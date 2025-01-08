Ukraine says it struck Russian strategic oil depot sparking fire

1 of 2 | Ukraine's armed forces said Wednesday they attacked the Kombinat Kristall strategic Russian oil depot overnight causing a huge fire in the city of Engels. The depot supplies fuel for heavy bombers, including the Tu-160, shown here landing at the Engels air base. File photo EPA/UPI

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Ukraine's armed forces said Wednesday they attacked a strategic Russian oil depot overnight used to provide fuel for strategic bombers. A fire erupted at the Kombinat Kristall oil depot in the Russian city of Engels as Ukraine said it struck the facility 375 miles from its border with Russia. The depot that was hit supplies fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield. Advertisement

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said the operation was carried out by Ukraine's military intelligence, the Unmanned Systems Forces and other units.

"The destruction of the oil depot raises major logistic challenges for the strategic aviation of the Russian occupiers and significantly reduces their ability to strike at peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilian objects," The General Staff said in a statement.

According to CNN, geolocated images showed large flames and plumes of smoke continuing into Wednesday morning.

Russian officials reported a drone attack near the oil depot. Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin said Ukrainian drone debris damaged an "industrial facility."

He called it a "massive" drone attack. Videos of the burning oil facility were posted on social media.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 23 Ukrainian drones were intercepted while Ukraine's military reported "numerous explosions" in the region.

The warplanes at the Engels-2 base are used to attack Ukraine, heavily damaging infrastructure and causing civilian casualties.

Russian bombers based there include Tu-160s and Tu-95s, known respectively by NATO as "Blackjack" and "Bear" bombers.

Russia calls the Tu-160s "White Swan."

The planes are operated from the Engels-2 base by the 121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment and the 184th Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment.