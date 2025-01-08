Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 8, 2025 / 11:14 AM

Ukraine says it struck Russian strategic oil depot sparking fire

By Doug Cunningham
Ukraine's armed forces said Wednesday they attacked the Kombinat Kristall strategic Russian oil depot overnight causing a huge fire in the city of Engels. The depot supplies fuel for heavy bombers, including the Tu-160, shown here landing at the Engels air base. File photo EPA/UPI
1 of 2 | Ukraine's armed forces said Wednesday they attacked the Kombinat Kristall strategic Russian oil depot overnight causing a huge fire in the city of Engels. The depot supplies fuel for heavy bombers, including the Tu-160, shown here landing at the Engels air base. File photo EPA/UPI

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Ukraine's armed forces said Wednesday they attacked a strategic Russian oil depot overnight used to provide fuel for strategic bombers.

A fire erupted at the Kombinat Kristall oil depot in the Russian city of Engels as Ukraine said it struck the facility 375 miles from its border with Russia. The depot that was hit supplies fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield.

Advertisement

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said the operation was carried out by Ukraine's military intelligence, the Unmanned Systems Forces and other units.

"The destruction of the oil depot raises major logistic challenges for the strategic aviation of the Russian occupiers and significantly reduces their ability to strike at peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilian objects," The General Staff said in a statement.

Related

According to CNN, geolocated images showed large flames and plumes of smoke continuing into Wednesday morning.

Russian officials reported a drone attack near the oil depot. Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin said Ukrainian drone debris damaged an "industrial facility."

He called it a "massive" drone attack. Videos of the burning oil facility were posted on social media.

Advertisement

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 23 Ukrainian drones were intercepted while Ukraine's military reported "numerous explosions" in the region.

The warplanes at the Engels-2 base are used to attack Ukraine, heavily damaging infrastructure and causing civilian casualties.

Russian bombers based there include Tu-160s and Tu-95s, known respectively by NATO as "Blackjack" and "Bear" bombers.

Russia calls the Tu-160s "White Swan."

The planes are operated from the Engels-2 base by the 121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment and the 184th Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment.

Latest Headlines

Iran releases Italian journalist Cecilia Sala after 3-week detainment
World News // 3 hours ago
Iran releases Italian journalist Cecilia Sala after 3-week detainment
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Italian journalist Cecilia Sala was on a plane home Wednesday after being freed from an Iranian prison, the result of tireless diplomatic lobbying behind the scenes, the Italian government said.
Elephant trainer charged with negligence in death of Spanish student at Thai conservation center
World News // 5 hours ago
Elephant trainer charged with negligence in death of Spanish student at Thai conservation center
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Thai authorities arrested an elephant handler in the case of a 22-year-old Spanish tourist who died after being injured by an elephant at a sanctuary in the south of the country.
Hiker missing nearly two weeks in Australian park found alive
World News // 7 hours ago
Hiker missing nearly two weeks in Australian park found alive
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A hiker missing for nearly two weeks in an Australian national park has been found alive, officials said Wednesday.
U.S. sanctions key ally of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban for alleged corruption
World News // 17 hours ago
U.S. sanctions key ally of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban for alleged corruption
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- On Tuesday, a top Hungarian government official and adviser to Prime Minister Viktor Orban was sanctioned for alleged corrupt activity by the United States, according to the U.S. Department of State.
In India, officials confirm handful of HMPV cases amid spike in China
World News // 18 hours ago
In India, officials confirm handful of HMPV cases amid spike in China
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A handful of cases of the Human Metapneumovirus have been confirmed in India but officials say there's no cause for alarm, according to multiple reports.
Japan's Meiji Jingu shrine hosts thousands during annual dedication
World News // 19 hours ago
Japan's Meiji Jingu shrine hosts thousands during annual dedication
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A formal ceremony heralded the start of the Japan's sumo wrestling season at the Meiji Jingu shrine on Tuesday, two months after a U.S. man was arrested for desecrating it.
More than 100 dead, nearly 200 injured after 7.1 magnitude quake strikes Tibet
World News // 1 day ago
More than 100 dead, nearly 200 injured after 7.1 magnitude quake strikes Tibet
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Dozens are dead and injured after a strong earthquake struck a remote region in China's Tibet on Tuesday morning.
North Korea claims successful test of new intermediate-range hypersonic missile
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea claims successful test of new intermediate-range hypersonic missile
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (UPI) -- North Korea said Tuesday it successfully test-fired a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile, claiming the weapon would "reliably contain any rivals in the Pacific region."
Meta to move away from third-party fact-checkers, adopt 'Community Notes'
World News // 23 hours ago
Meta to move away from third-party fact-checkers, adopt 'Community Notes'
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Meta on Tuesday announced it will end its third-party fact-checking program and shift to a user-generated "Community Notes" format.
France confirms first case of new mpox strain
World News // 1 day ago
France confirms first case of new mpox strain
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- French health officials announced on Tuesday its first case of a dangerous new strain of the mpox virus that has created havoc in central Africa.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
U.S. House approves Laken Riley Act over opposition from majority of Democrats
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
Two Girl Scout cookie flavors to be retired after 2025 selling season
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
Palisades Fire, windstorm force mass evacuations as Los Angeles declares state of emergency
Trump threatens sovereignty of Panama, Greenland, Canada
Trump threatens sovereignty of Panama, Greenland, Canada
U.S. Surgeon General offers 'parting prescription' to heal America's division
U.S. Surgeon General offers 'parting prescription' to heal America's division
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement