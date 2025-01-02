Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 2, 2025 / 10:17 PM / Updated at 10:33 PM

Tense standoff continues over impeached South Korean president

By Mark Moran
Protesters celebrate near the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea on December 14. Yoon was impeached for his martial law attempt by a vote of 204-85. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
1 of 3 | Protesters celebrate near the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea on December 14. Yoon was impeached for his martial law attempt by a vote of 204-85. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Investigators descended on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's residence in Seoul on Friday as they continue to attempt to detain the embattled leader.

Yoon has rallied his supporters and vowed to "fight until the end," according to local media reports. Local broadcasters were providing live coverage of the events.

Advertisement

"I am watching on YouTube live all the hard work you are doing," Yoon wrote in a letter which was read aloud to hundreds of supporters who had gathered near his official residence late Wednesday night to protest against the investigation into him.

"I will fight until the end to protect this country together with you," he said in the letter, a photo capture of which was sent to the media by Seok Dong-hyeon, a lawyer advising Yoon.

Protestors remain outside the residence, some of whom have laid down across the path to the entrance in an attempt to block officials from entering.

Advertisement

"It's time for patriotic citizens to respond," some protestors said, and called for overnight vigilance to protect the residence from what they referred to as "arrest teams."

Government officials have said the tone of Yoon's message could incite violence while police attempt to execute the arrest warrant, local media said.

A standoff continues outside Yoon's official residence, ABC News reported. There are approximately 2,800 police officers on the scene. The protests have turned violent at times as police worked to disband the crowds.

"I don't think the president has done anything wrong to step down," a 73-year-old supporter told the JoongAng Ilbo, the Korea JoongAng Daily's affiliate.

The supporter added, "How bad must the circumstances have been for Yoon to declare martial law? We need to trust him."

Yoon imposed martial law on December 3rd, which prompted a South Korean court on December 30th to issue an arrest warrant and try to detain the president, ABC News confirmed.

Yoon said at the time that he imposed martial law in response to the actions of the country's liberal opposition, the Democratic Party, which he accused of controlling parliament, sympathizing with North Korea and paralyzing the government.

Yoon's move sparked protests and counter protests, which have left South Korea in a state of turmoil and uncertainty. Yoon was suspended from his presidential position on December 14th when the National Assembly voted 204-85 to impeach him.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Latest Headlines

Humanitarian aid starting to flow into Syria
World News // 8 hours ago
Humanitarian aid starting to flow into Syria
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Years of civil war and recent natural disasters have left Syrians greatly in need of humanitarian aid, and international relief flights have begun delivering assistance.
Alleged South Korean crypto fraudster Do Kwon facing U.S. charges after extradition
World News // 8 hours ago
Alleged South Korean crypto fraudster Do Kwon facing U.S. charges after extradition
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Alleged crypto fraudster Do Kwon was facing multiple federal charges in the United States Thursday after being extradited from Montenegro. He was a fugitive wanted in the 2022 $40 billion TerraUSD collapse.
China punishes dozens of U.S. companies, including 10 for arms sales to Taiwan
World News // 11 hours ago
China punishes dozens of U.S. companies, including 10 for arms sales to Taiwan
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- China's Ministry of Commerce Thursday targeted dozens of American companies for punitive trade actions as U.S.-China tensions increase. The MOC added also 10 U.S. companies to its unreliable entities list.
Palestinian Authority temporarily suspends Al Jazeera
World News // 12 hours ago
Palestinian Authority temporarily suspends Al Jazeera
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Authority's Ministerial Committee said Wednesday it has temporarily suspended Al Jazeera's broadcast operations in Palestine.
Gaza's police chief among at least 50 people killed in Israeli airstrikes
World News // 13 hours ago
Gaza's police chief among at least 50 people killed in Israeli airstrikes
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Israel's military said Thursday that it had killed Gaza's police chief in an airstrike on the enclave's Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone outside the southern city of Khan Younis.
Montenegro to consider gun ban after gunman kills 12 and himself on New Year's Day
World News // 14 hours ago
Montenegro to consider gun ban after gunman kills 12 and himself on New Year's Day
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Montenegro authorities are considering a total ban on gun ownership in the aftermath of a cafe shooting that left at least 12 dead, including two children, in the city of Cetinje Wednesday.
Police: 10 teens hurt in shooting outside of New York City event space
World News // 14 hours ago
Police: 10 teens hurt in shooting outside of New York City event space
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A mass shooting outside of a private event space in New York City left 10 teenagers injured late on New Year's Day and several suspects remain at large, authorities said.
Ecuador identifies 4 charred bodies as missing boys, orders detention of 16 soldiers
World News // 1 day ago
Ecuador identifies 4 charred bodies as missing boys, orders detention of 16 soldiers
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Four charred bodies found near an Ecuador military base were identified Tuesday as four boys who were last seen being forced into a military patrol car. A judge has ordered the detention of 16 air force members.
At least four killed, six injured in Russian drone strikes across Ukraine
World News // 15 hours ago
At least four killed, six injured in Russian drone strikes across Ukraine
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and six injured overnight in southern and eastern Ukraine after a major Russian airborne assault involving scores of drones launched from multiple directions.
Facing imminent arrest, South Korea's Yoon urges supporters to fight on
World News // 17 hours ago
Facing imminent arrest, South Korea's Yoon urges supporters to fight on
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Tensions ran high near the residence of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Thursday, as rival protesters clashed and hundreds of supporters formed a blockade to prevent his imminent arrest.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Human remains found in Michigan near area where man went missing in 2018
Human remains found in Michigan near area where man went missing in 2018
China punishes dozens of U.S. companies, including 10 for arms sales to Taiwan
China punishes dozens of U.S. companies, including 10 for arms sales to Taiwan
New California regulations aim to ease insurance crisis in wildfire-prone areas
New California regulations aim to ease insurance crisis in wildfire-prone areas
Montenegro to consider gun ban after gunman kills 12 and himself on New Year's Day
Montenegro to consider gun ban after gunman kills 12 and himself on New Year's Day
Biden bestows Presidential Citizens Medal on 20, including former Rep. Liz Cheney
Biden bestows Presidential Citizens Medal on 20, including former Rep. Liz Cheney
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement