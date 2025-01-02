Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 2, 2025 / 9:21 AM

Gaza's police chief among at least 50 people killed in Israeli airstrikes

By Paul Godfrey
Palestinians inspect the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike Thursday that left a large bomb crater in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. The attack, which medics said killed six people at the headquarters of the territory's interior ministry, was among a series of strikes starting before dawn that killed at least 50 people across Gaza. Photo by Haitham Imad/EPA-EFE
Palestinians inspect the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike Thursday that left a large bomb crater in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. The attack, which medics said killed six people at the headquarters of the territory's interior ministry, was among a series of strikes starting before dawn that killed at least 50 people across Gaza. Photo by Haitham Imad/EPA-EFE

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Israel's military said Thursday that it had killed Gaza's police chief in an airstrike on the enclave's Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone outside the southern city of Khan Younis.

Hassam Shahwan, head of Hamas' Internal Security Forces was "eliminated by the Israeli Air Force in an intelligence-based strike," Israel Defense Forces said in a post on X, saying he provided vital information used to mount attacks on Israeli troops, enforced internal discipline within Hamas and terrorized the civilian population.

Advertisement

"Shahwan was responsible for developing intelligence assessments in coordination with elements of Hamas' military wing in attacks on the IDF in Gaza. Hamas Internal Security Forces have conducted violent interrogations of the Gazan population, violating human rights and suppressing dissent within the organization," the IDF wrote.

The airstrike killed at least 10 other Palestinians in Al-Mawasi, including three children and two women, amid ongoing attacks across Gaza that killed 40 others.

Related

The BBC reported that the airstrike on the Al-Mawasi "safe zone" also killed Shahwan's deputy, Mahmoud Salah, with the Hamas-run Interior Ministry calling it an assassination of public servants "performing their humanitarian and national duty."

Advertisement

Insisting the police force was a "civilain protection agency," the ministry alleged that the killings of Shahwan and Salah would only serve to spread chaos and exacerbate the suffering of the population of Gaza.

Medics said six people were later killed in an IDF airstrike on the ministry's headquarters in Khan Younis.

At least 10 people were killed in Jabalia in northern Gaza, four in the nearby Shati refugee camp and 12 at two intersections in Gaza City, Palestinian media reported.

The WAFA news agency said four people were killed in central Gaza in Deir al-Balah and an unspecified number had been killed inside the Maghazi refugee camp, two miles to the west of the city.

Figures published Thursday on the social media account of Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry show the number of people killed since the start of the full-blown conflict following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel, rose to 45,581 with another 108,438 injured.

Latest Headlines

Montenegro to consider gun ban after gunman kills 12 and himself on New Year's Day
World News // 34 minutes ago
Montenegro to consider gun ban after gunman kills 12 and himself on New Year's Day
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Montenegro authorities are considering a total ban on gun ownership in the aftermath of a cafe shooting that left at least 12 dead, including two children, in the city of Cetinje Wednesday.
Police: 10 teens hurt in shooting outside of New York City event space
World News // 59 minutes ago
Police: 10 teens hurt in shooting outside of New York City event space
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A mass shooting outside of a private event space in New York City left 10 teenagers injured late on New Year's Day and several suspects remain at large, authorities said.
Ecuador identifies 4 charred bodies as missing boys, orders detention of 16 soldiers
World News // 10 hours ago
Ecuador identifies 4 charred bodies as missing boys, orders detention of 16 soldiers
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Four charred bodies found near an Ecuador military base were identified Tuesday as four boys who were last seen being forced into a military patrol car. A judge has ordered the detention of 16 air force members.
At least four killed, six injured in Russian drone strikes across Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
At least four killed, six injured in Russian drone strikes across Ukraine
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and six injured overnight in southern and eastern Ukraine after a major Russian airborne assault involving scores of drones launched from multiple directions.
Facing imminent arrest, South Korea's Yoon urges supporters to fight on
World News // 3 hours ago
Facing imminent arrest, South Korea's Yoon urges supporters to fight on
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Tensions ran high near the residence of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Thursday, as rival protesters clashed and hundreds of supporters formed a blockade to prevent his imminent arrest.
Gunman kills at least 10 in Montenegro cafe shooting
World News // 14 hours ago
Gunman kills at least 10 in Montenegro cafe shooting
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A brawl at a café in Cetinje, Montenegro, turned into a deadly mass shooting that killed at least 10 with the suspect at large Wednesday morning.
Palestinians say 17 Gaza civilians killed in New Year's airstrikes by Israel
World News // 15 hours ago
Palestinians say 17 Gaza civilians killed in New Year's airstrikes by Israel
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The new year brought more death for civilians in Gaza as Israel Defense Forces airstrikes resulted in 17 killed on Wednesday, according to Palestinian accounts.
Ex-Israeli Defense Chief Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament
World News // 16 hours ago
Ex-Israeli Defense Chief Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigned from parliament Wednesday, nearly two months after he was fired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Space object that fell in Kenya believed part of rocket launch vehicle
World News // 16 hours ago
Space object that fell in Kenya believed part of rocket launch vehicle
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The Kenya Space Agency on Wednesday identified a large metal object that fell from space earlier this week to likely be a separation ring from a rocket launch.
Fireworks kill 5, hundreds arrested during New Year's celebrations in Germany
World News // 19 hours ago
Fireworks kill 5, hundreds arrested during New Year's celebrations in Germany
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A largely peaceful New Year's Eve turned chaotic as fireworks killed five in several incidents across Germany, where hundreds also were arrested for rioting in Berlin and other cities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. eyes 3 feet of lake-effect snow as polar vortex set to chill eastern U.S.
N.Y. eyes 3 feet of lake-effect snow as polar vortex set to chill eastern U.S.
Power returns to 85% of Puerto Rico as New Year's Eve outage probe continues
Power returns to 85% of Puerto Rico as New Year's Eve outage probe continues
Man in critical condition after being pushed off NYC subway platform
Man in critical condition after being pushed off NYC subway platform
Death toll in New Orleans 'terror attack' rises to 15
Death toll in New Orleans 'terror attack' rises to 15
Fireworks kill 5, hundreds arrested during New Year's celebrations in Germany
Fireworks kill 5, hundreds arrested during New Year's celebrations in Germany
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement