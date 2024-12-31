New Year's Eve celebrations ring in 2025

1 of 14 | An estimated one million revelers stand in the rain Tuesday night in Times Square to celebrate New Year's Eve in New York City. More than one billion watched throughout the world as the traditional Waterford Crystal ball dropped at midnight to ring in 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New Year's Eve celebrations and fireworks around the world rang in 2025, as more than a million revelers crowded into New York City's Times Square for performances and the traditional midnight ball drop under rainy skies. A long list of performers -- including Megan Moroney, Kapo, Carrie Underwood, the Jonas Brothers and Rita Ora -- entertained the massive crowd in anticipation of the countdown and the large, lighted Waterford crystal ball that dropped to ring in the new year.

"Times Square New Year's Eve 2025 is just kicking off with performances, special guests, our countdown to the ball drop and more!"

LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE: Times Square #NewYearsEve 2025 is just kicking off. Stay tuned for performances, special guests, our countdown to the #BallDrop and more! https://t.co/92RB96OQJg https://t.co/iFlOC04p6L— Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) December 31, 2024

Mickey Guyton sang John Lennon's "Imagine" right before the countdown, as New York City Mayor Eric Adams helped launch the traditional Times Square ball drop.

"There is only one place to be in this country and it's New York City," Adams proclaimed, as he wished everyone a "Happy New Year!"

Many of the revelers, wearing ponchos to keep them dry from the rain, staked out their spot as early as 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Umbrellas were not allowed in Times Square on New Year's Eve, as officials also urged people to leave behind their backpacks, alcohol, coolers and chairs. Once midnight arrived, the crowd was singing and dancing to 'New York, New York" under falling confetti.

In other parts of the world, heavy rain and gusty winds canceled New Year's Eve events in Britain. Despite bad weather, the fireworks show went on as scheduled in London where Big Ben provided a stunning backdrop.

In Paris, the weather was more welcoming as the Champs-Élysées closed to traffic to become a massive pedestrian zone for party-goers to watch fireworks and a light show that projected "2025" onto the Arc de Triomphe.

Bonne année 2025 Guillaume Bontemps pic.twitter.com/XEp7Ex4Xdo— Paris (@Paris) December 31, 2024

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron reflected on 2024, with the Paris Olympic Games and the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral after the devastating 2019 fire.

"The hope, prosperity and peace of the quarter-century to come depend on our choices today, and that's why in 2025 ... I will ask you to decide on certain crucial issues," Macron said Tuesday in a televised speech.

New Zealand was one of the first in the world to welcome 2025 at midnight Tuesday, with fireworks launched from Sky Tower in Auckland a full 18 hours before the East Coast of the United States entered the new year.

More than a million people watched fireworks in Australia's Sydney Harbor against the backdrop of Sydney Harbor Bridge and the Opera House to the music of British pop star Robbie Williams as the clock struck midnight there. Sydney's celebration also featured Indigenous ceremonies to honor Australia's first people.

"Happy New Year from Sydney! What a night! Bring on 2025 -- it's going to be great," the City of Sydney wrote Tuesday in a post on X, showing the massive fireworks display.

Happy New Year from Sydney! What a night! Bring on 2025 - it's going to be great. [Image description: Fireworks explode above the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House.]#SydNYE #Sydney #NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/ZOTqlQwftp— City of Sydney (@cityofsydney) December 31, 2024

In Japan, a large light display lit up a building in Tokyo with the words "Happy New Year 2025." Japan is celebrating the new Year of the Snake, a rebirth in reference to the reptile's shedding skin.

Hong Kong rang in 2025 with a massive fireworks display over Victoria Harbor, as revelers in China also enjoyed a light show and live performances at Shougang Park in Beijing. Chinese New Year, which is based on the lunar calendar, falls on Jan. 29.

Thousands turned out in Taiwan to watch a six-minute fireworks and spectacular light show from the 1,669-foot Taipei 101 skyscraper.

Watch #Taipei101 color the night with fireworks as we soar into 2025! #TeamTaiwan's championship spirit blazes bright, lighting the way to a spectacular & prosperous year ahead! (️Taipei101) ▶️Livestream: https://t.co/52wwmZ5o7S pic.twitter.com/xWcTeXFYcs— 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) (@MOFA_Taiwan) December 31, 2024

In Indonesia, 800 drones provided a dazzling display along with fireworks in the capital of Jakarta at the city's iconic Hotel Indonesia Roundabout.

And the United Arab Emirates celebrated the start of 2025 with fireworks shows at dozens of locations throughout Dubai, and a 53-minute display at the world's tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa, which tops out at 2,722 feet or just over half a mile.