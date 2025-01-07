U.S. sanctions key ally of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban for alleged corruption

1 of 2 | On Tuesday, the United States unrolled a series of financial sanctions under the Global Magnitsky program on senior Hungarian government official Antal Rogan (seen in 2016), who is a central figure in the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. File Photo By Tamas Kovacs/EPA-EFE

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A top Hungarian government official was sanctioned by the United States for alleged corrupt activity, the State Department announced on Tuesday. "We continue to urge Hungary's leaders to address corruption proactively, unequivocally, and decisively," U.S. Department of State spokesman Matthew Miler said in a statement. Advertisement

On Tuesday, the United States unrolled a series of financial sanctions under the Global Magnitsky program on Antal Rogan -- a central figure in the government of the country's political strongman Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Rogan, 52, was designated a corrupt official by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control for allegedly cultivating a deceitful system in Hungarian society in which resources or other government contracts were dolled out to loyal cronies.

He has lead the prime minister's office since 2015.

All of Rogan's U.S.-based assets are blocked and American citizens will be prohibited from doing any business with him under the federal sanctions.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto called the sanctions on Tuesday a "personal revenge" on the part of the outgoing U.S. Ambassador David Pressman amid icy relations with the outgoing Biden administration.

However, the United States maintains the designation is purely intended to make certain that America's financial system plays "no role" in facilitating any of Rogan's alleged corrupt actions.

Orban, meanwhile, has been a close friend and noted ally of President-elect Donald Trump's since his first term four years ago, and Rogan's sanctions arrived less than two weeks before Trump's second inaugural and weeks after Orban met with Trump at his Florida estate.

"The United States will not hesitate to hold accountable individuals, like Rogan, who use the power of their office to illicitly enrich themselves and their cronies at the expense of their country and their fellow citizens," wrote Bradley T. Smith, acting U.S. under secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, on Tuesday.

Officials says Rogan's activity is emblematic of the broader climate of impunity in Hungary where "key elements of the state have been captured by oligarchs and undemocratic actors."

According to Miller, a more transparent Hungary would contribute to a stronger trans-Atlantic alliance and a "more prosperous Europe," he said.

Meanwhile, Rogan was present at a 2012 protest in Budapest when thousands of Hungarian Jews protested against an ultra-right-wing party after a member in Parliament called for a register of Jews.

He said at the time he was there because he "cannot stay quite," adding that "Hungary defends it citizens."

"Genocide is always preceded by lists," said Rogan, then-chairman of the ruling Fidesz Party in parliament. It is unacceptable, he said, that "people should fail to learn the lessons of the past 100 years."