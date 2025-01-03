Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 3, 2025 / 3:29 AM

South Korean investigators call off attempt to arrest Yoon after standoff

By Thomas Maresca
Large crowds of supporters have gathered outside of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's residence this week as he faces an arrest warrant for his martial law declaration last month. On Friday, investigators called off an attempt to execute the warrant after facing resistance from the presidential security detail. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
1 of 2 | Large crowds of supporters have gathered outside of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's residence this week as he faces an arrest warrant for his martial law declaration last month. On Friday, investigators called off an attempt to execute the warrant after facing resistance from the presidential security detail. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean anti-corruption officials and police withdrew from an attempt to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol at his residence Friday after an hours-long standoff with the presidential security detail.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials arrived early Friday morning to execute an arrest warrant for insurrection and abuse of power allegations following Yoon's short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.

Advertisement

However, the CIO said that it suspended efforts at roughly 1:30 p.m. after failing to gain access to the residence.

"We judged that it was virtually impossible to execute the arrest warrant, and we stopped the execution due to concerns about the safety of on-site personnel," the CIO said in a message to reporters. "We will decide on future measures after review."

Related

"We deeply regret the attitude of the suspect who did not comply with the procedures in accordance with the law," the statement added.

Advertisement

A CIO official later told reporters that a team of 20 CIO personnel and 80 police officers were unable to pass a blockade of vehicles and roughly 200 members of the Presidential Security Service.

"I understand there were scuffles big and small at each stage," the official said, according to news agency Yonhap.

The opposition Democratic Party, which led the successful impeachment motion against Yoon on Dec. 14, called suspending the execution of the arrest warrant "very regrettable."

"[Yoon's] statement that he would fulfill his legal and political responsibilities was a blatant lie," floor leader Park Chan-dae said in a statement. "The most urgent task for overcoming the crisis facing our country is to quickly arrest the leader of the rebellion. The longer we delay, the more the damage will snowball."

A South Korean court authorized a warrant Tuesday for Yoon's arrest, and officials said they planned to take him to the CIO's headquarters in Gwacheon for questioning before detaining him at the Seoul Detention Center.

The CIO has until Monday to execute the warrant before it expires. If the deadline passes, they can apply for a new warrant.

Large crowds of conservative supporters have gathered near Yoon's residence in Seoul's Hannam-dong neighborhood since the warrant was issued. Late Wednesday night, Yoon sent a defiant message to the crowd, vowing to "fight to the end to protect this country."

Advertisement

"The Republic of Korea is now in danger due to the forces of encroachment on sovereignty and anti-state forces both inside and outside the country," Yoon wrote in a letter. "I will fight to the end to protect this country with you."

Yoon claimed that he declared martial law to protect the public from the "pro-North Korea anti-state forces" in the Democratic Party that have obstructed his agenda and paralyzed the government. He has also frequently repeated unsubstantiated election fraud claims and recently said that there was evidence of a North Korean hacking attack on the National Election Commission.

Supporters have echoed Yoon's claims, with many carrying "Stop the Steal" signs alongside South Korean and American flags. Protesters, whose numbers swelled Friday afternoon into the thousands, cheered after news of the CIO's withdrawal broke.

Anti-Yoon counter-protesters, led by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, announced an overnight vigil Friday calling for the impeached president's arrest.

Latest Headlines

Tense standoff continues over impeached South Korean president
World News // 5 hours ago
Tense standoff continues over impeached South Korean president
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Investigators descended on impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's residence in Seoul on Friday as they continue to attempt to detain the embattled leader.
Humanitarian aid starting to flow into Syria
World News // 13 hours ago
Humanitarian aid starting to flow into Syria
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Years of civil war and recent natural disasters have left Syrians greatly in need of humanitarian aid, and international relief flights have begun delivering assistance.
Alleged South Korean crypto fraudster Do Kwon facing U.S. charges after extradition
World News // 13 hours ago
Alleged South Korean crypto fraudster Do Kwon facing U.S. charges after extradition
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Alleged crypto fraudster Do Kwon was facing multiple federal charges in the United States Thursday after being extradited from Montenegro. He was a fugitive wanted in the 2022 $40 billion TerraUSD collapse.
China punishes dozens of U.S. companies, including 10 for arms sales to Taiwan
World News // 16 hours ago
China punishes dozens of U.S. companies, including 10 for arms sales to Taiwan
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- China's Ministry of Commerce Thursday targeted dozens of American companies for punitive trade actions as U.S.-China tensions increase. The MOC added also 10 U.S. companies to its unreliable entities list.
Palestinian Authority temporarily suspends Al Jazeera
World News // 17 hours ago
Palestinian Authority temporarily suspends Al Jazeera
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Authority's Ministerial Committee said Wednesday it has temporarily suspended Al Jazeera's broadcast operations in Palestine.
Gaza's police chief among at least 50 people killed in Israeli airstrikes
World News // 18 hours ago
Gaza's police chief among at least 50 people killed in Israeli airstrikes
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Israel's military said Thursday that it had killed Gaza's police chief in an airstrike on the enclave's Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone outside the southern city of Khan Younis.
Montenegro to consider gun ban after gunman kills 12 and himself on New Year's Day
World News // 18 hours ago
Montenegro to consider gun ban after gunman kills 12 and himself on New Year's Day
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Montenegro authorities are considering a total ban on gun ownership in the aftermath of a cafe shooting that left at least 12 dead, including two children, in the city of Cetinje Wednesday.
Police: 10 teens hurt in shooting outside of New York City event space
World News // 19 hours ago
Police: 10 teens hurt in shooting outside of New York City event space
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A mass shooting outside of a private event space in New York City left 10 teenagers injured late on New Year's Day and several suspects remain at large, authorities said.
Ecuador identifies 4 charred bodies as missing boys, orders detention of 16 soldiers
World News // 1 day ago
Ecuador identifies 4 charred bodies as missing boys, orders detention of 16 soldiers
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Four charred bodies found near an Ecuador military base were identified Tuesday as four boys who were last seen being forced into a military patrol car. A judge has ordered the detention of 16 air force members.
At least four killed, six injured in Russian drone strikes across Ukraine
World News // 20 hours ago
At least four killed, six injured in Russian drone strikes across Ukraine
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and six injured overnight in southern and eastern Ukraine after a major Russian airborne assault involving scores of drones launched from multiple directions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Human remains found in Michigan near area where man went missing in 2018
Human remains found in Michigan near area where man went missing in 2018
China punishes dozens of U.S. companies, including 10 for arms sales to Taiwan
China punishes dozens of U.S. companies, including 10 for arms sales to Taiwan
Biden bestows Presidential Citizens Medal on 20, including former Rep. Liz Cheney
Biden bestows Presidential Citizens Medal on 20, including former Rep. Liz Cheney
Montenegro to consider gun ban after gunman kills 12 and himself on New Year's Day
Montenegro to consider gun ban after gunman kills 12 and himself on New Year's Day
Apple proposes $95M settlement in lawsuit over alleged Siri eavesdropping
Apple proposes $95M settlement in lawsuit over alleged Siri eavesdropping
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement