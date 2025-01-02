Trending
Jan. 2, 2025 / 10:21 AM

Palestinian Authority temporarily suspends Al Jazeera

By Doug Cunningham
1 of 3 | The Palestinian Authority's Ministerial Committee said Wednesday it has temporarily suspended Al-Jazeera's broadcast operations in Palestine. Al-Jazeera denounced the decision Thursday. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki of the Palestinian National Authority holds a press conference in Ramallah, West Bank, August 3, 2023. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Authority's Ministerial Committee said Wednesday it has temporarily suspended Al Jazeera's broadcast operations in Palestine.

The suspension order includes work by all Al Jazeera-associated journalists, staff and channels. It will stay in effect until the network resolves its legal status in Palestine.

Al Jazeera said in a statement that it considers this suspension "nothing but an attempt to dissuade the channel from covering the rapidly escalating events taking place in the occupied territories."

"This decision comes following the ongoing campaign of incitement and intimidation by parties associated with the Palestinian Authority against Al Jazeera's journalists and correspondents," Al Jazeera said. "The decision to freeze Al Jazeera's work and prevent its journalists from conducting their duties is an attempt to hide the truth about events in the occupied territories, especially what is happening in Jenin and its camps."

The Palestinian Authority Ministerial Committee said the suspension is due to Al Jazeera's alleged repeated violations of Palestinian laws and regulations.

It accused Al Jazeera of broadcasting inciteful content, spreading misinformation and interfering in internal Palestinian affairs.

Al Jazeera said it is shocked by the decision and added that the network "holds the Palestinian Authority fully responsible for the safety and security of all its employees in the West Bank."

The Qatar-based media network called on the Palestinian Authority to immediately cancel the suspension decision and retract it.

Al-Jazeera's statement said the suspension won't deter the network from its commitment to continue to cover events in the West Bank.

