Hiker missing nearly two week in Australian park found alive

Authorities said a missing hiker found Wednesday in an Australian national park was in good health and was airlifted to a local hospital for further evaluation. Photo courtesy of New South Wales Police Force/ Facebook

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A hiker missing for nearly two weeks in an Australian national park has been found alive, officials said Wednesday, bringing a successful end to a multi-agency search-and-rescue operation that involved hundreds of responders. Hadi Nazari, 23, was last seen at around 2:30 p.m. local time on Dec. 26, descending a trail in the Kosciuszko National Park, located in southern New South Wales.

Authorities said Nazari was with three other men, who reported their companion missing at 8:45 p.m. when he failed to arrive at their campsite as expected.

New South Wales Police Force said in a statement Wednesday that hikers found Nazari around 3:15 p.m. within the park near Blue Lake.

Video of the rescue published on Facebook by the NSW Rural Fire Service shows Nazari with the hikers in a large open area as he waited to be airlifted to the search-and-rescue command post.

Riverina Police District Commander Superintendent Andrew Spliet told reporters that Nazari was rescued after calling out to the hikers, who were in the area when they contacted emergency services.

"He's in good health, hasn't appeared to have any significant injuries" he said, though adding that Nazari will be transported to an area hospital for a more thorough examination.

He has also been reunited with his family "who are very, very happy to obviously have him back and very happy with the efforts from police and the other organizations who assisted in this operation," he said.

A search was launched for Nazari the night he was reported missing with a command post established on Dec. 27.

On New Year's Eve, garbage and hiking sticks believed to have belonged to Nazari were found near the Kosciuszko River. On Sunday, officials had found a campfire, light and a camera bag.

Some 300 people were deployed in the search.

Spliet said all Nazari reported to police as having eaten during the two weeks was two muesli bars he had found in a hut.

"This is an incredible outcome, after 13 long days he has been located. We want to thank our emergency services partner agencies, volunteers and members of the public for their assistance," Riverina Police District Inspector Josh Broadfoot said in a statement.

"We never gave up hope of finding him, and we are elated we can return him safely to his family."