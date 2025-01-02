Tense standoff continues over impeached South Korean president

1 of 3 | Protesters celebrate near the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea on December 14. Yoon was impeached for his martial law attempt by a vote of 204-85. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Investigators descended on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's residence in Seoul on Friday as they continue to attempt to detain the embattled leader. Yoon has rallied his supporters and vowed to "fight until the end," according to local media reports. Local broadcasters were providing live coverage of the events. Advertisement "I am watching on YouTube live all the hard work you are doing," Yoon wrote in a letter which was read aloud to hundreds of supporters who had gathered near his official residence late Wednesday night to protest against the investigation into him. "I will fight until the end to protect this country together with you," he said in the letter, a photo capture of which was sent to the media by Seok Dong-hyeon, a lawyer advising Yoon. Protestors remain outside the residence, some of whom have laid down across the path to the entrance in an attempt to block officials from entering. Advertisement

"It's time for patriotic citizens to respond," some protestors said, and called for overnight vigilance to protect the residence from what they referred to as "arrest teams."

Government officials have said the tone of Yoon's message could incite violence while police attempt to execute the arrest warrant, local media said.

A standoff continues outside Yoon's official residence, ABC News reported. There are approximately 2,800 police officers on the scene. The protests have turned violent at times as police worked to disband the crowds.

"I don't think the president has done anything wrong to step down," a 73-year-old supporter told the JoongAng Ilbo, the Korea JoongAng Daily's affiliate.

The supporter added, "How bad must the circumstances have been for Yoon to declare martial law? We need to trust him."

Yoon imposed martial law on December 3rd, which prompted a South Korean court on December 30th to issue an arrest warrant and try to detain the president, ABC News confirmed.

Yoon said at the time that he imposed martial law in response to the actions of the country's liberal opposition, the Democratic Party, which he accused of controlling parliament, sympathizing with North Korea and paralyzing the government.

Yoon's move sparked protests and counter protests, which have left South Korea in a state of turmoil and uncertainty. Yoon was suspended from his presidential position on December 14th when the National Assembly voted 204-85 to impeach him.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.