Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 31, 2024 / 8:06 AM

COVID-19: WHO demands China share data, open files, to help uncover origins of virus

By Paul Godfrey
Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan where an international expert team from the World Health Organization joined Chinese colleagues to carry out joint scientific study into the origins of COVID-19 in January 2021. WHO says it is still waiting for China to fulfill its "moral and scientific" obligation to share data it holds on the origins of the virus. File photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE
Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan where an international expert team from the World Health Organization joined Chinese colleagues to carry out joint scientific study into the origins of COVID-19 in January 2021. WHO says it is still waiting for China to fulfill its "moral and scientific" obligation to share data it holds on the origins of the virus. File photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization marked the fifth anniversary of the emergence of COVID-19 on Tuesday by reiterating its call for China to release the data it holds and allow outside access to help the international scientific community get to the bottom of the virus that sparked a global pandemic.

Recalling the day the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission first reported cases of "viral pneumonia" in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the United Nations' agency for global public health said in a news release that the world still needed answers to ensure it was "better prepared for the next pandemic than we were for COVID-19."

Advertisement

"We continue to call on China to share data and access so we can understand the origins of COVID-19. This is a moral and scientific imperative. Without transparency, sharing, and cooperation among countries, the world cannot adequately prevent and prepare for future epidemics and pandemics," WHO said.

Advertisement

"As we mark this milestone, let's take a moment to honor the lives changed and lost, recognize those who are suffering from COVID-19 and long COVID, express gratitude to the health workers who sacrificed so much to care for us, and commit to learning from COVID-19 to build a healthier tomorrow."

Related

China rejected the call from WHO, insisting it had been completely transparent in its handling of COVID-19, shared more data and research findings and done more to advance global understanding of the origin of the virus than any other nation.

"Since the outbreak of COVID-19 five years ago, China has shared information on the outbreak and genome sequence of the virus with WHO and the international community at the earliest time possible, and has shared with others our control and clinical experience without reservation, making great contribution to the global effort of fighting against COVID-19," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press briefing in Beijing.

"On the origins-tracing of COVID-19, China follows the spirit of science, openness, and transparency, actively supports and participates in global science-based origins-tracing, and firmly opposes any form of political manipulation."

Mao said China was the only country that had invited WHO expert groups to its soil to conduct joint origins studies and organized multiple events for its experts to share progress on origins tracing with WHO.

Advertisement

She claimed WHO had stated on multiple occasions that the Chinese side granted full access to all sites, personnel and material they requested when conducting study in China, and that the level of openness and transparency in China is what they hadn't expected.

The international science community is now providing increasing clues that pinpoint possible COVID origins to various parts of the world, said Mao, adding that what was required was origins-tracing work on a global basis in multiple countries and regions.

"China stands ready to work with all parties to continue advancing global science-based origins-tracing study."

Wuhan's Hunan Seafood Wholesale wet market has long been considered the most likely origin of the coronavirus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic by authorities around the world, including the United States' National Intelligence Council, which accused Beijing of impeding the global investigation, resisting information-sharing and blaming other countries, including the United States.

Latest Headlines

British police appeal for leads in $13M jewelry theft from London home
World News // 2 hours ago
British police appeal for leads in $13M jewelry theft from London home
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- London's Met Police issued an appeal for information to help solve a burglary in the capital's exclusive Primrose Hill neighborhood in which more than $13 million worth of custom jewelry was stolen.
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol
World News // 23 hours ago
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A South Korean court authorized a warrant Tuesday for the arrest of suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol on insurrection allegations following a short-lived bid to impose martial law at the start of the month.
In New Year message, U.N. Secretary-General Guterres urges countries to 'dramatically slash' emissions
World News // 11 hours ago
In New Year message, U.N. Secretary-General Guterres urges countries to 'dramatically slash' emissions
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres reflected on 2024 in a message Monday, as he urged countries to do their part to combat climate change in the new year and "exit this road to ruin."
Dominique Pelicot says no to appeal of conviction for drugging and mass rape of wife
World News // 20 hours ago
Dominique Pelicot says no to appeal of conviction for drugging and mass rape of wife
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The ex-husband of Gisele Pelicot said Monday he will not appeal his conviction after he and dozens of others were found guilty in December of a series of sexual crimes against his wife.
Prosecutors charge 5 in Liam Payne's death in Argentina
World News // 20 hours ago
Prosecutors charge 5 in Liam Payne's death in Argentina
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Argentina have charged five people in connection with the October death of One Direction singer Liam Payne.
Air Canada Express flight skids on runway, no one injured
World News // 23 hours ago
Air Canada Express flight skids on runway, no one injured
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An Air Canada Express flight experienced suspected landing gear issues on Saturday after arriving at Nova Scotia and could not reach the airport's terminal, but no one was injured in the landing, officials said.
Russia unleashes dozens of attack drones on central and eastern regions of Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russia unleashes dozens of attack drones on central and eastern regions of Ukraine
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Russia launched more than 40 attack drones across the Azov Sea into eastern and central Ukraine overnight, damaging houses in Kharkiv and Odessa, the Ukrainian military said.
South Korea orders aviation safety probe after airline crash that killed 179
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea orders aviation safety probe after airline crash that killed 179
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (UPI) -- South Korea's acting president on Monday ordered an emergency inspection of the country's aviation system one day after a flight operated by Jeju Air crashed at Muan International Airport, killing 179 passengers.
Global protests against Israel's war in Gaza continue undeterred
World News // 1 day ago
Global protests against Israel's war in Gaza continue undeterred
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- While protests against Israel's war in Gaza made news for months after the war, the headlines on them have slowed. But protests against the war continue undeterred.
Israeli troops continue sexual violence against Palestinians, rights groups allege
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli troops continue sexual violence against Palestinians, rights groups allege
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A human rights monitor has documented incidents of alleged sexual harassment by Israeli fighters while storming the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Appeals court upholds E. Jean Carroll verdict against Trump
Appeals court upholds E. Jean Carroll verdict against Trump
Russia unleashes dozens of attack drones on central and eastern regions of Ukraine
Russia unleashes dozens of attack drones on central and eastern regions of Ukraine
U.S. announces nearly $6 billion in funding for Ukraine
U.S. announces nearly $6 billion in funding for Ukraine
Air Canada Express flight skids on runway, no one injured
Air Canada Express flight skids on runway, no one injured
Final round of payments begin for Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme victims
Final round of payments begin for Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme victims
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement