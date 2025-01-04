Advertisement
World News
Jan. 4, 2025 / 4:22 PM

Russia threatens 'response' after Ukraine attack using U.S.-supplied missiles

By Don Jacobson
An Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, is shown in a U.S. military photo. The Kremlin vowed a "response" on Saturday after accusing Ukraine of using the American-supplied weapons to strike inside Russia's Belgorod region. File Photo courtesy of U.S. Army
An Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, is shown in a U.S. military photo. The Kremlin vowed a "response" on Saturday after accusing Ukraine of using the American-supplied weapons to strike inside Russia's Belgorod region. File Photo courtesy of U.S. Army

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Kremlin on Saturday vowed "retaliation" for what it said was Ukraine's use of American-made Army Tactical Missile Systems against targets in a Russian border region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said a Ukrainian attack using the U.S.-supplied long-range tactical missiles came on Friday in the Belgorad Oblast, located about 25 miles north of the border with Ukraine.

Advertisement

"During the anti-missile battle, all ATACMS missiles were shot down by combat crews of the S-400 air defense missile system and the Pantsir-SM air defense missile and gun system," the Russian military said on its Telegram channel.

"These actions by the Kyiv regime, supported by Western curators, will be met with retaliatory measures," it added.

Related

That post followed an earlier one from the Russian MOD saying eight ATACMS had been shot down without specifying their origin.

The Belgorod region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote on Telegram that air defense systems were activated in the Prokhorovsky district late Friday and that "several air targets were shot down."

A man was injured In the village of Prelestnoye during the attack while infrastructure in the region was also damaged, he said.

Advertisement

U.S. President Joe Biden authorized Ukrainian forces to use the controversial ATACMS missiles against targets inside Russia in November, and since then Russia has promised several times to retaliate against the use.

Days after Biden's authorization, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he had approved the use of an experimental Oreshnik hypersonic missile against a Ukrainian aerospace plant, claiming it was in response to Kyiv's firing of U.S.- and British-made long-range weapons.

On Dec. 12, Russia similarly threatened a unspecified response after Ukraine struck the Taganrog military airfield in the Sea of Azov with six American-made ATACMS ballistic missiles.

Latest Headlines

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to resign as government-formation talks end
World News // 37 minutes ago
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to resign as government-formation talks end
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Irreconcilable differences between the Austrian People's Party and the Social Democratic Party has ended Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer's efforts to form a new government and his chancellorship.
Chile's president completes historic Antarctica trip
World News // 2 hours ago
Chile's president completes historic Antarctica trip
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Chilean President Gabriel Boric has become the first leader in the Americas to visit the South Pole, his government confirmed.
South Korea experiencing biggest flu outbreak since 2016 as cases surge 136%
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea experiencing biggest flu outbreak since 2016 as cases surge 136%
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Friday that flu cases are rising sharply in South Korea, marking the biggest flu outbreak in that nation since 2016.
U.S. sanctions alleged Chinese malicious cyber group behind Flax Typhoon
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. sanctions alleged Chinese malicious cyber group behind Flax Typhoon
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Friday announced sanctions on Chinese cybersecurity company Integrity Technology Group for computer intrusions against U.S. victims.
U.S. will lead the Biden administration's final Ukraine defense group meeting Jan. 9
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. will lead the Biden administration's final Ukraine defense group meeting Jan. 9
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will convene the final meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group next Thursday before President-Elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.
Poland snubs Hungary's Orban in row over granting of asylum to fugitive minister
World News // 1 day ago
Poland snubs Hungary's Orban in row over granting of asylum to fugitive minister
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Poland removed Viktor Orban and other top Hungarian officials from the guest list for a gala event Friday to mark the handover of the rotating Presidency of the European Union from Budapest to Warsaw.
Police investigating attack on father imprisoned for killing daughter Sara Sharif
World News // 1 day ago
Police investigating attack on father imprisoned for killing daughter Sara Sharif
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A British man convicted of murdering his 10-year-old daughter, Sara Sharif, suffered neck and face wounds after being slashed by fellow inmates with a makeshift weapon made from the jagged lid of a tuna can.
Recovery operation underway off southern Australia coast for missing surfer after shark attack
World News // 1 day ago
Recovery operation underway off southern Australia coast for missing surfer after shark attack
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Australia are searching the waters of the Great Australian Bight for the body of a surfer presumed dead after being attacked by a shark.
South Korean investigators call off attempt to arrest Yoon after standoff
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean investigators call off attempt to arrest Yoon after standoff
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean anti-corruption officials and police withdrew from an attempt to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol at his residence Friday after an hours-long standoff with the presidential security detail.
Tense standoff continues over impeached South Korean president
World News // 1 day ago
Tense standoff continues over impeached South Korean president
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Investigators descended on impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's residence in Seoul on Friday as they continue to attempt to detain the embattled leader.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden awards 19 Medal of Freedom, including George Soros, Hillary Clinton
Biden awards 19 Medal of Freedom, including George Soros, Hillary Clinton
Winter storm could cause severe travel delays, impact 62M over 3 days
Winter storm could cause severe travel delays, impact 62M over 3 days
Judge in Trump's 'hush money' case signals he won't impose any punishment
Judge in Trump's 'hush money' case signals he won't impose any punishment
Biden bestows Medal of Honor, highest military award, to 7 U.S. Army soldiers
Biden bestows Medal of Honor, highest military award, to 7 U.S. Army soldiers
South Korea experiencing biggest flu outbreak since 2016 as cases surge 136%
South Korea experiencing biggest flu outbreak since 2016 as cases surge 136%
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement