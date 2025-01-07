At least 3 killed, 23 injured in Ukraine after Russian drone attacks across south, east

Russia launched dozens of attack drones against cities and towns in southern and eastern Ukraine overnight killing three people and injuring at least 23. File photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Russia launched dozens of attack drones against cities and towns in southern and eastern Ukraine overnight killing three people and injuring at least 23, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday. In the southern Kherson province, two people were killed and 17 injured, including a 50-year-old man who was killed and five women and four men who were hurt when a drone dropped explosives onto the bus they were riding in the the Korabelny district of Kherson city, according to Kherson Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin. Advertisement

One person was killed and one injured in an attack in Donetsk on the town of Siversk, 20 miles northeast of Bakhmut, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said in a social media post in which he also reported three civilians had been injured -- two in Rivne, just outside of Pokrovsk, and one in Rodynske four miles to the north.

The Ukraine Air Force posted on Telegram that UAF warplanes, missile defense batteries and electronic warfare units downed 28 of 38 drones unleashed by Russian forces which also targeted the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions.

The air force said the drones, which included decoy UAVs, were launched from multiple directions including Millerovo in Rostov province, Kursk, and from across the Sea of Azov in Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Russia.

Separately, Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram that a 61-year-old woman was injured in Zolochiv when the town came under Russian artillery fire, damaging 30 private houses, shattering the windows of two apartment buildings, two farm buildings and wrecking cars.

Zolochiv is 12 miles south of the border with Russia's Bolgorod province.

In neighboring Sumy province, the regional military administration said a civilian had been hurt in a rocket strike on Bilopillia, close to the border with Russia's Kursk region where a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces, which seized part of the province in August, entered its third day Tuesday.

Ukrainian officials said the manouver was aimed at checking a Russian offensive against Armed Forces of Ukraine occupying territory in the south-western part of Kursk.

