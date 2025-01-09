Trending
Jan. 9, 2025 / 10:09 AM

Brussels prosecutor: Toxic powder sent to Belgium prime minister's office was strychnine

By Doug Cunningham
The Brussels public prosecutor's office said Wednesday toxic powder containing strychnine sent to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo's office Nov. 22 is what injured a staff member. File Pool Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Brussels public prosecutor's office said Wednesday a staff member was injured after coming in contact with toxic powder containing strychnine sent to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo's office in November.

The powder was sent to De Croo's office as well as the Interior Ministry and the State Security Headquarters Nov. 20. A similar letter with the toxin was found at the interior minister's office Dec. 9.

According to the prosecutor, the prime minister staff member had hand injuries after touching the powder and was taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

An analysis of the powder discovered it contained strychnine, a toxic substance used for rodent control that can be deadly when ingested.

The Brussels prosecutor's office said Wednesday evening that "no further information can be communicated at this time."

Two days before the news of the strychnine-laced letters was released, a man carrying a knife was arrested near De Croo's Brussels office. Police said the man's intent and motivation wasn't clear.

De Croo spokesperson Barend Leyts said a female staff member was injured when she opened a letter containing the powder.

"Obviously the incident has shocked the prime minister and his staff," Leyts said. "Our colleague is luckily doing well now and at the time all procedures were strictly followed to prevent further damage."

European elected leaders have faced an increase in violence and threats, including an assassination attempt against Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico last year and an attack on Denmark Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen in Copenhagen that injured her head, neck and shoulder.

Fico was shot five times but survived after more than three hours of surgery. Officials called it a "politically motivated" attack.

In 2022 Belgium's then-justice minster Vincent Van Quickenborne was put under increased security when a kidnap plot against him was discovered.

A car with guns and bottles of gasoline inside was discovered near Quickenborne's home.

The Council of Europe issued a 2023 warning that violence against local and regional elected representatives was rising.

