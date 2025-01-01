Advertisement
World News
Jan. 1, 2025 / 11:43 AM

Ukraine halts transport of Russian gas through its territory

By Joe Fisher
A gas pressure-gauge of the gas-compressor station in Mryn village, Ukraine, in October 2015. The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine announced that it stopped the transport of Russian gas on Wednesday. File Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA
1 of 2 | A gas pressure-gauge of the gas-compressor station in Mryn village, Ukraine, in October 2015. The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine announced that it stopped the transport of Russian gas on Wednesday. File Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Ukraine says it has stopped Russia from transporting natural gas through its territory as of early New Year's Day out of interest for its national security.

Ukraine's Ministry of Energy announced that it stopped the transport of Russian gas at 7 a.m. local time.

Advertisement

"We stopped the transit of Russian gas, this is a historic event," energy minister Herman Galushchenko said in a statement. "Russia is losing markets, it will suffer financial losses. Europe has already made a decision to abandon Russian gas.

"And the European initiative Repower EU provides for exactly what Ukraine has done today."

Related

The move comes with the expiration of an agreement between Ukraine's natural gas company -- GTS Operator of Ukraine -- and the Russia's Gazprom that was reached on Dec. 30, 2019. The agreement continued to allow Russian gas to enter through the eastern border of Ukraine from the Russian town Sudzha.

Russia's natural gas would then transport west into Europe, accounting for about 5% of the continent's supply. The gas route had been used for decades.

"The GTS operator of Ukraine has prepared the infrastructure in advance for operation in the zero transit mode and reliable gas supply to Ukrainian consumers," Dmytro Lippa, general director of the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator, said in a statement. "The company's staff is ready to work in new conditions."

Advertisement

Gazprom also acknowledged the end of the agreement, saying Ukraine refused to extend it.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 sparked an international energy crisis, driving up costs globally. Slovakia is among the nation's hit the hardest. Its largest gas utility company is warning that it will pay an estimated $93 million more per year to secure a stable supply of energy following the end of the Ukraine-Russia agreement.

Poland's foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski applauded Ukraine's decision to block Russian natural gas, calling it "another victory" in a post on X.

"Today Ukraine cut off [Russia's] ability to export gas direct to the EU. Another victory after the enlargement of NATO by Finland and Sweden," Sikorski posted.

Latest Headlines

New Year's Eve celebrations ring in 2025 around the world
World News // 18 hours ago
New Year's Eve celebrations ring in 2025 around the world
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- New Year's Eve celebrations and fireworks around the world rang in 2025, as more than a million revelers crowded into New York City's Times Square for performances and the traditional midnight ball drop.
Power returns to 85% of Puerto Rico as New Year's Eve outage probe continues
World News // 2 hours ago
Power returns to 85% of Puerto Rico as New Year's Eve outage probe continues
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Power was returned to more than three-quarters of Puerto Rico residents on Wednesday morning after a devastating blackout left nearly 80% of the Caribbean Island territory without electricity going into New Year's Eve.
Teen remains in coma after Americans on vacation attacked in Mexico, leaving 3 dead
World News // 18 hours ago
Teen remains in coma after Americans on vacation attacked in Mexico, leaving 3 dead
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Three people are dead and a minor boy in critical condition after an American family were shot at in Mexico while on vacation, officials say.
Xi says China's annexation of Taiwan can't be stopped
World News // 19 hours ago
Xi says China's annexation of Taiwan can't be stopped
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping in a New Year's address declared Taiwan and China to be one people and said no nation can stop China from annexing the island nation.
In letter to Putin, Kim lauds North Korean-Russian military ties as 'new high'
World News // 20 hours ago
In letter to Putin, Kim lauds North Korean-Russian military ties as 'new high'
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- North Korean President Kim Jong Un on Monday declared a "new high" in relations between North Korea and Russia and hoped for a Russian victory over Ukraine in 2025.
U.S. sanctions Russian judge in detention of politician, human-rights activist Alexei Gorinov
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Russian judge in detention of politician, human-rights activist Alexei Gorinov
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The United States sanctioned a Russian judge for the "arbitrary" imprisonment of Moscow politician and human rights activist Alexei Gorinov as officials in Russia seek to extend his sentence, the U.S. announced Tuesday.
U.S. Navy, Air Force take out Houthi radar site, weapons-production facility in Yemen
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. Navy, Air Force take out Houthi radar site, weapons-production facility in Yemen
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Houthi militants have used the targeted facilities to conduct attacks on U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, according to Central Command.
2024 a year of unthinkable events that turned Middle East upside down
World News // 23 hours ago
2024 a year of unthinkable events that turned Middle East upside down
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The unthinkable in the troubled Middle East happened in 2024, with a major geopolitical shift after the stunning collapse of the Syrian regime at the hands of Islamist rebels.
Pre-flight check of South Korean plane crash saw 'no issues' prior to deadly accident
World News // 23 hours ago
Pre-flight check of South Korean plane crash saw 'no issues' prior to deadly accident
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A pre-flight check of the deadly plane crash in South Korea showed "no issues" prior as U.S. investigators arrived to aid the investigation, according to multiple reports.
COVID-19: WHO demands China share data, open files, to help uncover origins of virus
World News // 1 day ago
COVID-19: WHO demands China share data, open files, to help uncover origins of virus
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization marked the fifth anniversary of the emergence of COVID-19 on Tuesday by reiterating its call for China to release the data it holds and allow outside access.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Teen remains in coma after Americans on vacation attacked in Mexico, leaving 3 dead
Teen remains in coma after Americans on vacation attacked in Mexico, leaving 3 dead
Xi says China's annexation of Taiwan can't be stopped
Xi says China's annexation of Taiwan can't be stopped
Georgia judge dead after shooting himself inside courtroom
Georgia judge dead after shooting himself inside courtroom
Power returns to 85% of Puerto Rico as New Year's Eve outage probe continues
Power returns to 85% of Puerto Rico as New Year's Eve outage probe continues
New Year's Eve celebrations ring in 2025 around the world
New Year's Eve celebrations ring in 2025 around the world
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement