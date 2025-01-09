U.S. unveils $500M in military aid at final Ukraine defense summit before Trump takes office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) speaks with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin on Thursday at the Ramstein Air Base in western Germany in what was likely their final meeting at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group before the Biden administration leaves office on January 20. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE.

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin answered a plea Thursday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for more help to keep Russian warplanes away from its cities and borders by announcing a $500 million package to boost its air defenses. The funds from a $4.3 billion presidential drawdown authority were for more air defense missiles, ammunition, air-to-ground munitions and additional equipment to support Ukraine's fleet of F-16 fighter jets, Austin told a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the U.S. Air Force base at Ramstein in Germany. Advertisement

The assistance package came as Ukraine was reeling from Russian airstrikes, shelling and drone attacks targeting its civilian population that killed 19 people and injured more than 130.

Hailing a provisional commitment by leaders from 15 member countries to extend "Capability Coalitions" to support Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs until 2027, Austin said the support system partners had put in place since the inaugural UDCG meeting in April 2022 would help Ukraine build a force to deter further Russian aggression in the long-term as Ukraine realized reforms on mobilization and other areas.

"The Kremlin's assaults today remind us of the scope of the danger. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin isn't letting up. His forces continue their grinding offensive in the east of Ukraine. In Kursk, Russian troops are fighting alongside North Korean forces to drive back Ukraine's troops," Austin said.

"Meanwhile, the Kremlin continues to bombard Ukraine's civilians and critical infrastructure without pity or pause. Yet again, Ukraine faces a winter of war. And yet again, Putin is targeting Ukraine's energy grid. And he's using increasingly ruthless missile and drone strikes."

Austin said that as the third anniversary of Russia's war approached next month the stake remained "enormous -- for all of our security," warning that were Ukraine to fall Russian President Vladimir's appetite would only increase.

"If autocrats conclude that democracies will lose their nerve, surrender their interests, and forget their principles, we will only see more land grabs. If tyrants learn that aggression pays, we will only invite even more aggression, chaos, and war," he added.

However, with Thursday's meeting expected to be the last in its current form ahead of the incoming administration of soon-to-be President Donald Trump and amid uncertainty over the remaining drawdown authority funds, Zelensky pleaded with allies not lose their nerve.

"We've come such a long way that it would honestly be crazy to drop the ball now and not keep building on the defense coalitions we've created," he said.

He pointed to key defense agreements Ukraine has signed with the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and others and appealed for investment in his country's domestic defense industry to bring on drone development and manufacturing capabilities.

He reminded the meeting about Russian hybrid operations against NATO countries, such as attacks that were reported to have been carried out against undersea cables and "destabilization efforts" targeting the African continent.

"We are also learning more about how Russian intelligence paid militants in Afghanistan to target coalition soldiers when your troops were present there. American soldiers, NATO country soldiers. How can this be forgiven or forgotten?" questioned Zelensky.