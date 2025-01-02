Advertisement
World News
Jan. 2, 2025 / 5:48 AM

Facing imminent arrest, South Korea's Yoon urges supporters to fight on

By Thomas Maresca
Protesters yell at police as officers clear Yoon supporters who were blocking access to the impeached president's residence. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
1 of 4 | Protesters yell at police as officers clear Yoon supporters who were blocking access to the impeached president's residence. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Tensions ran high near the residence of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Thursday, as rival protesters clashed and hundreds of supporters formed a blockade to prevent his imminent arrest.

A South Korean court authorized a warrant Tuesday for Yoon's arrest on insurrection and abuse of power allegations following his short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.

Advertisement

Conservative supporters have gathered near his residence in Seoul's Hannam-dong neighborhood since the court's decision. Late Wednesday night, Yoon sent a defiant message to the crowd, vowing to "fight to the end to protect this country."

"The Republic of Korea is now in danger due to the forces of encroachment on sovereignty and anti-state forces both inside and outside the country," Yoon wrote in a letter shared widely on social media. "I will fight to the end to protect this country with you."

Related

The opposition Democratic Party, which led the successful impeachment motion, said that Yoon was still trying to complete his "insurrection" and called for his immediate arrest.

"Yoon Suk Yeol has confirmed that he will not give up the insurrection until the end," party spokeswoman Ahn Gwi-ryeong said in a statement. "He is trying to incite his supporters to plunge the country into division and chaos."

Advertisement

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has said that it will execute the warrant by Monday, before it expires.

Yoon claimed that he declared martial law to protect the public from the "pro-North Korea anti-state forces" in the Democratic Party. He has also frequently repeated unsubstantiated election fraud claims and recently said that there was evidence of a North Korean hacking attack on the National Election Commission.

Supporters Thursday echoed Yoon's claims, with many carrying "Stop the Steal" signs alongside South Korean and United States flags.

"The Democratic Party has taken all the power and now they declared they are going to arrest President Yoon," rally participant T.S. Choe said. "So people are now recognizing that something is wrong. They're getting mad and they came here to lie down in front of his residence."

Protesters shouted at police as officers forcibly removed dozens of supporters who had staged a sit-in to block access to Yoon's residence. Local media also reported on clashes between supporters and counter-protesters.

Yoon is the first sitting South Korean president to face arrest. As of Thursday evening, the warrant had not yet been executed.

Latest Headlines

Ecuador identifies 4 charred bodies as missing boys, orders detention of 16 soldiers
World News // 7 hours ago
Ecuador identifies 4 charred bodies as missing boys, orders detention of 16 soldiers
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Four charred bodies found near an Ecuador military base were identified Tuesday as four boys who were last seen being forced into a military patrol car. A judge has ordered the detention of 16 air force members.
Gunman kills at least 10 in Montenegro cafe shooting
World News // 11 hours ago
Gunman kills at least 10 in Montenegro cafe shooting
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A brawl at a café in Cetinje, Montenegro, turned into a deadly mass shooting that killed at least 10 with the suspect at large Wednesday morning.
Palestinians say 17 Gaza civilians killed in New Year's airstrikes by Israel
World News // 12 hours ago
Palestinians say 17 Gaza civilians killed in New Year's airstrikes by Israel
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The new year brought more death for civilians in Gaza as Israel Defense Forces airstrikes resulted in 17 killed on Wednesday, according to Palestinian accounts.
Ex-Israeli Defense Chief Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament
World News // 13 hours ago
Ex-Israeli Defense Chief Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigned from parliament Wednesday, nearly two months after he was fired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Space object that fell in Kenya believed part of rocket launch vehicle
World News // 13 hours ago
Space object that fell in Kenya believed part of rocket launch vehicle
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The Kenya Space Agency on Wednesday identified a large metal object that fell from space earlier this week to likely be a separation ring from a rocket launch.
Fireworks kill 5, hundreds arrested during New Year's celebrations in Germany
World News // 16 hours ago
Fireworks kill 5, hundreds arrested during New Year's celebrations in Germany
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A largely peaceful New Year's Eve turned chaotic as fireworks killed five in several incidents across Germany, where hundreds also were arrested for rioting in Berlin and other cities.
Ukraine halts transport of Russian gas through its territory
World News // 18 hours ago
Ukraine halts transport of Russian gas through its territory
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Ukraine says it has stopped Russia from transporting natural gas through its territory as of early New Year's Day out of interest for its national security.
New Year's Eve celebrations ring in 2025 around the world
World News // 1 day ago
New Year's Eve celebrations ring in 2025 around the world
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- New Year's Eve celebrations and fireworks around the world rang in 2025, as more than a million revelers crowded into New York City's Times Square for performances and the traditional midnight ball drop.
Power returns to 85% of Puerto Rico as New Year's Eve outage probe continues
World News // 20 hours ago
Power returns to 85% of Puerto Rico as New Year's Eve outage probe continues
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Power was returned to more than three-quarters of Puerto Rico residents on Wednesday morning after a devastating blackout left nearly 80% of the Caribbean Island territory without electricity going into New Year's Eve.
Teen remains in coma after Americans on vacation attacked in Mexico, leaving 3 dead
World News // 1 day ago
Teen remains in coma after Americans on vacation attacked in Mexico, leaving 3 dead
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Three people are dead and a minor boy in critical condition after an American family were shot at in Mexico while on vacation, officials say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. eyes 3 feet of lake-effect snow as polar vortex set to chill eastern U.S.
N.Y. eyes 3 feet of lake-effect snow as polar vortex set to chill eastern U.S.
Power returns to 85% of Puerto Rico as New Year's Eve outage probe continues
Power returns to 85% of Puerto Rico as New Year's Eve outage probe continues
Man in critical condition after being pushed off NYC subway platform
Man in critical condition after being pushed off NYC subway platform
Death toll in New Orleans 'terror attack' rises to 15
Death toll in New Orleans 'terror attack' rises to 15
Fireworks kill 5, hundreds arrested during New Year's celebrations in Germany
Fireworks kill 5, hundreds arrested during New Year's celebrations in Germany
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement