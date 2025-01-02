Police: 10 teens hurt in shooting outside of New York City event space

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A mass shooting outside of a private event space in New York City left 10 teenagers injured late on New Year's Day and several suspects remain at large, authorities said.

Police said the incident happened at about 11:15 p.m. EST on Wednesday as a group of teenagers were waiting outside to enter a crowded party at Amazura Concert Hall, on 144th Place in Jamaica, Queens, with about 90 people inside.

Advertisement Watch as NYPD Executives brief the media on an ongoing investigation in Queens. https://t.co/6BSNKLJuM6— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 2, 2025

Witnesses told police that four men walking down 91st Avenue approached the crowd standing outside and fired about 30 rounds at them. The suspects ran down 143rd Place where they jumped into a light-colored sedan and left. Police said the vehicle's plates were from out of state but did not elaborate.

"There is zero tolerance for these senseless shootings," said NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera in a news conference on Wednesday morning. "Those responsible for this crime will be apprehended and brought to justice."

Advertisement

Rivera said the 10 victims, six females and four males, were taken to various hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover. He said their ages ranged from 16 to 19. He said police are looking for unaccounted-for gunshot victims as well who may not have stayed at the scene.

Rivera said police are investigating if the shooting was part of gang activity but did not believe it was part of terrorism.