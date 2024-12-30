Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 30, 2024 / 9:42 AM

South Korean investigators seek arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol

By Paul Godfrey
South Korean authorities have asked a court to authorize a warrant for the arrest of suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol on insurrection and abuse of power allegations following his abortive effort to impose martial law. File Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI
South Korean authorities have asked a court to authorize a warrant for the arrest of suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol on insurrection and abuse of power allegations following his abortive effort to impose martial law. File Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean authorities said Monday they had asked a court to authorize a warrant for the arrest of suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol on insurrection and abuse of power allegations following his abortive effort to impose martial law.

A joint investigation team made up of members from the police anticorruption office and defense ministry wants to detain Yoon after he ignored three previous subpoenas to submit himself for questioning in connection with declaring martial law on Dec. 3.

Advertisement

Yoon denies all the allegations, rejecting the charge of insurrection by claiming it was opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly he accused of "anti-state activities" and colluding with North Korea who were guilty of abuse of power and that he only declared martial law as a warning.

Officially, Yoon remains in office after being impeached by lawmakers in the second attempt on Dec. 14 pending a decision by the Constitutional Court on whether to confirm the impeachment within 180 days, meaning his arrest would mark the first of a sitting president.

Related

However, given the office of the president confers immunity from prosecution for all criminal offenses bar insurrection and treason, investigators seeking his arrest will have to satisfy judges that the rebellion charge is substantiated and whether there was just cause for his snubbing of the Corruption Investigation Office's summonses.

Advertisement

After a motion to impeach passed in a 204-85 vote, Yoon was replaced by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as acting president. Han was removed from office on Friday to be replaced by his deputy and finance minister, Choi Sang-mok.

Amid a deepening political crisis, Han was brought down by impeachment proceedings over his refusal to appoint lawmakers' picks for three spots on the Constitutional Court currently weighing up Yoon's fate.

Yoon's short-lived imposition of martial law brought an estimated 200,000 protestors onto the streets of Seoul around the National Assembly, where lawmakers reversed his declaration around six hours later in a unanimous vote in the early hours of Dec. 4.

In 2017, President Park Geun-hye was impeached and removed from power by the Constitutional Court and President Roh Moo-hyun was impeached in 2004, but his removal was not approved by the court.

Former presidents Roh Tae-woo, Chun Doo-hwan, Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak were all arrested -- but only after they had left office.

South Korea is a young democracy only holding its first free presidential election in 1987 after decades of military rule during which pro-democracy protests were suppressed with brutal and, sometimes, deadly force.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Air Canada Express flight skids on runway, no one injured
World News // 44 minutes ago
Air Canada Express flight skids on runway, no one injured
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An Air Canada Express flight experienced suspected landing gear issues on Saturday after arriving at Nova Scotia and could not reach the airport's terminal, but no one was injured in the landing, officials said.
Russia unleashes dozens of attack drones on central and eastern regions of Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia unleashes dozens of attack drones on central and eastern regions of Ukraine
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Russia launched more than 40 attack drones across the Azov Sea into eastern and central Ukraine overnight, damaging houses in Kharkiv and Odessa, the Ukrainian military said.
South Korea orders aviation safety probe after airline crash that killed 179
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korea orders aviation safety probe after airline crash that killed 179
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (UPI) -- South Korea's acting president on Monday ordered an emergency inspection of the country's aviation system one day after a flight operated by Jeju Air crashed at Muan International Airport, killing 179 passengers.
Global protests against Israel's war in Gaza continue undeterred
World News // 20 hours ago
Global protests against Israel's war in Gaza continue undeterred
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- While protests against Israel's war in Gaza made news for months after the war, the headlines on them have slowed. But protests against the war continue undeterred.
Israeli troops continue sexual violence against Palestinians, rights groups allege
World News // 22 hours ago
Israeli troops continue sexual violence against Palestinians, rights groups allege
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A human rights monitor has documented incidents of alleged sexual harassment by Israeli fighters while storming the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.
Jeju Air plane crashes in South Korea with 177 confirmed deaths
World News // 23 hours ago
Jeju Air plane crashes in South Korea with 177 confirmed deaths
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A flight operated by Jeju Air crashed at 9:03 a.m. local time on Sunday while the plane was attempting to land at Muan International Airport near the southern tip of South Korea.
Israeli leader Netanyahu to undergo prostate removal surgery
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli leader Netanyahu to undergo prostate removal surgery
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo prostate removal surgery on Sunday after being diagnosed with a urinary tract infection, his office says.
Director of last functioning hospital in northern Gaza arrested, Palestinians say
World News // 1 day ago
Director of last functioning hospital in northern Gaza arrested, Palestinians say
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The director of the last operating hospital in the northern Gaza Strip has been arrested by Israel Defense Forces after patients there were forcibly removed, Palestinian health officials said Saturday.
Putin apologizes for deadly Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash
World News // 1 day ago
Putin apologizes for deadly Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized for the deadly Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243 crash on Christmas but did not take responsibility for causing it as an investigation continues into the matter.
Israeli hostage, cease-fire negotiations stall as White House blames Hamas
World News // 2 days ago
Israeli hostage, cease-fire negotiations stall as White House blames Hamas
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Negotiations between Israel and Hamas to implement a Gaza cease-fire and free the remaining Israelis held hostage there remained stalled Friday as the White House laid blame on the Palestinian militants.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Friends, family demand answers after another inmate dies in Texas jail
Friends, family demand answers after another inmate dies in Texas jail
Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100
Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100
Jeju Air plane crashes in South Korea with 177 confirmed deaths
Jeju Air plane crashes in South Korea with 177 confirmed deaths
Americans honor Jimmy Carter as 'a man rooted in his faith'
Americans honor Jimmy Carter as 'a man rooted in his faith'
Israeli troops continue sexual violence against Palestinians, rights groups allege
Israeli troops continue sexual violence against Palestinians, rights groups allege
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement