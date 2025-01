Pope Francis on Monday named Sister Simona Brambilla the first female prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life. Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Monday named Sister Simona Brambilla the first female prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life. Brambilla, 59, had led the women's branch of the Consolata Missionaries from 2011 to 2023 when she was elevated to the secretary of the dicastery and will now become the highest-ranking woman in the Roman Curia

"Since the beginning of Pope Francis's pontificate, the presence of women in the Vatican has increased," the Vatican said in a statement. "According to overall data covering both the Holy See and Vatican City State from 2013 to 2023, the percentage of women has risen from 19.2% to 23.4%."

Brambilla has served in a wide range of positions, including a missionary in Mozambique and a nurse before becoming part of the Consolata Missionary Sister Institute.

On Dec. 13, Pope Francis named Brambilla and Maria Lia Zervino, former president of the World Union of Catholic Women's Organizations as members of the 16th Ordinary Council of the General Secretariat.

The Vatican said the pope had appointed two other women to leadership positions. He named Barbara Jatta as director of the Vatican Museums in 2016 and Sister Raffaella Petrini as general of the governorate, a position normally held by a bishop.

