South Korea experiencing biggest flu outbreak since 2016 as cases surge 136%

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Friday that flu cases are rising sharply in South Korea, marking the biggest flu outbreak in that nation since 2016. The number of suspected flu cases per 1,000 outpatient visits hit 73.9 from Dec. 22-28. That's a 136% increase from the week before.

The 2016 high point was 86.2. In 2023, the peak number of suspected flu cases per 1,000 outpatients reached 61.3.

The age group most affected by the upsurge in South Korean flu cases is 13- to 18-year-olds. The infection rate for them is 151.3 cases per 1,000 outpatients.

For children 7- to 12-years-old, the rate was 137.3.

The flu is rapidly spreading among all South Korean age groups, officials note, citing flu sample surveillance efforts at 300 medical institutions.

Reporting also indicates that of all the influenza strains cited, the H5N1 avian flu was most prevalent.

The Korea Disease and Control Agency is urging all citizens to follow respiratory infection prevention guidelines, especially people older than 65 and children.

Flu vaccinations also are recommended.

Agency Director Ji Yeong-mi said, "The rapidly spreading influenza is expected to continue into spring. Do not think it is too late; you must get vaccinated against influenza now."



The agency issued a flu outbreak advisory Dec. 20th.