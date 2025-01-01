Advertisement
World News
Jan. 1, 2025 / 6:42 PM

Gunman kills at least 10 in Montenegro cafe shooting

By Mike Heuer
Forensic investigators inspect the crime scene in Cetinje, Montenegro, after a gunman killed at least 10 and wounded several more at a restaurant in the Bajice District after a physical altercation Wednesday morning. Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE
Forensic investigators inspect the crime scene in Cetinje, Montenegro, after a gunman killed at least 10 and wounded several more at a restaurant in the Bajice District after a physical altercation Wednesday morning. Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A brawl at a café in Cetinje, Montenegro, turned into a deadly mass shooting that killed at least 10 with the suspect at large Wednesday morning.

Two children were among the 10 killed in the shooting allegedly carried out by suspect Aco Martinovic, 45, who fled after the shooting, Sky News reported.

Advertisement

"Instead of festive joy, sadness over the loss of innocent lives hung over our capital and all of Montenegro," Montenegro President Jakov Milatovic said in a translated post on X. "I am shocked and shaken by this tragedy."

Some news reports cited at least seven deaths in the mass shooting, but Russian news agency Tass reported at least 10 were killed.

Local police called the mass shooting an isolated incident and said it did not arise from a "war between organized criminal groups" in Montenegro.

A fight broke out at the establishment prior to the shooting, as some news sources referred to the establishment as a bar and others a café.

The suspect is armed and local police have advised residents in the Bajice district of Cetinje to remain calm and stay indoors.

Advertisement

The suspect allegedly shot and killed the establishment's owner, the owner's children and the suspect's own family members before fleeing.

Cetinje is located in western Montenegro, which has a population of about 620,000 and is located on the eastern coast of the Adriatic Sea with Bosnia-Herzegovina to its north, Serbia to its west and Kosovo and Albania to its south.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Palestinians say 17 Gaza civilians killed in New Year's airstrikes by Israel
World News // 2 hours ago
Palestinians say 17 Gaza civilians killed in New Year's airstrikes by Israel
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The new year brought more death for civilians in Gaza as Israel Defense Forces airstrikes resulted in 17 killed on Wednesday, according to Palestinian accounts.
Ex-Israeli Defense Chief Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament
World News // 2 hours ago
Ex-Israeli Defense Chief Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigned from parliament Wednesday, nearly two months after he was fired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Space object that fell in Kenya believed part of rocket launch vehicle
World News // 3 hours ago
Space object that fell in Kenya believed part of rocket launch vehicle
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The Kenya Space Agency on Wednesday identified a large metal object that fell from space earlier this week to likely be a separation ring from a rocket launch.
Fireworks kill 5, hundreds arrested during New Year's celebrations in Germany
World News // 5 hours ago
Fireworks kill 5, hundreds arrested during New Year's celebrations in Germany
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A largely peaceful New Year's Eve turned chaotic as fireworks killed five in several incidents across Germany, where hundreds also were arrested for rioting in Berlin and other cities.
Ukraine halts transport of Russian gas through its territory
World News // 8 hours ago
Ukraine halts transport of Russian gas through its territory
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Ukraine says it has stopped Russia from transporting natural gas through its territory as of early New Year's Day out of interest for its national security.
New Year's Eve celebrations ring in 2025 around the world
World News // 1 day ago
New Year's Eve celebrations ring in 2025 around the world
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- New Year's Eve celebrations and fireworks around the world rang in 2025, as more than a million revelers crowded into New York City's Times Square for performances and the traditional midnight ball drop.
Power returns to 85% of Puerto Rico as New Year's Eve outage probe continues
World News // 10 hours ago
Power returns to 85% of Puerto Rico as New Year's Eve outage probe continues
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Power was returned to more than three-quarters of Puerto Rico residents on Wednesday morning after a devastating blackout left nearly 80% of the Caribbean Island territory without electricity going into New Year's Eve.
Teen remains in coma after Americans on vacation attacked in Mexico, leaving 3 dead
World News // 1 day ago
Teen remains in coma after Americans on vacation attacked in Mexico, leaving 3 dead
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Three people are dead and a minor boy in critical condition after an American family were shot at in Mexico while on vacation, officials say.
Xi says China's annexation of Taiwan can't be stopped
World News // 1 day ago
Xi says China's annexation of Taiwan can't be stopped
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping in a New Year's address declared Taiwan and China to be one people and said no nation can stop China from annexing the island nation.
In letter to Putin, Kim lauds North Korean-Russian military ties as 'new high'
World News // 1 day ago
In letter to Putin, Kim lauds North Korean-Russian military ties as 'new high'
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- North Korean President Kim Jong Un on Monday declared a "new high" in relations between North Korea and Russia and hoped for a Russian victory over Ukraine in 2025.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Power returns to 85% of Puerto Rico as New Year's Eve outage probe continues
Power returns to 85% of Puerto Rico as New Year's Eve outage probe continues
Georgia judge dead after shooting himself inside courtroom
Georgia judge dead after shooting himself inside courtroom
Man in critical condition after being pushed off NYC subway platform
Man in critical condition after being pushed off NYC subway platform
FBI: New Orleans attack an act of terrorism, more suspects sought
FBI: New Orleans attack an act of terrorism, more suspects sought
New Year's Eve celebrations ring in 2025 around the world
New Year's Eve celebrations ring in 2025 around the world
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement