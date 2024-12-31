Advertisement
World News
Dec. 31, 2024 / 6:18 PM

New Year's Eve celebrations around the world ring in 2025

By Sheri Walsh
Fireworks illuminate the sky above the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbor Bridge as one of the first New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world ring in 2025 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Bianca de Marchi/EPA-EFE
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- New Year's Eve celebrations and fireworks around the world are ringing in 2025, as New York City's Times Square gears up for the traditional ball drop at midnight before an estimated one million revelers.

New Zealand was one of the first to welcome 2025 at midnight Tuesday, with fireworks launched from Sky Tower in Auckland a full 18 hours before the East Coast of the United States enters the new year.

More than a million people watched fireworks in Australia's Sydney Harbor against the backdrop of Sydney Harbor Bridge and the Opera House to the music of British pop star Robbie Williams as the clock struck midnight there. Sydney's celebration also featured Indigenous ceremonies to honor Australia's first people.

"Happy New Year from Sydney! What a night! Bring on 2025 -- it's going to be great," the City of Sydney wrote Tuesday in a post on X, showing the massive fireworks display.

In Japan, a large light display lit up a building in Tokyo with the words "Happy New Year 2025." Japan is celebrating the new Year of the Snake, a rebirth in reference to the reptile's shedding skin.

Hong Kong rang in 2025 with a massive fireworks display over Victoria Harbor, as revelers in China also enjoyed a light show and live performances at Shougang Park in Beijing. Chinese New Year, which is based on the lunar calendar, falls on Jan. 29.

Thousands turned out in Taiwan to watch a six-minute fireworks and spectacular light show from the 1,669-foot Taipei 101 skyscraper.

In Indonesia, 800 drones provided a dazzling display along with fireworks in the capital of Jakarta at the city's iconic Hotel Indonesia Roundabout.

India did not hold its usual New Year's Eve fireworks show at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Tuesday night as the country remains in mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Singh died last Thursday at the age of 92.

The United Arab Emirates celebrated the start of 2025 with fireworks shows at dozens of locations throughout Dubai, and a 53-minute display at the world's tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa, which tops out at 2,722 feet or just over half a mile.

France is about to ring in the new year, as French President Emmanuel Macron reflected on 2024, with the Paris Olympic Games and the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral after the devastating 2019 fire.

"The hope, prosperity and peace of the quarter-century to come depend on our choices today, and that's why in 2025 ... I will ask you to decide on certain crucial issues," Macron said Tuesday in a televised speech.

In Paris, the Champs-Élysées will close to traffic to become a pedestrian zone for a 10-minute fireworks and light show at the Arc de Triomphe. There will be no fireworks from the Eiffel Tower on New Year's Eve. Fireworks from the Eiffel Tower are reserved for Bastille Day on July 14.

Later, in New York, a long list of performers -- including Carrie Underwood, the Jonas Brothers and Rita Ora -- will entertain a massive crowd in Times Square just in time for the large, lighted Waterford crystal ball to drop at midnight.

"Times Square New Year's Eve 2025 is just kicking off. Stay tuned for performances, special guests, our countdown to the ball drop and more!"

