Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 7, 2025 / 3:31 AM

North Korea claims successful test of new intermediate-range hypersonic missile

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea claimed the successful launch of a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile that traveled roughly 930 miles at 12 times the speed of sound, state-run media reported Tuesday. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE
North Korea claimed the successful launch of a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile that traveled roughly 930 miles at 12 times the speed of sound, state-run media reported Tuesday. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Jan. 7 (UPI) -- North Korea said Tuesday it successfully test-fired a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile, claiming the weapon would "reliably contain any rivals in the Pacific region."

The missile, which was fired on Monday, traveled roughly 930 miles at 12 times the speed of sound, the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported. The hypersonic glide vehicle of the missile reached a first peak of 61 miles and a second peak of 26 miles, the report said.

Advertisement

South Korea's military called the claims "highly likely to be deceptive," however.

"The range analyzed by South Korea, the United States and Japan was approximately 1,100 kilometers (683 miles), and there was no secondary apex altitude," Lee Sung-joon, spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a press briefing Tuesday.

Related

"North Korea is an organization that is good at propaganda, incitement, and deception," he said. "It has made many such exaggerated announcements in the past."

Advertisement

Lee said the military believes the launch was a follow-up to a hypersonic intermediate-range missile test in April.

The JCS reported that it detected the launch on Monday, saying the missile was fired from the Pyongyang area and flew into the East Sea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch via a monitoring system, KCNA reported, and said the weapons system "can deal a serious military strike to a rival while effectively breaking any dense defensive barrier."

"The hypersonic missile system will reliably contain any rivals in the Pacific region that can affect the security of our state," Kim said.

A hypersonic missile was on a wish list of weapons that Kim laid out at a party congress in January 2021, alongside nuclear-powered submarines, submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles, "ultramodern tactical nuclear weapons" and military satellites.

Hypersonic weapons travel at least five times the speed of sound and are maneuverable mid-flight, making them a challenge for missile detection and interception systems. Intermediate-range missiles tipped with nuclear warheads could place U.S. military installations in Guam -- around 2,100 miles away -- within reach.

The launch came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Seoul for talks on issues including the North Korean nuclear threat.

Advertisement

Blinken and his counterpart, Cho Tae-yul, condemned the launch at a joint press conference on Monday afternoon, while the American diplomat warned about the growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

"The DPRK is already receiving Russian military equipment and training," Blinken said, using the official acronym for North Korea. "Now, we have reason to believe that Moscow intends to share advanced space and satellite technology with Pyongyang."

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin may be close to reversing a decades-long policy by accepting DPRK's nuclear weapons program," he added.

North Korea has sent munitions and missiles to Russia, as well as up to 12,000 troops to aid Moscow's war effort in the southwestern Kursk region. Washington and its allies have long expressed concern that Pyongyang is receiving advanced military technology in return.

In a year-end address at the Eighth Party Congress, Kim condemned the alliance between the United States, Japan and South Korea as a "nuclear military bloc for aggression" and called for the "toughest anti-U.S. counteraction to be launched aggressively."

Latest Headlines

Strong earthquake hits Tibet; dozens dead, injured
World News // 2 hours ago
Strong earthquake hits Tibet; dozens dead, injured
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Dozens are dead and injured after a strong earthquake struck a remote region in China's Tibet on Tuesday morning.
Britain to criminalize sexually explicit deepfake content
World News // 5 hours ago
Britain to criminalize sexually explicit deepfake content
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The British government on Tuesday announced it will criminalize the creation and sharing of so-called deepfake content amid a proliferation of the sexually explicit images and videos online.
Venezuelan opposition leader meets with Biden ahead of Maduro protests this week
World News // 10 hours ago
Venezuelan opposition leader meets with Biden ahead of Maduro protests this week
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday met with Venezuela's opposition leader ahead of this week's inauguration of President Nicolas Maduro's contested third term, according to multiple reports.
U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein says Israeli Army begins to withdraw from south Lebanon
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein says Israeli Army begins to withdraw from south Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein the Israeli Army has started to withdraw from the western sector of south Lebanon and will continue to do so until completely out of Lebanon in what he described as "a successful process."
Ancient Byzantine monastery uncovered at Israeli construction site
World News // 12 hours ago
Ancient Byzantine monastery uncovered at Israeli construction site
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- At least 10 buildings and multiple artifacts from the 5th or 6th century have been uncovered in southern Israel in what authorities say is an ancient Byzantine monastery thousands of years old, according to reports.
Justin Trudeau to resign as Canada's prime minister and Liberal Party leader
World News // 14 hours ago
Justin Trudeau to resign as Canada's prime minister and Liberal Party leader
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The prime minister of Canada will step-down in March as the country's leader and head of the Liberal Party, he announced Monday.
Pope Francis names Sister Simona Brambilla first woman to lead Vatican dicastery
World News // 16 hours ago
Pope Francis names Sister Simona Brambilla first woman to lead Vatican dicastery
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Monday named Sister Simona Brambilla the first female prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby prepares to leave his post
World News // 18 hours ago
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby prepares to leave his post
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Church of England leader, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby was due to leave his post Monday, two months after resigning over his handling of a sexual abuse scandal.
Belgian police arrest knife-wielding man outside residence of Prime Minister De Croo
World News // 20 hours ago
Belgian police arrest knife-wielding man outside residence of Prime Minister De Croo
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A man with a knife was detained Monday outside the official residence of Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in Brussels after threatening officers.
Volkswagen, XPENG to open super-fast charging stations to each other in China
World News // 20 hours ago
Volkswagen, XPENG to open super-fast charging stations to each other in China
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- German automaker Volkswagen and Chinese electric car firm Xpeng announced Monday plans to expand new super-fast charging stations across China, opening their networks to each other.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden takes action to prohibit oil drilling on Atlantic, Pacific coasts and Gulf
Biden takes action to prohibit oil drilling on Atlantic, Pacific coasts and Gulf
Justin Trudeau to resign as Canada's prime minister and Liberal Party leader
Justin Trudeau to resign as Canada's prime minister and Liberal Party leader
Congress certifies Trump's election win under heavy security, blizzard conditions
Congress certifies Trump's election win under heavy security, blizzard conditions
Ancient Byzantine monastery uncovered at Israeli construction site
Ancient Byzantine monastery uncovered at Israeli construction site
After Trump's criticism, Michael Barr to resign as vice chair of Federal Reserve
After Trump's criticism, Michael Barr to resign as vice chair of Federal Reserve
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement