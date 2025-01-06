Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 6, 2025 / 9:40 AM

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby prepares to leave his post

By Paul Godfrey
Church of England leader, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby was due to leave his post Monday, two months after resigning over his handling of a sexual abuse scandal. File photo by Rodrigo Sura/EPA-EFE
Church of England leader, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby was due to leave his post Monday, two months after resigning over his handling of a sexual abuse scandal. File photo by Rodrigo Sura/EPA-EFE

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Church of England leader, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby was due to leave his post Monday, two months after resigning over his handling of a sexual abuse scandal.

The 69-year-old former oil executive leaves London's Lambeth Palace at midnight Monday after keeping a low profile since taking "personal and institutional responsibility" in the wake of a damning report into the church's cover-up of the serial abuse of young boys at the hands of deceased Christian camp organizer John Smyth in the 1970s and 1980s.

Advertisement

The report found Smyth, who died in 2018, might have faced justice while he was alive had Welby called in the police when victims came forward after he took over as archbishop from Rowan Willams in 2013.

Welby has been seen little since he announced he would quit Nov. 12 after more than three decades in the priesthood, 12 of them as head of the church, and did not give the Christmas Day sermon he normally delivers from the pulpit of Canterbury Cathedral.

Advertisement

In December, he was forced to apologize after being roundly criticized for his farewell speech in the House of Lords in which he appeared to make light of the church's handling of historic safeguarding failures under his watch.

Welby will officially hand his ceremonial bishop's crozier along with his role leading the world's estimated 85 million Anglicans to his number two, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, pending the appointment of a permanent successor.

Cottrell is facing his own problems with calls from fellow clergy and further afield for him to quit the church over allegations in a BBC investigation that in his previous role as Bishop of Chelmsford, he did nothing for more than a decade about one of his priests who had a record of abuse allegations involving girls.

David Tudor was banned from being alone with children and from all schools in the county, had served a five-year suspension for abuse and paid off a woman who alleged he sexually abused her as a child.

Tudor was only finally barred for life by a Bishops Disciplinary Tribunal in October, 37 years after the first allegations about his behavior began to emerge.

Cottrell has pushed back strongly and refused to resign, insisting he did everything he could, suspending Tudor at the first legal opportunity in 2019 when a new victim came forward.

Advertisement

He said there were no employment law grounds to take action and that he worked closely with the diocese's professional safeguarding team after being appointed Bishop of Chelmsford to ensure the risk posed by Tudor was "managed" until the fresh complaint was made.

The Church of England also pointed out that safeguarding decisions and guidance by the House of Bishops, to which all appointments are now subject, was being further strengthened to implement a clear process around safe recruitment and risk, even in cases where authorities declined to prosecute, to ensure the Church was "a safe place for all."

The Bishop of Newcastle, the Rt. Rev. Helen-Ann Hartley, said last month that Cottrell's position was no longer tenable because he had done too little, too late.

"How can you have the moral and ethical authority to lead an institution with that? One archbishop has resigned over a safeguarding failure, and now the remaining archbishop has a very serious matter that calls into question his ability to lead on the urgent change that is required," she said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Belgian police arrest knife-wielding man outside residence of Prime Minister De Croo
World News // 1 hour ago
Belgian police arrest knife-wielding man outside residence of Prime Minister De Croo
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A man with a knife was detained Monday outside the official residence of Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in Brussels after threatening officers.
Volkswagen, XPENG to open super-fast charging stations to each other in China
World News // 2 hours ago
Volkswagen, XPENG to open super-fast charging stations to each other in China
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- German automaker Volkswagen and Chinese electric car firm Xpeng announced Monday plans to expand new super-fast charging stations across China, opening their networks to each other.
Israel's military launches manhunt in West Bank after gunmen kill three Israelis, injure eight
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel's military launches manhunt in West Bank after gunmen kill three Israelis, injure eight
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces were hunting for gunmen who opened fire on vehicles crawling in traffic in a West Bank village, killing three Israelis and injuring eight.
North Korea launches ballistic missile as Blinken arrives in Seoul
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea launches ballistic missile as Blinken arrives in Seoul
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (UPI) -- North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile into the East Sea on Monday, South Korea's military said, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Seoul amid a political crisis in the country.
Israeli soldier flees Brazil amid Gaza war crimes investigation
World News // 5 hours ago
Israeli soldier flees Brazil amid Gaza war crimes investigation
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- An Israeli soldier accused of committing war crimes in Gaza has fled Brazil where he was vacationing when the case was brought against him in the South American country.
Ukraine launches incursion into Russia's Kursk region, casualties unknown
World News // 18 hours ago
Ukraine launches incursion into Russia's Kursk region, casualties unknown
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Ukraine has launched a military counterattack in the southern Russian Kursk region, a move officials said was designed to stop a Russian offensive.
Protesters gather outside of home of impeached S. Korean president
World News // 19 hours ago
Protesters gather outside of home of impeached S. Korean president
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- As an expiration deadline for the arrest warrant for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol loomed Sunday, protesters and counter-protesters braved freezing temperatures and snow to gather outside of his home.
Russia threatens 'retaliation' after Ukraine attack using U.S.-supplied missiles
World News // 1 day ago
Russia threatens 'retaliation' after Ukraine attack using U.S.-supplied missiles
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Kremlin on Saturday vowed "retaliation" for what it said was Ukraine's use of American-made Army Tactical Missile Systems against targets in a Russian border region.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to resign as government-formation talks end
World News // 1 day ago
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to resign as government-formation talks end
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Irreconcilable differences between the Austrian People's Party and the Social Democratic Party has ended Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer's efforts to form a new government and his chancellorship.
Chile's president completes historic Antarctica trip
World News // 1 day ago
Chile's president completes historic Antarctica trip
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Chilean President Gabriel Boric has become the first leader in the Americas to visit the South Pole, his government confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine launches incursion into Russia's Kursk region, casualties unknown
Ukraine launches incursion into Russia's Kursk region, casualties unknown
Biden signs Social Security Fairness Act
Biden signs Social Security Fairness Act
Fierce winter weather bears down on U.S., travel imperiled
Fierce winter weather bears down on U.S., travel imperiled
Facebook parent Meta faces increased scrutiny over alleged Palestinian censorship
Facebook parent Meta faces increased scrutiny over alleged Palestinian censorship
Biden takes action to prohibit oil drilling on Atlantic, Pacific coasts and Gulf
Biden takes action to prohibit oil drilling on Atlantic, Pacific coasts and Gulf
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement