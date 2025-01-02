Advertisement
World News
Jan. 2, 2025 / 7:17 AM

At least four killed, six injured in Russian drone strikes across Ukraine

By Paul Godfrey
Rescuers work at the site of a New Year's Day drone strike on a residential building in Kyiv amid Russian aerial assaults on cities and towns across 11 other provinces in the past 24 hours that killed at least six people and injured 12. Photo by Yan Dodronosov/EPA-EFE
Rescuers work at the site of a New Year's Day drone strike on a residential building in Kyiv amid Russian aerial assaults on cities and towns across 11 other provinces in the past 24 hours that killed at least six people and injured 12. Photo by Yan Dodronosov/EPA-EFE

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and six injured overnight in southern and eastern Ukraine after a major Russian airborne assault involving scores of drones launched from multiple directions.

Two of the civilian deaths and all of the injuries occurred in Kherson province after civilian infrastructure, high-rise buildings and houses were targeted all across the region, according to Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

One person was killed in the city of Mirnohrad, 35 miles northwest of Donetsk, the region's governor, Vadym Filashkin, reported in a post on social media.

Further to the west in Zaporizhzhia province, a civilian was killed in the town of Stepnohirsk, 25 miles southeast of Zaporizhzhia, provincial Gov. Ivan Fedorov said on his account on Telegram.

Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov reported damage to civilian infrastructure and buildings in the front-line province, but no deaths or injuries.

The Ukraine Air Force said that 72 drones were launched from the direction of Russia's Kursk, Bryansk and Oryol provinces to the northwest and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Territory, south of Ukraine.

"As of 08:30, 47 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts," the Air Force posted on social media.

"Due to the active counteraction of the defense forces, 24 enemy decoy UAVs disappeared from radar without any negative consequences. One UAV is still in the air."

The Air Force said its warplanes managed to fend off the assault with the help of electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups and anti-aircraft missile troops.

Thursday's onslaught followed an even bigger attack on New Year's Day involving more than 110 drones that killed two people and injured six in the capital, Kyiv, and damaged the National Bank of Ukraine building, downtown.

The deceased were named on social media by Education and Science Minister Oksen Lisovyi as two prominent Ukrainian scientists, neurobiologist Ihor Zyma, and his wife, biologist Olesia Sokur.

The couple both held senior positions at the Institute for Biology and Medicine at the Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv.

The central bank said in a Facebook post that debris from a downed attack drone set ablaze the roof of one of its buildings in the Pechersk district of the capital.

"The fire was quickly eliminated with the help of State Emergency Service staff, there are no victims. The windows on the upper floors are damaged. All operating systems and services of the National Bank are fully functional, without changes," the bank said.

On Wednesday, Ukraine said it was no longer permitting Russian gas to transit Ukraine on its way to European Union markets on national security grounds.

Ukraine's Ministry of Energy made the announcement ending a five-decade-long arrangement at 7 a.m. local time after refusing to extend an agreement between Ukraine's natural gas company -- Gas TSO of Ukraine -- and Russia's Gazprom that expired Dec. 30.

The Ukraine Energy Ministry said Europe -- which relied on the gas piped across Ukraine for around 5% of its needs -- had "already made a decision to abandon Russian gas," but with winter still to peak, some countries, in central Europe in particular, may be forced to seek out supplies from more expensive sources.

Latest Headlines

Ecuador identifies 4 charred bodies as missing boys, orders detention of 16 soldiers
World News // 9 hours ago
Ecuador identifies 4 charred bodies as missing boys, orders detention of 16 soldiers
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Four charred bodies found near an Ecuador military base were identified Tuesday as four boys who were last seen being forced into a military patrol car. A judge has ordered the detention of 16 air force members.
Facing imminent arrest, South Korea's Yoon urges supporters to fight on
World News // 2 hours ago
Facing imminent arrest, South Korea's Yoon urges supporters to fight on
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Tensions ran high near the residence of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Thursday, as rival protesters clashed and hundreds of supporters formed a blockade to prevent his imminent arrest.
Gunman kills at least 10 in Montenegro cafe shooting
World News // 13 hours ago
Gunman kills at least 10 in Montenegro cafe shooting
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A brawl at a café in Cetinje, Montenegro, turned into a deadly mass shooting that killed at least 10 with the suspect at large Wednesday morning.
Palestinians say 17 Gaza civilians killed in New Year's airstrikes by Israel
World News // 14 hours ago
Palestinians say 17 Gaza civilians killed in New Year's airstrikes by Israel
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The new year brought more death for civilians in Gaza as Israel Defense Forces airstrikes resulted in 17 killed on Wednesday, according to Palestinian accounts.
Ex-Israeli Defense Chief Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament
World News // 14 hours ago
Ex-Israeli Defense Chief Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigned from parliament Wednesday, nearly two months after he was fired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Space object that fell in Kenya believed part of rocket launch vehicle
World News // 15 hours ago
Space object that fell in Kenya believed part of rocket launch vehicle
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The Kenya Space Agency on Wednesday identified a large metal object that fell from space earlier this week to likely be a separation ring from a rocket launch.
Fireworks kill 5, hundreds arrested during New Year's celebrations in Germany
World News // 17 hours ago
Fireworks kill 5, hundreds arrested during New Year's celebrations in Germany
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A largely peaceful New Year's Eve turned chaotic as fireworks killed five in several incidents across Germany, where hundreds also were arrested for rioting in Berlin and other cities.
Ukraine halts transport of Russian gas through its territory
World News // 20 hours ago
Ukraine halts transport of Russian gas through its territory
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Ukraine says it has stopped Russia from transporting natural gas through its territory as of early New Year's Day out of interest for its national security.
New Year's Eve celebrations ring in 2025 around the world
World News // 1 day ago
New Year's Eve celebrations ring in 2025 around the world
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- New Year's Eve celebrations and fireworks around the world rang in 2025, as more than a million revelers crowded into New York City's Times Square for performances and the traditional midnight ball drop.
Power returns to 85% of Puerto Rico as New Year's Eve outage probe continues
World News // 22 hours ago
Power returns to 85% of Puerto Rico as New Year's Eve outage probe continues
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Power was returned to more than three-quarters of Puerto Rico residents on Wednesday morning after a devastating blackout left nearly 80% of the Caribbean Island territory without electricity going into New Year's Eve.
