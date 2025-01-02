Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 2, 2025 / 8:42 AM

Police: 10 teens hurt in shooting outside of New York City event space

By Clyde Hughes

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A mass shooting outside of a private event space in New York City left 10 teenagers injured late on New Year's Day and several suspects remain at large, authorities said.

Police said the incident happened at about 11:15 p.m. EST on Wednesday as a group of teenagers were waiting outside to enter a crowded party at Amazura Concert Hall, on 144th Place in Jamaica, Queens, with about 90 people inside.

Witnesses told police that four men walking down 91st Avenue approached the crowd standing outside and fired about 30 rounds at them. The suspects ran down 143rd Place where they jumped into a light-colored sedan and left. Police said the vehicle's plates were from out of state but did not elaborate.

Related

"There is zero tolerance for these senseless shootings," said NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera in a news conference on Wednesday morning. "Those responsible for this crime will be apprehended and brought to justice."

Advertisement

Rivera said the 10 victims, six females and four males, were taken to various hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover. He said their ages ranged from 16 to 19. He said police are looking for unaccounted-for gunshot victims as well who may not have stayed at the scene.

Rivera said police are investigating if the shooting was part of gang activity but did not believe it was part of terrorism.

Latest Headlines

Gaza's police chief among at least 50 people killed in Israeli airstrikes
World News // 25 minutes ago
Gaza's police chief among at least 50 people killed in Israeli airstrikes
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Israel's military said Thursday that it had killed Gaza's police chief in an airstrike on the enclave's Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone outside the southern city of Khan Younis.
Montenegro to consider gun ban after gunman kills 12 and himself on New Year's Day
World News // 39 minutes ago
Montenegro to consider gun ban after gunman kills 12 and himself on New Year's Day
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Montenegro authorities are considering a total ban on gun ownership in the aftermath of a cafe shooting that left at least 12 dead, including two children, in the city of Cetinje Wednesday.
Ecuador identifies 4 charred bodies as missing boys, orders detention of 16 soldiers
World News // 10 hours ago
Ecuador identifies 4 charred bodies as missing boys, orders detention of 16 soldiers
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Four charred bodies found near an Ecuador military base were identified Tuesday as four boys who were last seen being forced into a military patrol car. A judge has ordered the detention of 16 air force members.
At least four killed, six injured in Russian drone strikes across Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
At least four killed, six injured in Russian drone strikes across Ukraine
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and six injured overnight in southern and eastern Ukraine after a major Russian airborne assault involving scores of drones launched from multiple directions.
Facing imminent arrest, South Korea's Yoon urges supporters to fight on
World News // 3 hours ago
Facing imminent arrest, South Korea's Yoon urges supporters to fight on
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Tensions ran high near the residence of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Thursday, as rival protesters clashed and hundreds of supporters formed a blockade to prevent his imminent arrest.
Gunman kills at least 10 in Montenegro cafe shooting
World News // 15 hours ago
Gunman kills at least 10 in Montenegro cafe shooting
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A brawl at a café in Cetinje, Montenegro, turned into a deadly mass shooting that killed at least 10 with the suspect at large Wednesday morning.
Palestinians say 17 Gaza civilians killed in New Year's airstrikes by Israel
World News // 16 hours ago
Palestinians say 17 Gaza civilians killed in New Year's airstrikes by Israel
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The new year brought more death for civilians in Gaza as Israel Defense Forces airstrikes resulted in 17 killed on Wednesday, according to Palestinian accounts.
Ex-Israeli Defense Chief Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament
World News // 16 hours ago
Ex-Israeli Defense Chief Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigned from parliament Wednesday, nearly two months after he was fired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Space object that fell in Kenya believed part of rocket launch vehicle
World News // 17 hours ago
Space object that fell in Kenya believed part of rocket launch vehicle
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The Kenya Space Agency on Wednesday identified a large metal object that fell from space earlier this week to likely be a separation ring from a rocket launch.
Fireworks kill 5, hundreds arrested during New Year's celebrations in Germany
World News // 19 hours ago
Fireworks kill 5, hundreds arrested during New Year's celebrations in Germany
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A largely peaceful New Year's Eve turned chaotic as fireworks killed five in several incidents across Germany, where hundreds also were arrested for rioting in Berlin and other cities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. eyes 3 feet of lake-effect snow as polar vortex set to chill eastern U.S.
N.Y. eyes 3 feet of lake-effect snow as polar vortex set to chill eastern U.S.
Power returns to 85% of Puerto Rico as New Year's Eve outage probe continues
Power returns to 85% of Puerto Rico as New Year's Eve outage probe continues
Man in critical condition after being pushed off NYC subway platform
Man in critical condition after being pushed off NYC subway platform
Death toll in New Orleans 'terror attack' rises to 15
Death toll in New Orleans 'terror attack' rises to 15
Fireworks kill 5, hundreds arrested during New Year's celebrations in Germany
Fireworks kill 5, hundreds arrested during New Year's celebrations in Germany
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement