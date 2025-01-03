Poland snubs Hungary's Orban in row over granting of asylum to fugitive minister

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Poland removed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and other top officials from his administration from the guest list for a gala event Friday to mark the handover of the rotating Presidency of the European Union from Budapest to Warsaw.
The Polish government was said to have issued the snub over a decision by Orban's administration to grant political asylum to Polish Deputy Justice Minister Marcin Romanowski for whom there is an outstanding European Arrest Warrant in connection with 11 misuse of public funds charges.