Advertisement
World News
Jan. 6, 2025 / 6:37 AM

Israel's military launches manhunt in West Bank after gunmen kill three Israelis, injure eight

By Paul Godfrey
Israel's military set up roadblocks in the northern West Bank and sealed off the city of Nablus and several villages Monday after gunmen opened fire on road traffic passing through al-Funduq, killing three Israeli civilians and injuring at least eight other people. File Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/UPI
Israel's military set up roadblocks in the northern West Bank and sealed off the city of Nablus and several villages Monday after gunmen opened fire on road traffic passing through al-Funduq, killing three Israeli civilians and injuring at least eight other people. File Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Three Israelis were killed and at least eight wounded Monday in the northeastern part of the West Bank when two gunmen opened fire on a bus and two cars, military authorities said.

Israel Defense Forces dispatched a significant troop contingent and a helicopter to hunt for the gunmen in and around the Palestinian village of al-Funduq, where the attack took place on the busy Route 55 used by thousands of Palestinian and Israeli motorists every day.

Advertisement

The military said it set up roadblocks in the area and sealed off the city of Nablus and several villages nearby.

Israel's national emergency service, Magen David Adom, said in a social media post that two women in their 60s in one of the cars were pronounced dead at the scene and that the third deceased was a man in his 40s in the second car.

Related

The 63-year-old driver of the bus and at least seven passengers were injured. The driver was being treated in the hospital in serious condition, two women were in moderate condition and five others sustained minor injuries, MDA said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while extending his sympathy to the families of those killed and injured, vowed to hunt down all those responsible and make them pay.

Advertisement

"We will find the abhorrent murderers and settle accounts with them and with all those who aided them. No one will get away," he wrote in a post on X.

"My wife and I send heartfelt condolences to the families of the three people who were murdered in the terrible attack this morning, and wishes for a full recovery to those who were wounded."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir calls for an end to cooperation with the Palestinian Authority following this morning's terror shooting in Al Funduk in the northern West Bank in which three people were killed.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but it was praised by Hamas which called it a "heroic response to the ongoing crimes" carried out by Israel in Gaza.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened swift retribution against the West Bank and called for Israel's government to cut off all cooperation with the Palestinian Authority and prioritize settlers' security over Palestinians' freedom of movement.

"Whoever strives for an end to the war in Gaza will receive a war in Judea and Samaria," he wrote in a post on X.

Judea and Samaria is the name used in the bible for the territory that now forms the West Bank.

Advertisement

Highway bypass construction to take Route 55, which connects Tel Aviv to Nablus via several West Bank Israeli settlements and Palestinian towns, around al-Funduq was due to begin in February.

Latest Headlines

North Korea launches ballistic missile as Blinken arrives in Seoul
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea launches ballistic missile as Blinken arrives in Seoul
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (UPI) -- North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile into the East Sea on Monday, South Korea's military said, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Seoul amid a political crisis in the country.
Israeli soldier flees Brazil amid Gaza war crimes investigation
World News // 2 hours ago
Israeli soldier flees Brazil amid Gaza war crimes investigation
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- An Israeli soldier accused of committing war crimes in Gaza has fled Brazil where he was vacationing when the case was brought against him in the South American country.
Ukraine launches incursion into Russia's Kursk region, casualties unknown
World News // 14 hours ago
Ukraine launches incursion into Russia's Kursk region, casualties unknown
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Ukraine has launched a military counterattack in the southern Russian Kursk region, a move officials said was designed to stop a Russian offensive.
Protesters gather outside of home of impeached S. Korean president
World News // 15 hours ago
Protesters gather outside of home of impeached S. Korean president
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- As an expiration deadline for the arrest warrant for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol loomed Sunday, protesters and counter-protesters braved freezing temperatures and snow to gather outside of his home.
Russia threatens 'retaliation' after Ukraine attack using U.S.-supplied missiles
World News // 1 day ago
Russia threatens 'retaliation' after Ukraine attack using U.S.-supplied missiles
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Kremlin on Saturday vowed "retaliation" for what it said was Ukraine's use of American-made Army Tactical Missile Systems against targets in a Russian border region.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to resign as government-formation talks end
World News // 1 day ago
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to resign as government-formation talks end
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Irreconcilable differences between the Austrian People's Party and the Social Democratic Party has ended Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer's efforts to form a new government and his chancellorship.
Chile's president completes historic Antarctica trip
World News // 1 day ago
Chile's president completes historic Antarctica trip
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Chilean President Gabriel Boric has become the first leader in the Americas to visit the South Pole, his government confirmed.
South Korea experiencing biggest flu outbreak since 2016 as cases surge 136%
World News // 2 days ago
South Korea experiencing biggest flu outbreak since 2016 as cases surge 136%
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Friday that flu cases are rising sharply in South Korea, marking the biggest flu outbreak in that nation since 2016.
U.S. sanctions alleged Chinese malicious cyber group behind Flax Typhoon
World News // 2 days ago
U.S. sanctions alleged Chinese malicious cyber group behind Flax Typhoon
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Friday announced sanctions on Chinese cybersecurity company Integrity Technology Group for computer intrusions against U.S. victims.
U.S. will lead the Biden administration's final Ukraine defense group meeting Jan. 9
World News // 2 days ago
U.S. will lead the Biden administration's final Ukraine defense group meeting Jan. 9
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will convene the final meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group next Thursday before President-Elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine launches incursion into Russia's Kursk region, casualties unknown
Ukraine launches incursion into Russia's Kursk region, casualties unknown
Biden signs Social Security Fairness Act
Biden signs Social Security Fairness Act
Fierce winter weather bears down on U.S., travel imperiled
Fierce winter weather bears down on U.S., travel imperiled
Facebook parent Meta faces increased scrutiny over alleged Palestinian censorship
Facebook parent Meta faces increased scrutiny over alleged Palestinian censorship
NYC congestion pricing policy starts on schedule amid pushback
NYC congestion pricing policy starts on schedule amid pushback
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement