Hamas hostage recovered from Gaza tunnel

By Darryl Coote
The body of Yousef AlZayadni, 53, was located in a Rafah tunnel on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Force announced Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Israel Defense Force/X
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The body of a Hamas hostage was recovered by Israeli forces this week from an underground tunnel in southern Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Forces, raising concerns over the status of the man's abducted son.

Yosef AlZayadni, 53, was located in a Rafah tunnel on Tuesday, the IDF said Wednesday in a statement, noting his body has been returned to Israel.

He and three of his 19 children were abducted from their Kibbutz Holitz on Oct. 7, 2023, during Iran-backed Hamas' bloody surprise attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 Israelis.

While two of his children, Bilal and Aisha, were among the roughly 100 hostages released in a November 2023 cease-fire, his 23-year-old son, Hamzah, remains in Hamas captivity.

Related

The Israeli military said that along with Yosef's body, "findings" linked to Hamzah were located, leading the military to have "serious concerns for his life."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel issued a statement of condolence following the announcement on Wednesday.

"We hoped and worked for the safe return of the four family members from Hamas captivity. We returned the children Bilal and Aisha on November 23, and we wanted to return Yusuf and Hamza the same way," he said on X. "We will continue to make every effort to bring all of our hostages home -- both the living and the dead."

Of the 251 Israelis taken hostage Oct. 7, 2023, fewer than 100 remain in Hamas captivity, some of whom are believed dead. Most of the hostages who were released were freed through prisoner exchanges with Israel, while a handful were rescued in Israeli military operations. The Israeli military has also recovered a few bodies of hostages during searches in Gaza.

The announcement comes as the Biden administration has been working for months to secure the release of the remaining hostages during another cease-fire.

The Hostages Families Forum said in a statement that, though an agreement comes too late for Yosef, "the time and conditions were ripe for the return of all hostages.

"Every day in captivity poses an immediate mortal danger to the hostages who have managed to survive for 15 months, and threatens the possibility of returning the deceased for burial," it said.

"We anxiously await additional information regarding Hamzah's fate."

