Jan. 3, 2025 / 8:08 AM

Police investigating attack on father imprisoned for killing daughter Sara Sharif

By Paul Godfrey
Sara Sharif's father, Urfan Sharif, was attacked in a London prison by two fellow inmates with a makeshift weapon just days into a life sentence for murdering the 10-year-old. Photo courtesy Surrey Police
Sara Sharif's father, Urfan Sharif, was attacked in a London prison by two fellow inmates with a makeshift weapon just days into a life sentence for murdering the 10-year-old. Photo courtesy Surrey Police

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A British man convicted of murdering his 10-year-old daughter, Sara Sharif, suffered neck and face wounds after being ambushed in prison by two fellow inmates with a makeshift weapon fashioned from the jagged lid of a can of tuna.

Urfan Sharif, 43, was seriously injured in the attack inside London's maximum-security Belmarsh Prison in south London and was receiving medical treatment in the prison's infirmary, The Sun newspaper reported.

Sharif was attacked New Year's Day, two weeks into a 40-year minimum sentence for murdering Sara at the family home in Surrey in 2023 after subjecting her to months of appalling physical abuse.

The tabloid newspaper quoted a source as saying the pair attacked Sharif because they were sickened by his crime.

"Sharif has tried to keep his head down since coming into the jail, but word quickly got round about who he was," the source said.

"Inmates were not happy he is in there with them and, although the other prisoners are in for heinous crimes, a lot of them don't like people who attack children."

The prison houses a high proportion of inmates serving long sentences for murder, serial killings and terrorism offenses.

The Metropolitan Police said it was investigating an alleged assault at the prison, without naming Sharif, but said the victim's injuries were not serious.

"Police are investigating an allegation that a prisoner was assaulted at HMP Belmarsh on [Jan. 1]. The victim, a 43-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries," police said.

Sharif was found guilty of murder along with Sara's stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, who is serving a minimum 33-year term, on Dec. 11 after an eight-week trial at the Old Bailey in London.

Sara's uncle, Faisal Malik, was acquitted of murder but convicted of causing or allowing the death of a child and sentenced to 16 years.

All three fled to Pakistan after Sara was killed in August 2023 leaving her body wrapped in a sheet on a bed in the family home, sparking an international manhunt.

They evaded authorities in Pakistan for four weeks before flying home on their own accord to London's Gatwick Airport where police were standing by to arrest them.

A post-mortem revealed that Sara sustained 71 "multiple and extensive injuries" over her body including burns, bruises and human bite marks along with 25 fractures, including 11 to her spine.

The jury heard Sara led a torturous "daily living hell" over the course of several months at the hands of her father who had been described as a "controlling, violent bully."

Many chances to rescue Sara were missed by authorities, the most recent after her teachers alerted child protective services about bruises on the 10-year-old's face in April 2023. An investigation produced no definitive outcome but the school was instructed to monitor Sara, prompting her father and stepmother to remove her from school.

Sara was never seen in public again and four months later she was dead.

