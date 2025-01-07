Strong earthquake hits Tibet; dozens dead, injured

A strong earthquake hit China's Tibet on Tuesday. Image courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Dozens are dead and injured after a strong earthquake struck a remote region in China's Tibet on Tuesday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 7.1-magnitude temblor struck at a depth of about 6 miles shortly after 9 a.m. local time in Tibet's Dingri County, a mountainous region located near along the border with Nepal. The China Earthquake Networks Center, which measured the initial earthquake as a magnitude 6.8, recorded several aftershocks, with the most recent occurring at 2:08 p.m. Advertisement

China's state-run media outlet Xinhua reported that 53 people were confirmed dead and 62 others were injured. Buildings have reportedly collapsed.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in a statement, called for every effort to spent on search-and-rescue missions to minimize casualties. He also ordered for earthquake monitoring and early warning systems to be strengthened.

Dingri County is home to Tibet's second-largest city of Shigatse, with a population of nearly 800,000 people. It is also traditional seat of the Panchen Lama, the second-highest-ranking spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism.

According to the USGS, the region has a history of strong earthquakes, with 10 temblors of magnitude 6 or greater striking within 155 miles of Tuesday's strike in the past century.

A series of earthquakes that hit the region in 2015 killed nearly 8,670 people while causing widespread damage, it said.

This is a developing story.