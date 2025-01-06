Advertisement
World News
Jan. 6, 2025 / 4:32 AM

North Korea launches ballistic missile as Blinken arrives in Seoul

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea fired a ballistic missile Monday as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) arrived in Seoul for a visit with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul. Pool Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | North Korea fired a ballistic missile Monday as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) arrived in Seoul for a visit with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul. Pool Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (UPI) -- North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile into the East Sea on Monday, South Korea's military said, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Seoul to meet with his counterpart amid a deepening political crisis in the country.

The missile was fired from the Pyongyang area around noon and traveled approximately 685 miles before splashing down in the sea between Korea and Japan, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters.

Advertisement

"South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities were monitoring North Korea's missile launch preparations in advance and immediately detected and tracked it upon launch," the message said.

The launch was North Korea's first since it fired a salvo of short-range missiles on Nov. 5, just hours ahead of the United States presidential election.

Related

The latest provocation comes amid political turmoil in South Korea following President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law bid on Dec. 3.

South Korean officials and analysts have warned the North could look to take advantage of the political instability and ratchet up its military activity.

"Our military is closely monitoring North Korea's various movements under a strong U.S.-South Korea joint defense posture to prevent North Korea from miscalculating in the current security situation, and is maintaining the ability and posture to overwhelmingly respond to any provocation," the JCS message said.

Advertisement

Both Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul condemned the launch at a joint press conference on Monday afternoon.

Washington's top diplomat, on likely his last foreign trip before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated this month, also warned about the growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

"The DPRK is already receiving Russian military equipment and training," Blinken said, using the official acronym for North Korea. "Now, we have reason to believe that Moscow intends to share advanced space and satellite technology with Pyongyang."

"Putin may be close to reversing a decades-long policy by accepting DPRK's nuclear weapons program," he added.

Moscow and Pyongyang have grown closer since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in June, which includes a mutual defense clause that calls for mutual military assistance in the event either country is attacked.

North Korea has sent munitions and missiles to Russia, as well as up to 12,000 troops to aid Moscow's war effort in the southwestern Kursk region.

Blinken's visit comes during South Korea's biggest political crisis in decades. Yoon, who was impeached on Dec. 14, has remained barricaded inside his compound as anti-corruption officials have been unable to execute an arrest warrant for insurrection and abuse of power.

Advertisement

The American diplomat expressed confidence in South Korea's democracy, calling it "remarkably strong."

"We reaffirm our unwavering support for the Korean people," Blinken said. "We trust that Korea, as a leading global democracy, will proceed in full accordance with its Constitution and rule of law."

Blinken is on a three-nation tour this week, with planned stops in Japan and France.

Latest Headlines

Israeli soldier flees Brazil amid Gaza war crimes investigation
World News // 1 hour ago
Israeli soldier flees Brazil amid Gaza war crimes investigation
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- An Israeli soldier accused of committing war crimes in Gaza has fled Brazil where he was vacationing when the case was brought against him in the South American country.
Ukraine launches incursion into Russia's Kursk region, casualties unknown
World News // 13 hours ago
Ukraine launches incursion into Russia's Kursk region, casualties unknown
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Ukraine has launched a military counterattack in the southern Russian Kursk region, a move officials said was designed to stop a Russian offensive.
Protesters gather outside of home of impeached S. Korean president
World News // 14 hours ago
Protesters gather outside of home of impeached S. Korean president
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- As an expiration deadline for the arrest warrant for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol loomed Sunday, protesters and counter-protesters braved freezing temperatures and snow to gather outside of his home.
Russia threatens 'retaliation' after Ukraine attack using U.S.-supplied missiles
World News // 1 day ago
Russia threatens 'retaliation' after Ukraine attack using U.S.-supplied missiles
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Kremlin on Saturday vowed "retaliation" for what it said was Ukraine's use of American-made Army Tactical Missile Systems against targets in a Russian border region.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to resign as government-formation talks end
World News // 1 day ago
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to resign as government-formation talks end
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Irreconcilable differences between the Austrian People's Party and the Social Democratic Party has ended Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer's efforts to form a new government and his chancellorship.
Chile's president completes historic Antarctica trip
World News // 1 day ago
Chile's president completes historic Antarctica trip
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Chilean President Gabriel Boric has become the first leader in the Americas to visit the South Pole, his government confirmed.
South Korea experiencing biggest flu outbreak since 2016 as cases surge 136%
World News // 2 days ago
South Korea experiencing biggest flu outbreak since 2016 as cases surge 136%
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Friday that flu cases are rising sharply in South Korea, marking the biggest flu outbreak in that nation since 2016.
U.S. sanctions alleged Chinese malicious cyber group behind Flax Typhoon
World News // 2 days ago
U.S. sanctions alleged Chinese malicious cyber group behind Flax Typhoon
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Friday announced sanctions on Chinese cybersecurity company Integrity Technology Group for computer intrusions against U.S. victims.
U.S. will lead the Biden administration's final Ukraine defense group meeting Jan. 9
World News // 2 days ago
U.S. will lead the Biden administration's final Ukraine defense group meeting Jan. 9
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will convene the final meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group next Thursday before President-Elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.
Poland snubs Hungary's Orban in row over granting of asylum to fugitive minister
World News // 2 days ago
Poland snubs Hungary's Orban in row over granting of asylum to fugitive minister
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Poland removed Viktor Orban and other top Hungarian officials from the guest list for a gala event Friday to mark the handover of the rotating Presidency of the European Union from Budapest to Warsaw.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine launches incursion into Russia's Kursk region, casualties unknown
Ukraine launches incursion into Russia's Kursk region, casualties unknown
Biden signs Social Security Fairness Act
Biden signs Social Security Fairness Act
Fierce winter weather bears down on U.S., travel imperiled
Fierce winter weather bears down on U.S., travel imperiled
Facebook parent Meta faces increased scrutiny over alleged Palestinian censorship
Facebook parent Meta faces increased scrutiny over alleged Palestinian censorship
NYC congestion pricing policy starts on schedule amid pushback
NYC congestion pricing policy starts on schedule amid pushback
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement