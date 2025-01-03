Trending
Jan. 3, 2025 / 9:30 AM

Poland snubs Hungary's Orban in row over granting of asylum to fugitive minister

By Paul Godfrey
Polish Minister of Funds and Regional Policy Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz sets out her priorities for Poland's six-month Presidency of the EU Council at a press briefing in Warsaw on Friday after taking over from Hungary on January 1. Photo by Pawel Supernak/EPA-EFE
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Poland removed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and other top officials from his administration from the guest list for a gala event Friday to mark the handover of the rotating Presidency of the European Union from Budapest to Warsaw.

The Polish government was said to have issued the snub over a decision by Orban's administration to grant political asylum to Polish Deputy Justice Minister Marcin Romanowski for whom there is an outstanding European Arrest Warrant in connection with 11 misuse of public funds charges.

"We invited the entire diplomatic corps, but after the situation with Mr. Romanowski, Foreign Minister [Radoslaw] Sikorski sent a note to the Hungarian ambassador that he was not a welcome guest at the [Grand] Theater," said Polish Deputy European Affairs Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka.

She said the administration of Prime Minister Donald Tusk did not want Orban to attend either and were waiting to hear if a "lower ranking representative" would be sent their place.

Hungary's Foreign Ministry condemned the move as feeble and immature.

"According to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, two terms are competitive in connection with the decision of the Polish Foreign Minister's colleague: pathetic and childish," it told Politico.

Relations between the two neighbors, which both share a border with Ukraine, have seen a sharp deterioration since Tusk's centrist coalition came to power in December 2023 over diverging stances on the war in Ukraine, with Tusk strongly backing Kyiv and Orban cozying up to Moscow.

Police investigating attack on father imprisoned for killing daughter Sara Sharif
World News // 2 hours ago
Police investigating attack on father imprisoned for killing daughter Sara Sharif
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A British man convicted of murdering his 10-year-old daughter, Sara Sharif, suffered neck and face wounds after being slashed by fellow inmates with a makeshift weapon made from the jagged lid of a tuna can.
Recovery operation underway off southern Australia coast for missing surfer after shark attack
World News // 3 hours ago
Recovery operation underway off southern Australia coast for missing surfer after shark attack
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Australia are searching the waters of the Great Australian Bight for the body of a surfer presumed dead after being attacked by a shark.
South Korean investigators call off attempt to arrest Yoon after standoff
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korean investigators call off attempt to arrest Yoon after standoff
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean anti-corruption officials and police withdrew from an attempt to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol at his residence Friday after an hours-long standoff with the presidential security detail.
Tense standoff continues over impeached South Korean president
World News // 11 hours ago
Tense standoff continues over impeached South Korean president
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Investigators descended on impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's residence in Seoul on Friday as they continue to attempt to detain the embattled leader.
Humanitarian aid starting to flow into Syria
World News // 19 hours ago
Humanitarian aid starting to flow into Syria
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Years of civil war and recent natural disasters have left Syrians greatly in need of humanitarian aid, and international relief flights have begun delivering assistance.
Alleged South Korean crypto fraudster Do Kwon facing U.S. charges after extradition
World News // 19 hours ago
Alleged South Korean crypto fraudster Do Kwon facing U.S. charges after extradition
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Alleged crypto fraudster Do Kwon was facing multiple federal charges in the United States Thursday after being extradited from Montenegro. He was a fugitive wanted in the 2022 $40 billion TerraUSD collapse.
China punishes dozens of U.S. companies, including 10 for arms sales to Taiwan
World News // 22 hours ago
China punishes dozens of U.S. companies, including 10 for arms sales to Taiwan
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- China's Ministry of Commerce Thursday targeted dozens of American companies for punitive trade actions as U.S.-China tensions increase. The MOC added also 10 U.S. companies to its unreliable entities list.
Palestinian Authority temporarily suspends Al Jazeera
World News // 23 hours ago
Palestinian Authority temporarily suspends Al Jazeera
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Authority's Ministerial Committee said Wednesday it has temporarily suspended Al Jazeera's broadcast operations in Palestine.
Gaza's police chief among at least 50 people killed in Israeli airstrikes
World News // 1 day ago
Gaza's police chief among at least 50 people killed in Israeli airstrikes
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Israel's military said Thursday that it had killed Gaza's police chief in an airstrike on the enclave's Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone outside the southern city of Khan Younis.
Montenegro to consider gun ban after gunman kills 12 and himself on New Year's Day
World News // 1 day ago
Montenegro to consider gun ban after gunman kills 12 and himself on New Year's Day
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Montenegro authorities are considering a total ban on gun ownership in the aftermath of a cafe shooting that left at least 12 dead, including two children, in the city of Cetinje Wednesday.
