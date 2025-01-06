Advertisement
Jan. 6, 2025 / 3:44 AM

Israeli soldier flees Brazil amid Gaza war crimes investigation

By Darryl Coote
Palestinians, fleeing Khan Younis, walk past Israeli tanks amid a move towards Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
Palestinians, fleeing Khan Younis, walk past Israeli tanks amid a move towards Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- An Israeli soldier accused of committing war crimes in Gaza has fled Brazil where he was vacationing when the case was brought against him in the South American country.

The unidentified soldier is accused of participating in the mass demolition of civilian homes in Gaza amid Israel's war against Iran-backed Hamas in the Palestinian enclave.

The Brazilian authorities last week took up the case based on a complaint filed by the pro-Palestinian Hind Rajab Foundation, which said the alleged crimes "are part of a broader effort to impose unbearable living conditions on Palestinian civilians, constituting genocide and crimes against humanity under international law."

The soldier's escape from Brazil was confirmed in a Sunday statement from Israel's foreign ministry.

"Following an attempt last weekend by anti-Israeli elements to investigate a discharged Israeli soldier who visited Brazil, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar immediately activated the Foreign Ministry to ensure that the Israeli citizen was not in danger," the ministry said, CNN reported.

Sa'ar had the ministry's Consular Section and embassy in Brazil accompany the soldier "throughout the event until his swift and safe departure from Brazil," the ministry said, according to The Times of Israel.

The ministry framed the investigation as an anti-Israel assault targeting its soldiers abroad, warning those in uniform that some may seek to exploit their social media posts discussing their service.

The announcement came after The HRF issued an alert online that it had information that Israel was "attempting to smuggle" the Israeli soldier out of Brazil "because of investigative measures against him."

"This is not only a scandal but an affront to Brazil's sovereignty and rule of law," it said.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid lambasted the need for a soldier to flee a country where they were vacationing in the dark of night to evade investigation as "a huge political failure." He described the cause of the man's potential arrest as "fighting in Gaza."

"How did we get to the point where the Palestinians are better than the Israeli government in the international arena?" he said on X.

"It is impossible for IDF soldiers -- both regular and reserve -- to be afraid to go on a trip abroad for fear of being arrested."

Sa'ar responded by stating that "what we are seeing before our eyes is a systematic and anti-Semitic system aimed at denying Israel's right to self-defense."

"Countless international actors and many countries are partners in this," he said.

The HRF is named after a 5-year-old Palestinian who was killed by Israeli forces in January of last year and whose death has been characterized as a potential war crime by independent United Nations experts.

Israel has been at war against Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, when the militant group launched a surprise attack against the Middle Eastern country, killing about 1,200 Israelis and taking another 251 hostage.

In the 14-month-old war, more than 45,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the enclave's ministry of health.

