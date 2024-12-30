In New Year message, U.N. Secretary-General Guterres urges countries to 'dramatically slash' emissions

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres delivers a speech during the 2nd Session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting: Reform of Global Governance Institutions at the Museum of Modern Art on November 18, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On Monday, Guterres issued a message for 2025, urging countries to "dramatically slash" emissions to "put the world on a safer path." File Photo by Alexandre Durao/G20/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres reflected on 2024 in a message Monday, as he urged countries to do their part to combat climate change in the new year and "exit this road to ruin." "Today, I can officially report that we have just endured a decade of deadly heat," Guterres said. "This is climate breakdown -- in real time. We must exit this road to ruin -- and we have no time to lose." Advertisement

Guterres urged countries in 2025 to "dramatically" cut emissions.

"In 2025, countries must put the world on a safer path by dramatically slashing emissions, and supporting the transition to a renewable future. It is essential -- and it is possible," he said.

Guterres also called for "a new beginning" in 2025 with "hope so hard to find" in the past year.

"Wars are causing enormous pain, suffering and displacement," the U.N. secretary-general said. "Inequalities and divisions are rife -- fueling tensions and mistrust."

Even in the darkest days, I've seen hope power change. There are no guarantees for what's ahead in 2025. But I pledge to stand with all those who are working to forge a more peaceful, equal, stable and healthy future for all people. pic.twitter.com/wD28KQBq2S— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 30, 2024 Advertisement

While Guterres focused on "the darkest days" of 2024, he spent much of his message on what gives him hope for 2025.

"I see hope in activists -- young and old -- raising their voices for progress. I see hope in the humanitarian heroes overcoming enormous obstacles to support the most vulnerable people," he said.

"I see hope in developing countries fighting for financial and climate justice," Guterres added. And in "the values and principles enshrined by human rights, international law and the United Nations Charter."

Guterres concluded his more than 2-minute message with his vision of a united world.

"There are no guarantees for what's ahead in 2025. But I pledge to stand with all those who are working to forge a more peaceful, equal, stable and healthy future for all people," Guterres said.

"Together, we can make 2025 a new beginning," he added. "Not as a world divided. But as nations united."