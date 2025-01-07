Strong earthquake hits Tibet; dozens dead, injured

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Dozens are dead and injured after a strong earthquake struck a remote region in China's Tibet on Tuesday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the 7.1-magnitude temblor struck at a depth of about 6 miles shortly after 9 a.m. local time in Tibet's Dingri County, a mountainous region located near along the border with Nepal. The China Earthquake Networks Center, which measured the initial earthquake as a magnitude 6.8, recorded several aftershocks, with the most recent occurring at 2:08 p.m.